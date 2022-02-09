gulp plugin for HTML validation, using the Nu Html Checker (v.Nu)
Run
npm install gulp-html -D.
const gulp = require('gulp');
const validator = require('gulp-html');
const html = () => {
return gulp.src('src/index.html')
.pipe(validator())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'));
};
The options object supports the same options as Nu Html Checker.
See also https://validator.github.io/validator/#options.
Boolean
false
String
"gnu"
Boolean
false
Boolean
false
Boolean
false
Copyright 2015 Daijiro Wachi
This software is released under the MIT License. See LICENSE.