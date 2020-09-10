openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ghm

gulp-html-minifier-terser

by Gilles Piou
6.0.1 (see all)

Gulp plugin for html-minifier-terser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-html-minifier-terser NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Run tests

gulp plugin to minify HTML.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save gulp-html-minifier-terser

Heads up!

Please do not report issues related to HTML parsing and output on this repository. Report those issues to the html-minifier-terser issue tracker.

Usage

See the html-minifer-terser docs for all available options.

const gulp = require('gulp');
const htmlmin = require('gulp-html-minifier-terser');

gulp.task('minify', () => {
  return gulp.src('src/*.html')
    .pipe(htmlmin({ collapseWhitespace: true }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Contributors

CommitsContributor
41shinnn
20jonschlinkert
11doowb
7stevelacy
2TheDancingCode
1cwonrails
1igoradamenko
1oblador
1jdalton
1JoseChirivella14
1nschloe
1tomByrer

Author

Jon Schlinkert

Shinnosuke Watanabe

License

Copyright © 2018, Shinnosuke Watanabe. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on September 08, 2018.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial