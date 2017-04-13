Extract text from HTML content into pseudo-files for further Gulp processing.

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save-dev gulp-html-extract

Example

A good use case is extracting JavaScript from <script> tags and then piping to gulp-jshint. Here, we extract JavaScript from <script> tags and anything matching the code.javascript CSS selector:

var gulp = require ( "gulp" ), jshint = require ( "gulp-jshint" ), extract = require ( "gulp-html-extract" ); gulp.task( "jshint:html" , function ( ) { gulp .src( "site/**/*.html" ) .pipe(extract({ sel : "script, code.javascript" })) .pipe(jshint()) .pipe(jshint.reporter( "default" )) .pipe(jshint.reporter( "fail" )); });

The plugin extracts each text snippet from an HTML source as an independent faux Vinyl file, with a path of: HTML_PATH-ELEMENT_ID or HTML_PATH-TAG_NAME-INDEX (if no id attribute).

Some examples:

path / to /file1.html-CODE -1 path / to /file2.html-my-identifier

API

CSS selector string to match on. Default: script .

Strip to indented level of first non-whitespace character. Removes whitespace- only starting and ending lines around real text. Default: false