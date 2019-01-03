Generate (S)CSS file for icon font created with Gulp

Warning

Recent versions of gulp-iconfont emit a glyphs (or codepoints < 4.0.0) event (see docs) which should likely be used instead of the workflow described below. However, it will continue to work as expected.

Usage

First, install gulp-iconfont and gulp-iconfont-css as development dependencies:

npm install --save-dev gulp-iconfont gulp-iconfont-css

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js . Important: gulp-iconfont-css has to be inserted before piping the files through gulp-iconfont .

var iconfont = require ( 'gulp-iconfont' ); var iconfontCss = require ( 'gulp-iconfont-css' ); var fontName = 'Icons' ; gulp.task( 'iconfont' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ 'app/assets/icons/*.svg' ]) .pipe(iconfontCss({ fontName : fontName, path : 'app/assets/css/templates/_icons.scss' , targetPath : '../../css/_icons.scss' , fontPath : '../../fonts/icons/' })) .pipe(iconfont({ fontName : fontName })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'app/assets/fonts/icons/' )); });

gulp-iconfont-css works well with gulp-iconfont but you can use it in a more modular fashion by directly using gulp-svgicons2svgfont , gulp-svg2tff , gulp-ttf2eot , gulp-ttf2woff and/or gulp-ttf2woff2 .

API

Type: String

The name of the generated font family (required). Important: Has to be identical to iconfont's fontName option.

Type: String

The template path (optional, defaults to css template provided with plugin). If set to scss , sass or less , the corresponding default template will be used. See templates.

Type: String

The path where the (S)CSS file should be saved, relative to the path used in gulp.dest() (optional, defaults to _icons.css ). Depennding on the path, it might be necessary to set the base option, see https://github.com/backflip/gulp-iconfont-css/issues/16.

Type: String

Directory of font files relative to generated (S)CSS file (optional, defaults to ./ ).

Type: String

Name of the generated CSS class/placeholder. Used for mixins and functions, too. See https://github.com/backflip/gulp-iconfont-css/tree/master/templates. Default is icon .

Type: String

Type: Object

Use if you want multiple class names for the same font/svg value ie. use the github svg as .github or .git

The template engine to use (optional, defaults to lodash ). See https://github.com/visionmedia/consolidate.js/ for available engines. The engine has to be installed before using.

Type: String