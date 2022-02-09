gulp plugin for HTML validation, using the Nu Html Checker (v.Nu)

Install

Run npm install gulp-html -D .

Usage

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const validator = require ( 'gulp-html' ); const html = () => { return gulp.src( 'src/index.html' ) .pipe(validator()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/' )); };

Options

The options object supports the same options as Nu Html Checker.

See also https://validator.github.io/validator/#options.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

format

Type: String

Default: "gnu"

html

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Type: Boolean

Default: false

verbose

Type: Boolean

Default: false

License

Copyright 2015 Daijiro Wachi

This software is released under the MIT License. See LICENSE.