This module is an interface layer for htmllint.
$ npm install gulp-htmllint --save-dev
var gulp = require('gulp'),
htmllint = require('gulp-htmllint'),
fancyLog = require('fancy-log'),
colors = require('ansi-colors');
gulp.task('default', function() {
return gulp.src('src/index.html')
.pipe(htmllint({}, htmllintReporter));
});
function htmllintReporter(filepath, issues) {
if (issues.length > 0) {
issues.forEach(function (issue) {
fancyLog(colors.cyan('[gulp-htmllint] ') + colors.white(filepath + ' [' + issue.line + ',' + issue.column + ']: ') + colors.red('(' + issue.code + ') ' + issue.msg));
});
process.exitCode = 1;
}
}
Type
Object
Default value: (will parse
options.config if not set)
Object containing htmllint options.
Type:
String
Default value:
.htmllintrc
Configuration file containing htmllint options.
Type:
Array
Default value:
[]
An array of strings, each of which should be the name of an htmllint plugin to require and use.
Type:
Boolean
Default value: false
Boolean value to define if the process should exit with a code of 1 on htmllint errors.
The custom reporter is a function which accepts 2 parameters: filepath and an array of issues as returned by the htmlling-plugin.
Add the property htmllint to the file object, which is available to streams that follow the htmllint stream. The property htmllint has the following format:
{
"success": false, // or true for passing htmllint successfully
"issues": [] // an array of issues as returned by htmllint
}