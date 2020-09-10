gulp plugin to minify HTML.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save gulp-html-minifier-terser
Please do not report issues related to HTML parsing and output on this repository. Report those issues to the html-minifier-terser issue tracker.
See the html-minifer-terser docs for all available options.
const gulp = require('gulp');
const htmlmin = require('gulp-html-minifier-terser');
gulp.task('minify', () => {
return gulp.src('src/*.html')
.pipe(htmlmin({ collapseWhitespace: true }))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
