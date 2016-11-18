Replace build blocks in HTML. Like useref but done right.

Usage

Install:

npm install --save-dev gulp-html-replace

Put some blocks in your HTML file:

Everything here will be replaced

name is the name of the block. Could consist of letters, digits, underscore ( _ ) and hyphen ( - ) symbols.

API

tasks

Type: Object {task-name: replacement}

task-name - The name of the block in your HTML.

- The name of the block in your HTML. replacement - String|Array|stream.Readable|Object The replacement. See examples below.

Simple example:

htmlreplace({ js : 'js/main.js' }) htmlreplace({ js : [ 'js/monster.js' , 'js/hero.js' ]})

If your options strings ends with .js or .css they will be replaced by correct script/style tags, so you don't need to specify a template like in the example below.

Advanced example:

htmlreplace({ js : { src : 'img/avatar.png' , tpl : '<img src="%s" align="left" />' } }) htmlreplace({ js : { src : [[ 'data-main.js' , 'require-src.js' ]], tpl : '<script data-main="%s" src="%s"></script>' } })

src - String|Array|stream.Readable Same thing as in simple example.

- Same thing as in simple example. tpl - String Template string. Uses util.format() internally.

In the first example %s will be replaced with img/avatar.png producing <img src="img/avatar.png" align="left"> as the result.

In the second example data-main="%s" and src="%s" will be replaced with data-main.js and require-src.js accordingly, producing <script data-main="data-main.js" src="require-src.js"></script> as the result

Extended replacements:

htmlreplace({ js : { src : null , tpl : '<script src="%f".js></script>' } }) htmlreplace({ js : { src : 'dir' , tpl : '<script src="%s/%f".js"></script>' } })

src - null|String|Array|stream.Readable Same as examples above but null if there are no standard replacements in the template.

- Same as examples above but null if there are no standard replacements in the template. tpl - String Template string. Extended replacements do not use util.format() and are performed before standard replacements.

In the first example src is null because there are no standard replacements. %f is replaced with the name (without extension) of the file currently being processed. If the file being processed is xyzzy.html the result is <script src="xyzzy.js"></script> .

In the second example src has been set to the string 'dir' . Extended replacements are processed first, replacing %f with xyzzy , then %s will be replaced with dir resulting in <script src="dir/xyzzy.js"></script> .

Valid extended replacements are:

%f - this will be replaced with the filename, without an extension.

- this will be replaced with the filename, without an extension. %e - this will be replaced with the extension including the . character.

Stream replacements:

Everywhere a string replacement can be given, a stream of vinyl is also accepted. The content of each file will be treated as UTF-8 text and used for replacement. If the stream produces more than a file the behavior is the same as when an array is given.

htmlreplace({ cssInline : { src : gulp.src( 'style/main.scss' ).pipe(sass()), tpl : '<style>%s</style>' } })

options

Type: object

All false by default.

{Boolean} keepUnassigned - Whether to keep blocks with unused names or remove them.

- Whether to keep blocks with unused names or remove them. {Boolean} keepBlockTags - Whether to keep <!-- build --> and <!-- endbuild --> comments or remove them.

- Whether to keep and comments or remove them. {Boolean} resolvePaths - Try to resolve relative paths. For example if your cwd is / , your html file is /page/index.html and you set replacement as lib/file.js the result path in that html will be ../lib/file.js

Options example:

htmlreplace({ js : { src : null , tpl : '<script src="%f".js></script>' } }, { keepUnassigned : false , keepBlockTags : false , resolvePaths : false })

Example

index.html:

< html > < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/normalize.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/main.css" > </ head > < body > < script src = "js/player.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/monster.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/world.js" > </ script >

gulpfile.js:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var htmlreplace = require ( 'gulp-html-replace' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'index.html' ) .pipe(htmlreplace({ 'css' : 'styles.min.css' , 'js' : 'js/bundle.min.js' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/' )); });

Result:

< html > < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "styles.min.css" > </ head > < body > < script src = "js/bundle.min.js" > </ script >

Upgrade

From 0.x to 1.x

This version introduces streaming support, less confusing API, new option keepUnused and full code overhaul. If you used single task like this: htmlreplace('js', 'script.js') just change it to htmlreplace({js: 'script.js'})

just change it to If you used single task with template: htmlreplace('js', 'script.js', '<script="%s">') change it to htmlreplace({js: {src: 'script.js', tpl: '<script="%s">'})

change it to files renamed to src , see previous example. Rename if needed.

From 1.1.x to 1.2.x