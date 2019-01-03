openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gic

gulp-iconfont-css

by Thomas Jaggi
3.0.0 (see all)

Create an SCSS file mapping the SVG files piped to gulp-iconfont to their codepoints

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.7K

GitHub Stars

148

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-iconfont-css

Generate (S)CSS file for icon font created with Gulp

Warning

Recent versions of gulp-iconfont emit a glyphs (or codepoints < 4.0.0) event (see docs) which should likely be used instead of the workflow described below. However, it will continue to work as expected.

Usage

First, install gulp-iconfont and gulp-iconfont-css as development dependencies:

npm install --save-dev gulp-iconfont gulp-iconfont-css

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js. Important: gulp-iconfont-css has to be inserted before piping the files through gulp-iconfont.

var iconfont = require('gulp-iconfont');
var iconfontCss = require('gulp-iconfont-css');

var fontName = 'Icons';

gulp.task('iconfont', function(){
  gulp.src(['app/assets/icons/*.svg'])
    .pipe(iconfontCss({
      fontName: fontName,
      path: 'app/assets/css/templates/_icons.scss',
      targetPath: '../../css/_icons.scss',
      fontPath: '../../fonts/icons/'
    }))
    .pipe(iconfont({
      fontName: fontName
     }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('app/assets/fonts/icons/'));
});

gulp-iconfont-css works well with gulp-iconfont but you can use it in a more modular fashion by directly using gulp-svgicons2svgfont, gulp-svg2tff, gulp-ttf2eot, gulp-ttf2woff and/or gulp-ttf2woff2.

API

iconfontCSS(options)

options.fontName

Type: String

The name of the generated font family (required). Important: Has to be identical to iconfont's fontName option.

options.path

Type: String

The template path (optional, defaults to css template provided with plugin). If set to scss, sass or less, the corresponding default template will be used. See templates.

options.targetPath

Type: String

The path where the (S)CSS file should be saved, relative to the path used in gulp.dest() (optional, defaults to _icons.css). Depennding on the path, it might be necessary to set the base option, see https://github.com/backflip/gulp-iconfont-css/issues/16.

options.fontPath

Type: String

Directory of font files relative to generated (S)CSS file (optional, defaults to ./).

options.cssClass

Type: String

Name of the generated CSS class/placeholder. Used for mixins and functions, too. See https://github.com/backflip/gulp-iconfont-css/tree/master/templates. Default is icon.

options.engine

Type: String

options.aliases

Type: Object

Use if you want multiple class names for the same font/svg value ie. use the github svg as .github or .git

The template engine to use (optional, defaults to lodash). See https://github.com/visionmedia/consolidate.js/ for available engines. The engine has to be installed before using.

options.cacheBuster

Type: String

A string that will be appended to fonts URLs as query string (optional, defaults to the emtpy string, i.e. no cache buster). Query string heading questing mark ? is included automatically. Useful to dodge HTTP cache when deploying a modified iconfont.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial