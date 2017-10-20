openbase logo
gulp-hologram

by Rejah Rehim
1.2.3 (see all)

Generate Hologram style guides with Gulp

Readme

gulp-hologram

NPM version Downloads

Generate Hologram style guides with gulp

Getting Started

This plugin requires gulp.

If you haven't used gulp before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a gulpfile as well as install and use gulp plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install gulp-hologram --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your gulpfile with this line of JavaScript:

var hologram = require('gulp-hologram');

The "hologram" task

Overview

In your project's gulpfile, add a section named hologram . The path to your hologram config file as source.

gulp.task('hologram', function() {
        gulp.src('config.yml')
                .pipe(hologram());
});

Options

options.logging

Type: Boolean Set logging: true to enable Logging.

gulp.task('hologram', function() {
        gulp.src('config.yml')
                .pipe(hologram({logging:true}));
});

options.bundler

Type: 'Boolean' Set bundler: true to invoke hologram via bundler.

gulp.task('hologram', function() {
        gulp.src('config.yml')
                .pipe(hologram({bundler:true, logging:true}));
});

Contributing

Take care to maintain the existing coding style. gulp.

TO DO

-Add unit tests

Release History

  • 1.2.3 (Added .yaml file support)
  • 1.2.0 (Fixed Bugs)
  • 1.1.0 (Added support for Bundler)
  • 1.0.0 (First release)

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Rejah Rehim. Licensed under the MIT license.

