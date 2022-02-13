htmlhint wrapper for gulp to validate your HTML

Usage

First, install gulp-htmlhint as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-htmlhint

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

var htmlhint = require ( "gulp-htmlhint" ); gulp.src( "./src/*.html" ) .pipe(htmlhint())

API

options

See all rules here: https://github.com/HTMLHint/HTMLHint/wiki/Rules

If options is empty, the task will use standard options.

Type: String

Default value: null

If this filename is specified, options and globals defined there will be used. Task and target options override the options within the htmlhintrc file. The htmlhintrc file must be valid JSON and looks something like this:

{ "tag-pair" : true }

var htmlhint = require ( "gulp-htmlhint" ); gulp.src( "./src/*.html" ) .pipe(htmlhint( '.htmlhintrc' ))

customRules

Type: Array Optional

Default value: null

Array that contains all user-defined custom rules. Rules added to this param need not exist in the htmlhintrc file. All rules inside this array should be valid objects and look like this:

{ id : 'my-custom-rule' , description : 'Custom rule definition' , init : function ( parser, reporter ) { } }

Here is an example:

var htmlhint = require ( "gulp-htmlhint" ); var customRules = []; customRules.push({ id : 'my-custom-rule' , description : 'Custom rule definition' , init : function ( parser, reporter ) { } }); gulp.src( "./src/*.html" ) .pipe(htmlhint( '.htmlhintrc' , customRules))

Note: You can call htmlhint function four different ways:

Without params (task will use standard options).

With options param alone.

param alone. With customRules param alone (task will only use custom rules options).

param alone (task will only use custom rules options). With both options and customRules params defined.

Reporters

Default reporter

var htmlhint = require ( "gulp-htmlhint" ); gulp.src( "./src/*.html" ) .pipe(htmlhint()) .pipe(htmlhint.reporter())

Fail reporters

failOnError

Use this reporter if you want your task to fail on the first file that triggers an HTMLHint Error. It also prints a summary of all errors in the first bad file.

var htmlhint = require ( "gulp-htmlhint" ); gulp.src( "./src/*.html" ) .pipe(htmlhint()) .pipe(htmlhint.failOnError())

failAfterError

Use this reporter if you want to collect statistics from all files before failing. It also prints a summary of all errors in the first bad file.

var htmlhint = require ( "gulp-htmlhint" ); gulp.src( "./src/*.html" ) .pipe(htmlhint()) .pipe(htmlhint.failAfterError())

Reporter options

Optionally, you can pass a config object to either fail reporter.

suppress

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

When set to true , errors are not displayed on failure. Use in conjunction with the default and/or custom reporter(s). Prevents duplication of error messages when used along with another reporter.

var htmlhint = require ( "gulp-htmlhint" ); gulp.src( "./src/*.html" ) .pipe(htmlhint()) .pipe(htmlhint.reporter( "htmlhint-stylish" )) .pipe(htmlhint.failOnError({ suppress : true }))

Third-party reporters

gulp-reporter used in team project, it fails only when error belongs to the current author of git.

License

MIT License