gulp-html-extract

by FormidableLabs
0.3.0 (see all)

Extract HTML text in your gulp pipeline.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

213

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gulp-html-extract Build Status

Extract text from HTML content into pseudo-files for further Gulp processing.

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save-dev gulp-html-extract

Example

A good use case is extracting JavaScript from <script> tags and then piping to gulp-jshint. Here, we extract JavaScript from <script> tags and anything matching the code.javascript CSS selector:

var gulp = require("gulp"),
  jshint = require("gulp-jshint"),
  extract = require("gulp-html-extract");

gulp.task("jshint:html", function () {
  gulp
    .src("site/**/*.html")
    .pipe(extract({
      sel: "script, code.javascript"
    }))
    .pipe(jshint())
    .pipe(jshint.reporter("default"))
    .pipe(jshint.reporter("fail"));
});

Pseudo-Files

The plugin extracts each text snippet from an HTML source as an independent faux Vinyl file, with a path of: HTML_PATH-ELEMENT_ID or HTML_PATH-TAG_NAME-INDEX (if no id attribute).

Some examples:

path/to/file1.html-CODE-1
path/to/file2.html-my-identifier

API

extract(opts)

opts.sel

CSS selector string to match on. Default: script.

opts.strip

Strip to indented level of first non-whitespace character. Removes whitespace- only starting and ending lines around real text. Default: false

opts.pad

Pad text with newlines to start line in source file. Useful if line numbering of original source file is important (for eslint, stack traces, etc.). Default: false

