Generate Hologram style guides with gulp
This plugin requires gulp.
If you haven't used gulp before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a gulpfile as well as install and use gulp plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install gulp-hologram --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your gulpfile with this line of JavaScript:
var hologram = require('gulp-hologram');
In your project's gulpfile, add a section named
hologram .
The path to your hologram config file as source.
gulp.task('hologram', function() {
gulp.src('config.yml')
.pipe(hologram());
});
Type:
Boolean
Set
logging: true to enable Logging.
gulp.task('hologram', function() {
gulp.src('config.yml')
.pipe(hologram({logging:true}));
});
Type: 'Boolean'
Set
bundler: true to invoke
hologram via bundler.
gulp.task('hologram', function() {
gulp.src('config.yml')
.pipe(hologram({bundler:true, logging:true}));
});
Take care to maintain the existing coding style. gulp.
-Add unit tests
Copyright (c) 2014 Rejah Rehim. Licensed under the MIT license.