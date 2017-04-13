Extract text from HTML content into pseudo-files for further Gulp processing.
Install with npm
npm install --save-dev gulp-html-extract
A good use case is extracting JavaScript from
<script> tags and then piping
to gulp-jshint. Here, we
extract JavaScript from
<script> tags and anything matching the
code.javascript CSS selector:
var gulp = require("gulp"),
jshint = require("gulp-jshint"),
extract = require("gulp-html-extract");
gulp.task("jshint:html", function () {
gulp
.src("site/**/*.html")
.pipe(extract({
sel: "script, code.javascript"
}))
.pipe(jshint())
.pipe(jshint.reporter("default"))
.pipe(jshint.reporter("fail"));
});
The plugin extracts each text snippet from an HTML source as an independent
faux Vinyl file, with a path of:
HTML_PATH-ELEMENT_ID or
HTML_PATH-TAG_NAME-INDEX (if no
id attribute).
Some examples:
path/to/file1.html-CODE-1
path/to/file2.html-my-identifier
CSS selector string to match on. Default:
script.
Strip to indented level of first non-whitespace character. Removes whitespace-
only starting and ending lines around real text. Default:
false
Pad text with newlines to start line in source file. Useful if line numbering
of original source file is important (for eslint, stack traces, etc.).
Default:
false