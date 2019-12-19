Internationalize your HTML files with gulp!
gulp-html-i18n supports three formats for definition files: JavaScript, JSON, and YAML
Given the following in a file named:
lang/en-US/index.js
define({
heading: "Welcome!",
footer: "Copyright 2015"
});
module.exports = {
heading: "Welcome!",
footer: "Copyright 2015"
};
gulp-html-i18n will produce an object called
index. You can then use
${{ index.heading }}$ to get a result of "Welcome!".
Given the following in a file named:
lang/en-US/index.json
{
"heading": "Welcome!",
"footer": "Copyright 2015"
}
gulp-html-i18n will produce an object called
index. You can then use
${{ index.heading }}$ to get a result of "Welcome!".
Given the following in a file named:
lang/en-US/index.yaml
heading: Welcome!
footer: Copyright 2015
gulp-html-i18n will produce an object called
index. You can then use
${{ index.heading }}$ to get a result of "Welcome!".
To use either of the examples from above, replace the text in your HTML files
with a formatted tag:
${{ library.tag.name }}$
${{ _lang_ }}$,
${{ _langs_ }}$,
${{ _default_lang_ }}$,
${{ _filename_ }}$, and
${{ _filepath_ }}$ are special markups, stand for current file language, all file languages, the
defaultLang option, the output file name and the output file path relative to
file.base.
Initial:
<html>
<body>
<h1>${{ index.heading }}$</h1>
<div>
<!-- Website content -->
</div>
<div>${{ index.footer }}$</div>
<body>
</html>
Output:
<html>
<body>
<h1>Welcome!</h1>
<div>
<!-- Website content -->
</div>
<div>Copyright 2015</div>
<body>
</html>
gulp-html-i18n supports two renderEngines: regex, mustache
This is the default and is used either with the langRegExp (the most flexible) or delimiters (easier)
Provides additional support for things like loops and conditionals. (for full mustache documentation) You must used delimiters for mustache, you cannot use langRegExp option
en/index.yaml [ Yaml is useful for multiline strings ]
home:
paragraphs:
- >
First paragraph contents
put together in multiple lines
- >
Second paragraph
also in multiple lines
- Third Paragraph
gulpfile.js
i18n({
langDir: './lang',
renderEngine: 'mustache'
})
index.html
<h1>Welcome</h1>
${{# home.paragraphs }}$
<p>${{ . }}$</p>
${{/ home.paragraphs }}$
Will produce : index-en.html
<h1>Welcome</h1>
<p>First paragraph contents put together in multiple lines</p>
<p>Second paragraph also in multiple lines</p>
<p>Third Paragraph</p>
The following task:
gulp.task('build:localize', function() {
var dest = './public';
var index = './index.html';
return gulp.src(index)
.pipe(i18n({
langDir: './lang',
trace: true
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest(dest));
});
will compile
index.html to
public/index-{lang}.html for each language your
define in
./lang.
|Option
|Default
|Type
|Description
|langDir (required)
|undefined
|String
|Specifies the path to find definitions
|filenameI18n
|false
|Boolean
|If
true, you can use
${{ xxx }}$ tag in your filename as in the file content, then the translated filename will contain the translated content instead of the language code.
|createLangDirs
|false
|Boolean
|If
true, instead of translating
index.html into
index-en.html, etc, will translate to
en/index.html, etc.
|defaultLang
|undefined
|String
|If defined and
createLangDirs is
true, translate
index.html into
index.html with the default language, etc.
|renderEngine
|regex
|String
|If given sets rendering to be done by regex or Mustache (for more functionality)
|delimiters
|['${{','}}$']
|String[]
|Can be used instead of
langRegExp. Required to update mustache engine, langRegExp will not work with mustache
|failOnMissing
|false
|Boolean
|If
true, any undefined tag found in an HTML file will throw an error. When
false, missing tags are logged, but the process finishes.
|fallback
|undefined
|String
|If given, will use the provided language as a fallback: For any other language, if a given tag's value is not provided, it will use the fallback language value.
|inline
|undefined
|String
|If given, will use the provided language to create an output file of the same name as input. For example, passing
inline: 'en-US' for
index.html will result in
index.html with English replacements.
|langRegExp
|/\${{ ?([\w-.]+) ?}}\$/g
|RegExp
|the regular expression used for matching the language tags.
|escapeQuotes
|false
|Boolean
|If
true, will replace
" and
' with
\\" and
\\'.
|trace
|false
|Boolean
|If
true, will place comments in output HTML to show where the translated strings came from
|extendDefination
|undefined
|Function
|return an object to extend the language defination