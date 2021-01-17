Create SVG/TTF/EOT/WOFF/WOFF2 fonts from several SVG icons with Gulp.
You can test this library with the frontend generator.
Warning: While this plugin may still be useful for fonts generation or old browser
support, you should consider using SVG icons directly. Indeed, when i created
gulp-iconfont and all its related modules, using SVG icons was just not realistic
for a wide browser suppport but i was already conviced that SVG was the
future, that's why i wanted my SVG source files to sit separated in a folder.
So, now, just enjoy switching to SVG with almost no effort :). Was a great
open source journey with you all!
More info on with using SVG over icon fonts.
First, install
gulp-iconfont as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-iconfont
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
var iconfont = require('gulp-iconfont');
var runTimestamp = Math.round(Date.now()/1000);
gulp.task('Iconfont', function(){
return gulp.src(['assets/icons/*.svg'])
.pipe(iconfont({
fontName: 'myfont', // required
prependUnicode: true, // recommended option
formats: ['ttf', 'eot', 'woff'], // default, 'woff2' and 'svg' are available
timestamp: runTimestamp, // recommended to get consistent builds when watching files
}))
.on('glyphs', function(glyphs, options) {
// CSS templating, e.g.
console.log(glyphs, options);
})
.pipe(gulp.dest('www/fonts/'));
});
gulp-iconfont bundles several plugins to bring a simpler API
(
gulp-svgicons2svgfont,
gulp-svg2tff,
gulp-ttf2eot,
gulp-ttf2woff)
for more flexibility, feel free to use them separately.
If some font glyphs aren't converted properly you should add the
normalize:true option and a
fontHeight greater than 1000
(
fontHeight: 1001).
To use this font in your CSS, you could add a mixin like in this
real world example.
You can also generate your CSS automatically with
gulp-iconfont-css.
It's also easy to make a CSS template by yourself. Like
this example,
gulp-consolidate is useful to handling
such a template. The template is outdated, change every occurrence of
glyph.codepoint.toString(16).toUpperCase() to
glyph.unicode[0].charCodeAt(0).toString(16).toUpperCase(), otherwise it will not work.
var async = require('async');
var gulp = require('gulp');
var iconfont = require('gulp-iconfont');
var consolidate = require('gulp-consolidate');
gulp.task('Iconfont', function(done){
var iconStream = gulp.src(['assets/icons/*.svg'])
.pipe(iconfont({ fontName: 'myfont' }));
async.parallel([
function handleGlyphs (cb) {
iconStream.on('glyphs', function(glyphs, options) {
gulp.src('templates/myfont.css')
.pipe(consolidate('lodash', {
glyphs: glyphs,
fontName: 'myfont',
fontPath: '../fonts/',
className: 's'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('www/css/'))
.on('finish', cb);
});
},
function handleFonts (cb) {
iconStream
.pipe(gulp.dest('www/fonts/'))
.on('finish', cb);
}
], done);
});
Add issues to the right repos:
Type:
Array
Default value:
['ttf', 'eot', 'woff']
Possible values:
['svg', 'ttf', 'eot', 'woff', 'woff2']
Since SVG fonts are deprecated in some (every ?) browsers, they are disabled per default.
Also the WOFF2 fonts are disabled since it seems to cause issues on some setup (see https://github.com/nfroidure/gulp-iconfont/issues/64).
Type:
Boolean|String
Default value:
false
If ttfautohint is installed on your system, you may want to auto hint your fonts. Beware that this is an experimental and untested feature (beware to use at least the 0.93 version).
If the value is a string, it is taken to be the path to the
ttfautohint binary.
Otherwise,
ttfautohint is searched in $PATH.
The svgicons2svgfont are available:
So are the gulp-svgicons2svgfont:
And the gulp-svg2ttf:
Beware that your SVG icons must have a high enough height. 500 is a minimum. If
you do not want to resize them, you can try to combine the
fontHeight and
the
normalize option to get them in a correct size.
Degroup every shapes (Ctrl+Shift+G), convert to pathes (Ctrl+Maj+C) and merge them (Ctrl++). Then save your SVG, prefer 'simple SVG' file type.
Save your file as SVG with the following settings:
Leave the rest unchecked.
More in-depth information: http://www.adobe.com/inspire/2013/09/exporting-svg-illustrator.html
Sketch is a relatively new drawing tool on Mac. With help of Sketch Tools and gulp-sketch, you can directly create fonts from your Sketch file. No need to export intermediate SVGs.
Here is a sample repo "Symbols for Sketch".
$ cd path/to/dir
$ npm install
$ gulp symbols
Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.