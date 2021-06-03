This gulp plugin is wrapper of htmlclean.

If you want to just clean files, Command Line Tool is easy way.

Simple and safety HTML/SVG cleaner to minify without changing its structure.

See htmlclean for options and more information about htmlclean.

Getting Started

npm install gulp-htmlclean --save-dev

Usage

gulpfile.js

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), htmlclean = require ( 'gulp-htmlclean' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './develop/*.html' ) .pipe(htmlclean({ protect : /<\!--%fooTemplate\b.*?%-->/g , edit : function ( html ) { return html.replace( /\begg(s?)\b/ig , 'omelet$1' ); } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './public_html/' )); });

See htmlclean for the options.