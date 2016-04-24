Make it easy to extend, include and replace your html files

master.html

< body > </ body >

content.html

< main > my content </ main > < footer > my footer </ footer >

output

< body > < main > my content </ main > < footer > my footer </ footer > </ body >

Features

Nested extending

Nested including

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-html-extend

Syntax

P.S. [=] means the = sign is optional.

@@master [=] path [jsonString]

e.g. <!-- @@master master.html {"foo":"bar"} -->

@@placeholder [=] blockName

e.g. <!-- @@placeholder footer -->

@@include [=] path [jsonString]

e.g. <!-- @@include /footer.html {"foo":"bar"} -->

@@var [=] variableName

e.g. <!-- @@var foo -->

@@block [=] blockName

e.g. <!-- @@block footer -->

@@close

You must add <!-- @@close --> at the end of every block

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) var extender = require ( 'gulp-html-extend' ) gulp.task( 'extend' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './*.html' ) .pipe(extender({ annotations : true , verbose : false })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './output' )) }) gulp.task( 'watch' , function ( ) { gulp.watch([ './*.html' ], [ 'extend' ]) }) ...

Options

annotations [bool]

Make it false if you dont want <!-- start foo.html --> in output files.

verbose [bool]

Show extra info in the console.

root [string (dir path)]

Enable absolute paths which start with / .

Changelog

1.2.0 Supoort multiply-lines json

1.1.6 variable default value @var foo "defaultValue"

1.1.4 add testing for only includings case.

1.1.3 absolute path bug fix #7

1.1.2 cwd bug fix #6

1.1.0 Support absolute path {root: "path/relative/to/cwd"}

1.0.0 No much changes

0.5.0 @@var support for @@include = is optional

0.4.1 @@var bugs fixed

bugs fixed 0.4.0 @@var support for @@master

support for 0.3.2 Fix bugs of testing

0.3.1 Add the verbose option {verbose: true}

0.3.0 You can include another file in an included file (nested including).

0.2.0 Annotations can be disabled via an option {annotations:false}

0.1.3 Add including annotations.

0.1.2 Include path bug fixed.

0.1.0 Add @@include = foo.html support

License

MIT © Frank Fang