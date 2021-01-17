Create SVG/TTF/EOT/WOFF/WOFF2 fonts from several SVG icons with Gulp.

Warning: While this plugin may still be useful for fonts generation or old browser support, you should consider using SVG icons directly. Indeed, when i created gulp-iconfont and all its related modules, using SVG icons was just not realistic for a wide browser suppport but i was already conviced that SVG was the future, that's why i wanted my SVG source files to sit separated in a folder. So, now, just enjoy switching to SVG with almost no effort :). Was a great open source journey with you all!

More info on with using SVG over icon fonts.

Usage

First, install gulp-iconfont as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-iconfont

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

var iconfont = require ( 'gulp-iconfont' ); var runTimestamp = Math .round( Date .now()/ 1000 ); gulp.task( 'Iconfont' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ 'assets/icons/*.svg' ]) .pipe(iconfont({ fontName : 'myfont' , prependUnicode : true , formats : [ 'ttf' , 'eot' , 'woff' ], timestamp : runTimestamp, })) .on( 'glyphs' , function ( glyphs, options ) { console .log(glyphs, options); }) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'www/fonts/' )); });

gulp-iconfont bundles several plugins to bring a simpler API ( gulp-svgicons2svgfont , gulp-svg2tff , gulp-ttf2eot , gulp-ttf2woff ) for more flexibility, feel free to use them separately.

If some font glyphs aren't converted properly you should add the normalize:true option and a fontHeight greater than 1000 ( fontHeight: 1001 ).

Make your CSS

To use this font in your CSS, you could add a mixin like in this real world example. You can also generate your CSS automatically with gulp-iconfont-css .

It's also easy to make a CSS template by yourself. Like this example, gulp-consolidate is useful to handling such a template. The template is outdated, change every occurrence of glyph.codepoint.toString(16).toUpperCase() to glyph.unicode[0].charCodeAt(0).toString(16).toUpperCase() , otherwise it will not work.

var async = require ( 'async' ); var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var iconfont = require ( 'gulp-iconfont' ); var consolidate = require ( 'gulp-consolidate' ); gulp.task( 'Iconfont' , function ( done ) { var iconStream = gulp.src([ 'assets/icons/*.svg' ]) .pipe(iconfont({ fontName : 'myfont' })); async .parallel([ function handleGlyphs ( cb ) { iconStream.on( 'glyphs' , function ( glyphs, options ) { gulp.src( 'templates/myfont.css' ) .pipe(consolidate( 'lodash' , { glyphs : glyphs, fontName : 'myfont' , fontPath : '../fonts/' , className : 's' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'www/css/' )) .on( 'finish' , cb); }); }, function handleFonts ( cb ) { iconStream .pipe(gulp.dest( 'www/fonts/' )) .on( 'finish' , cb); } ], done); });

Issues

Add issues to the right repos:

the plugin doesn't work at all, submit your issue in this repo.

every font doesn't display as expected: submit the issue to the svgicons2svgfont repository.

only some fonts are damaged? Please look at the font format the targeted browser actually use and then, submit your issue to one of those projects: svg2ttf, ttf2eot, ttf2woff.

API

Type: Array Default value: ['ttf', 'eot', 'woff'] Possible values: ['svg', 'ttf', 'eot', 'woff', 'woff2']

Since SVG fonts are deprecated in some (every ?) browsers, they are disabled per default.

Also the WOFF2 fonts are disabled since it seems to cause issues on some setup (see https://github.com/nfroidure/gulp-iconfont/issues/64).

Type: Boolean|String Default value: false

If ttfautohint is installed on your system, you may want to auto hint your fonts. Beware that this is an experimental and untested feature (beware to use at least the 0.93 version).

If the value is a string, it is taken to be the path to the ttfautohint binary. Otherwise, ttfautohint is searched in $PATH.

The svgicons2svgfont are available:

options.fontName (required)

options.fontWeight

options.fontStyle

options.fixedWidth

options.centerHorizontally

options.normalize

options.fontHeight

options.round

options.descent

options.metadata

options.log

So are the gulp-svgicons2svgfont:

options.startUnicode

options.prependUnicode

And the gulp-svg2ttf:

options.timestamp

Preparing SVG's

Beware that your SVG icons must have a high enough height. 500 is a minimum. If you do not want to resize them, you can try to combine the fontHeight and the normalize option to get them in a correct size.

Inkscape

Degroup every shapes (Ctrl+Shift+G), convert to pathes (Ctrl+Maj+C) and merge them (Ctrl++). Then save your SVG, prefer 'simple SVG' file type.

Illustrator

Save your file as SVG with the following settings:

SVG Profiles: SVG 1.1

Fonts Type: SVG

Fonts Subsetting: None

Options Image Location: Embed

Advanced Options CSS Properties: Presentation Attributes Decimal Places: 1 Encoding: UTF-8 Output fewer elements: check



Leave the rest unchecked.

More in-depth information: http://www.adobe.com/inspire/2013/09/exporting-svg-illustrator.html

Sketch

Sketch is a relatively new drawing tool on Mac. With help of Sketch Tools and gulp-sketch, you can directly create fonts from your Sketch file. No need to export intermediate SVGs.

Here is a sample repo "Symbols for Sketch".

Download the zipped repo and extract it. Go to the directory. $ cd path/to/dir Install some tools. $ npm install Create fonts and CSS $ gulp symbols

