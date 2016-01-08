openbase logo
ghm

gulp-html-minifier

by Origin1 Tech
0.1.8

Minify HTML

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gulp-html-minifier

Minifies HTML using the html-minifier module. See html-minifer

Getting Started

Install the module with: 

npm install gulp-html-minifier

Usage

Along with the default options for html-minifier gulp-html-minifier exposes two additional handy methods. You can ignore paths within the filepath preventing the need to pipe in a rename. This is similar to what gulp-inject does.

Also you can pass in the environment to simply output your html to the destination ignoring the above paths if any but minification is not applied. This is helpful and probably what you want in the development process.

var gulp = require('gulp');
var htmlmin = require('gulp-html-minifier');

gulp.task('minify', function() {
  gulp.src('./src/*.html')
    .pipe(htmlmin({collapseWhitespace: true}))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'))
});

##Ignore Path

var gulp = require('gulp');
var htmlmin = require('gulp-html-minifier');

gulp.task('minify', function() {
  gulp.src('./src/assets/*.html')
    .pipe(htmlmin({collapseWhitespace: true, ignorePath: '/assets' }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'))
});

##Development Mode

If you pass into your options minification is skipped however ignore path will still be applied. This makes viewing source and element inspection easier as you probably don't want minified html when you're developing your application.

options.env = 'development'

##Complete Options

See the html-minifer docs for complete options.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.

Original Author

Fork Author

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Jon Schlinkert Licensed under the MIT license.

