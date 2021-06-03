openbase logo
gulp-htmlclean

by anseki
2.7.22 (see all)

Simple and safety HTML/SVG cleaner to minify without changing its structure.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gulp-htmlclean

npm GitHub issues David license

This gulp plugin is wrapper of htmlclean.

If you want to just clean files, Command Line Tool is easy way.

Simple and safety HTML/SVG cleaner to minify without changing its structure.
See htmlclean for options and more information about htmlclean.

Getting Started

npm install gulp-htmlclean --save-dev

Usage

gulpfile.js

var gulp = require('gulp'),
  htmlclean = require('gulp-htmlclean');

gulp.task('default', function() {
  return gulp.src('./develop/*.html')
    .pipe(htmlclean({
        protect: /<\!--%fooTemplate\b.*?%-->/g,
        edit: function(html) { return html.replace(/\begg(s?)\b/ig, 'omelet$1'); }
      }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./public_html/'));
});

See htmlclean for the options.

