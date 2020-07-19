This module is an interface layer for htmllint.

Install

$ npm install gulp-htmllint --save-dev

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), htmllint = require ( 'gulp-htmllint' ), fancyLog = require ( 'fancy-log' ), colors = require ( 'ansi-colors' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/index.html' ) .pipe(htmllint({}, htmllintReporter)); }); function htmllintReporter ( filepath, issues ) { if (issues.length > 0 ) { issues.forEach( function ( issue ) { fancyLog(colors.cyan( '[gulp-htmllint] ' ) + colors.white(filepath + ' [' + issue.line + ',' + issue.column + ']: ' ) + colors.red( '(' + issue.code + ') ' + issue.msg)); }); process.exitCode = 1 ; } }

Options

Type Object Default value: (will parse options.config if not set)

Object containing htmllint options.

Type: String Default value: .htmllintrc

Configuration file containing htmllint options.

Type: Array Default value: []

An array of strings, each of which should be the name of an htmllint plugin to require and use.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Boolean value to define if the process should exit with a code of 1 on htmllint errors.

Custom Reporter

The custom reporter is a function which accepts 2 parameters: filepath and an array of issues as returned by the htmlling-plugin.

Results

Add the property htmllint to the file object, which is available to streams that follow the htmllint stream. The property htmllint has the following format: