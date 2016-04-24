master.html
<body>
<!-- @@placeholder= content -->
<!-- @@placeholder =footer -->
</body>
content.html
<!-- @@master = master.html-->
<!-- @@block = content-->
<main>
my content
</main>
<!-- @@close-->
<!-- @@block = footer-->
<footer>
my footer
</footer>
<!-- @@close-->
output
<body>
<!-- start content -->
<main>
my content
</main>
<!-- end content -->
<!-- start footer -->
<footer>
my footer
</footer>
<!-- end footer -->
</body>
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-html-extend
P.S. [=] means the
= sign is optional.
@@master [=] path [jsonString]
e.g.
<!-- @@master master.html {"foo":"bar"} -->
@@placeholder [=] blockName
e.g.
<!-- @@placeholder footer -->
@@include [=] path [jsonString]
e.g.
<!-- @@include /footer.html {"foo":"bar"} -->
@@var [=] variableName
e.g.
<!-- @@var foo -->
@@block [=] blockName
e.g.
<!-- @@block footer -->
@@close
You must add
<!-- @@close --> at the end of every block
var gulp = require('gulp')
var extender = require('gulp-html-extend')
gulp.task('extend', function () {
gulp.src('./*.html')
.pipe(extender({annotations:true,verbose:false})) // default options
.pipe(gulp.dest('./output'))
})
gulp.task('watch', function () {
gulp.watch(['./*.html'], ['extend'])
})
...
annotations [bool]
Make it
false if you dont want
<!-- start foo.html --> in output files.
verbose [bool]
Show extra info in the console.
root [string (dir path)]
Enable absolute paths which start with
/.
@var foo "defaultValue"
{root: "path/relative/to/cwd"}
@@var support for
@@include
= is optional
@@var bugs fixed
@@var support for
@@master
{verbose: true}
{annotations:false}
@@include = foo.html support
MIT © Frank Fang