openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gulp-html

by validator
3.5.0 (see all)

gulp plugin for HTML validation, using the official Nu Html Checker (v.Nu)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

893

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-html

npm version Total alerts Build Status

gulp plugin for HTML validation, using the Nu Html Checker (v.Nu)

Install

Run npm install gulp-html -D.

Usage

const gulp = require('gulp');
const validator = require('gulp-html');

const html = () => {
  return gulp.src('src/index.html')
    .pipe(validator())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'));
};

Options

The options object supports the same options as Nu Html Checker.

See also https://validator.github.io/validator/#options.

errors-only

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

format

  • Type: String
  • Default: "gnu"

html

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

no-stream

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

verbose

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

License

Copyright 2015 Daijiro Wachi

This software is released under the MIT License. See LICENSE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial