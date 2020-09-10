gulp plugin to minify HTML.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save gulp-html-minifier-terser

Heads up!

Please do not report issues related to HTML parsing and output on this repository. Report those issues to the html-minifier-terser issue tracker.

Usage

See the html-minifer-terser docs for all available options.

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const htmlmin = require ( 'gulp-html-minifier-terser' ); gulp.task( 'minify' , () => { return gulp.src( 'src/*.html' ) .pipe(htmlmin({ collapseWhitespace : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

About

Contributing Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command: $ npm install && npm test

Building docs (This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.) To generate the readme, run the following command: $ npm install -g verbose/verb

Contributors

Commits Contributor 41 shinnn 20 jonschlinkert 11 doowb 7 stevelacy 2 TheDancingCode 1 cwonrails 1 igoradamenko 1 oblador 1 jdalton 1 JoseChirivella14 1 nschloe 1 tomByrer

Author

Jon Schlinkert

Shinnosuke Watanabe

License

Copyright © 2018, Shinnosuke Watanabe. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on September 08, 2018.