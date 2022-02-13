First, install
gulp-htmlhint as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-htmlhint
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
var htmlhint = require("gulp-htmlhint");
gulp.src("./src/*.html")
.pipe(htmlhint())
See all rules here: https://github.com/HTMLHint/HTMLHint/wiki/Rules
If
options is empty, the task will use standard options.
Type:
String
Default value:
null
If this filename is specified, options and globals defined there will be used. Task and target options override the options within the
htmlhintrc file. The
htmlhintrc file must be valid JSON and looks something like this:
{
"tag-pair": true
}
var htmlhint = require("gulp-htmlhint");
gulp.src("./src/*.html")
.pipe(htmlhint('.htmlhintrc'))
Type:
Array Optional
Default value:
null
Array that contains all user-defined custom rules. Rules added to this param need not exist in the
htmlhintrc file.
All rules inside this array should be valid objects and look like this:
{
id: 'my-custom-rule',
description: 'Custom rule definition',
init: function(parser, reporter){
//Code goes here
}
}
Here is an example:
var htmlhint = require("gulp-htmlhint");
var customRules = [];
customRules.push({
id: 'my-custom-rule',
description: 'Custom rule definition',
init: function(parser, reporter){
//Code goes here
}
});
gulp.src("./src/*.html")
.pipe(htmlhint('.htmlhintrc', customRules))
Note: You can call
htmlhint function four different ways:
options param alone.
customRules param alone (task will only use custom rules options).
options and
customRules params defined.
var htmlhint = require("gulp-htmlhint");
gulp.src("./src/*.html")
.pipe(htmlhint())
.pipe(htmlhint.reporter())
Use this reporter if you want your task to fail on the first file that triggers an HTMLHint Error. It also prints a summary of all errors in the first bad file.
var htmlhint = require("gulp-htmlhint");
gulp.src("./src/*.html")
.pipe(htmlhint())
.pipe(htmlhint.failOnError())
Use this reporter if you want to collect statistics from all files before failing. It also prints a summary of all errors in the first bad file.
var htmlhint = require("gulp-htmlhint");
gulp.src("./src/*.html")
.pipe(htmlhint())
.pipe(htmlhint.failAfterError())
Optionally, you can pass a config object to either fail reporter.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
When set to
true, errors are not displayed on failure.
Use in conjunction with the default and/or custom reporter(s).
Prevents duplication of error messages when used along with another reporter.
var htmlhint = require("gulp-htmlhint");
gulp.src("./src/*.html")
.pipe(htmlhint())
.pipe(htmlhint.reporter("htmlhint-stylish"))
.pipe(htmlhint.failOnError({ suppress: true }))
gulp-reporter used in team project, it fails only when error belongs to the current author of git.