Generate (S)CSS file for icon font created with Gulp
Recent versions of gulp-iconfont emit a
glyphs (or
codepoints < 4.0.0) event (see docs) which should likely be used instead of the workflow described below. However, it will continue to work as expected.
First, install
gulp-iconfont and
gulp-iconfont-css as development dependencies:
npm install --save-dev gulp-iconfont gulp-iconfont-css
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js. Important:
gulp-iconfont-css has to be inserted before piping the files through
gulp-iconfont.
var iconfont = require('gulp-iconfont');
var iconfontCss = require('gulp-iconfont-css');
var fontName = 'Icons';
gulp.task('iconfont', function(){
gulp.src(['app/assets/icons/*.svg'])
.pipe(iconfontCss({
fontName: fontName,
path: 'app/assets/css/templates/_icons.scss',
targetPath: '../../css/_icons.scss',
fontPath: '../../fonts/icons/'
}))
.pipe(iconfont({
fontName: fontName
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('app/assets/fonts/icons/'));
});
gulp-iconfont-css works well with
gulp-iconfont but you can use it in a more modular fashion by directly using
gulp-svgicons2svgfont,
gulp-svg2tff,
gulp-ttf2eot,
gulp-ttf2woff and/or
gulp-ttf2woff2.
Type:
String
The name of the generated font family (required). Important: Has to be identical to iconfont's
fontName option.
Type:
String
The template path (optional, defaults to
css template provided with plugin). If set to
scss,
sass or
less, the corresponding default template will be used. See templates.
Type:
String
The path where the (S)CSS file should be saved, relative to the path used in
gulp.dest() (optional, defaults to
_icons.css). Depennding on the path, it might be necessary to set the
base option, see https://github.com/backflip/gulp-iconfont-css/issues/16.
Type:
String
Directory of font files relative to generated (S)CSS file (optional, defaults to
./).
Type:
String
Name of the generated CSS class/placeholder. Used for mixins and functions, too. See https://github.com/backflip/gulp-iconfont-css/tree/master/templates. Default is
icon.
Type:
String
Type:
Object
Use if you want multiple class names for the same font/svg value ie. use the github svg as .github or .git
The template engine to use (optional, defaults to
lodash).
See https://github.com/visionmedia/consolidate.js/ for available engines. The engine has to be installed before using.
Type:
String
A string that will be appended to fonts URLs as query string (optional, defaults to the emtpy string, i.e. no cache buster).
Query string heading questing mark
? is included automatically.
Useful to dodge HTTP cache when deploying a modified iconfont.