Internationalize your HTML files with gulp!

Language Definition Files

gulp-html-i18n supports three formats for definition files: JavaScript, JSON, and YAML

JS

Given the following in a file named: lang/en-US/index.js

AMD

define({ heading : "Welcome!" , footer : "Copyright 2015" });

CommonJS

module .exports = { heading : "Welcome!" , footer : "Copyright 2015" };

gulp-html-i18n will produce an object called index . You can then use ${{ index.heading }}$ to get a result of "Welcome!".

JSON

Given the following in a file named: lang/en-US/index.json

{ "heading" : "Welcome!" , "footer" : "Copyright 2015" }

gulp-html-i18n will produce an object called index . You can then use ${{ index.heading }}$ to get a result of "Welcome!".

YAML

Given the following in a file named: lang/en-US/index.yaml

heading: Welcome! footer: Copyright 2015

gulp-html-i18n will produce an object called index . You can then use ${{ index.heading }}$ to get a result of "Welcome!".

HTML Markup

To use either of the examples from above, replace the text in your HTML files with a formatted tag: ${{ library.tag.name }}$

${{ _lang_ }}$ , ${{ _langs_ }}$ , ${{ _default_lang_ }}$ , ${{ _filename_ }}$ , and ${{ _filepath_ }}$ are special markups, stand for current file language, all file languages, the defaultLang option, the output file name and the output file path relative to file.base .

Initial:

< html > < body > < h1 > ${{ index.heading }}$ </ h1 > < div > </ div > < div > ${{ index.footer }}$ </ div > < body > </ html >

Output:

< html > < body > < h1 > Welcome! </ h1 > < div > </ div > < div > Copyright 2015 </ div > < body > </ html >

Render Engine

gulp-html-i18n supports two renderEngines: regex, mustache

Regex

This is the default and is used either with the langRegExp (the most flexible) or delimiters (easier)

Mustache

Provides additional support for things like loops and conditionals. (for full mustache documentation) You must used delimiters for mustache, you cannot use langRegExp option

en/index.yaml [ Yaml is useful for multiline strings ]

home: paragraphs: - > First paragraph contents put together in multiple lines - > Second paragraph also in multiple lines - Third Paragraph

gulpfile.js

i18n({ langDir : './lang' , renderEngine : 'mustache' })

index.html

< h1 > Welcome </ h1 > ${{# home.paragraphs }}$ < p > ${{ . }}$ </ p > ${{/ home.paragraphs }}$

Will produce : index-en.html

< h1 > Welcome </ h1 > < p > First paragraph contents put together in multiple lines </ p > < p > Second paragraph also in multiple lines </ p > < p > Third Paragraph </ p >

Gulp Usage

The following task:

gulp.task( 'build:localize' , function ( ) { var dest = './public' ; var index = './index.html' ; return gulp.src(index) .pipe(i18n({ langDir : './lang' , trace : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest(dest)); });

will compile index.html to public/index-{lang}.html for each language your define in ./lang .

Options