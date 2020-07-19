openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gh

gulp-htmllint

by Yannick Van Avermaet
0.0.19 (see all)

A Gulp plugin for identifying and reporting on HTML code.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

gulp-htmllint NPM version Build Status Dependency Status

This module is an interface layer for htmllint.

Install

$ npm install gulp-htmllint --save-dev

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp'),
    htmllint = require('gulp-htmllint'),
    fancyLog = require('fancy-log'),
    colors = require('ansi-colors');

gulp.task('default', function() {
    return gulp.src('src/index.html')
        .pipe(htmllint({}, htmllintReporter));
});

function htmllintReporter(filepath, issues) {
    if (issues.length > 0) {
        issues.forEach(function (issue) {
            fancyLog(colors.cyan('[gulp-htmllint] ') + colors.white(filepath + ' [' + issue.line + ',' + issue.column + ']: ') + colors.red('(' + issue.code + ') ' + issue.msg));
        });

        process.exitCode = 1;
    }
}

Options

options.rules

Type Object Default value: (will parse options.config if not set)

Object containing htmllint options.

options.config

Type: String Default value: .htmllintrc

Configuration file containing htmllint options.

options.plugins

Type: Array Default value: []

An array of strings, each of which should be the name of an htmllint plugin to require and use.

options.failOnError

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Boolean value to define if the process should exit with a code of 1 on htmllint errors.

Custom Reporter

The custom reporter is a function which accepts 2 parameters: filepath and an array of issues as returned by the htmlling-plugin.

Results

Add the property htmllint to the file object, which is available to streams that follow the htmllint stream. The property htmllint has the following format:

{
    "success": false, // or true for passing htmllint successfully
    "issues": [] // an array of issues as returned by htmllint
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial