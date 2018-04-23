Self-documented gulp tasks with pretty printable usage information in command-line.

Install

$ npm install gulp-help-doc

Using

Example gulpfile.js

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var usage = require ( 'gulp-help-doc' ); var args = require ( 'yargs' ).argv; gulp.task( 'help' , function ( ) { return usage(gulp); }); gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'help' ]); gulp.task( 'demo' , function ( ) {}); gulp.task( 'test' , [ 'demo' ], function ( ) { var one = args.argOne; var thwo = args.argTwo; var three = args.argThree; });

Put this example gulpfile in your project's root directory and run the following commands to install dependencies:

$ npm install yargs gulp gulp-help-doc

Now you can simply run

gulp help

or even more simply

gulp

and it will print you the proper usage information. It should look like:

Usage : gulp [task] [options] Tasks : demo This task will appear in usage output, because it is marked with the proper @task tag. Current information you're reading will be the task description. test Another task, which could handle some command-line argulents, for example, by using 'yargs' module. It is possible to describe expected by a task arguments using @arg tags. It is possible to specify as much argument tags as required by the job done within this task. For example here we describe three arguments : --argOne first argument description which will appear in usage output --argTwo second argument description --argThree third argument description Depends : [ "demo" ]

Since version 1.1.0 it also supports tasks grouping using @group tag:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var usage = require ( '../index' ); gulp.task( 'help' , function ( ) { return usage(gulp); }); gulp.task( 'build' , [ 'build:css' , 'build:js' ], function ( ) {}); gulp.task( 'build:css' , function ( ) {}); gulp.task( 'build:js' , function ( ) {}); gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'help' ]);

The example above will output something like:

Usage : gulp [task] [options] Tasks : Building tasks build Builds entire project Depends : [ "build:css" , "build:js" ] build :css Builds css bundle build :js Builds js bundle Misc help Prints this help usage

When groups are enabled it will also use @order tags for groups sorting. In this case sorting is done using minimal @order value assigned to a task element in the group. Then inside a group it will arrange task elements by their specified @order.

How it works?

This plugin enables you to use jsDoc-like tags to document your tasks and make those task documentation availabe from command-line as usage information.

@task {task_name}

@arg {arg_name} arg_description

@order {order_number}

@group {group_name}

Task description could be written in a free form before the @task tag declaration.

If @task tag is omitted then the task will not appear in usage call.

Optionally, you can use the @order tag to sort the tasks descriptions in the output. A task with @order {1} will appear before a task with @order {2} . All tasks without this tag will appear at the end of the list, sorted alphabetically. If groups are enabled (by specifying group tag on the tasks) @order tags assigned to the tasks also influence on groups arrangement. Task groups will be ordered by a minimal @order values found inside each group.

Restrictions

When using TypeScript version of gulpfile it does not support task doc definitions outside of main gulpfile.ts , so it is recommended to describe with docs all tasks in a main gulpfile.

API

This module provides you with usage() function which takes 2 arguments:

gulp - the instance of gulp, usage info for which must be printed

- the instance of gulp, usage info for which must be printed options - optional parameter, which allows to tune some printing options.

Options are:

lineWidth - max line width for the printed output lines (by default is 80 characters long)

- max line width for the printed output lines (by default is 80 characters long) keysColumnWidth - max width of the column width tasks/args names (by default is 20 characters long)

- max width of the column width tasks/args names (by default is 20 characters long) padding - number of empty characters for left-padding of the output

- number of empty characters for left-padding of the output groupPadding - number of empty characters before group name output, by default is 1

- number of empty characters before group name output, by default is 1 defaultGroupName : if group tag is not specified it will use specified group name, by default this name is 'Common tasks'

: if group tag is not specified it will use specified group name, by default this name is 'Common tasks' logger - printing engine (by default is console). May be changed to gulp-util or some other printing device if required.

- printing engine (by default is console). May be changed to gulp-util or some other printing device if required. displayDependencies - if set to true (default), prints the task dependencies below its help description

- if set to (default), prints the task dependencies below its help description emptyLineBetweenTasks - if set to true (default), prints an empty line between tasks help descriptions

- if set to (default), prints an empty line between tasks help descriptions gulpfile - full path to gulpfile containing jsDoc tags. By default ignores any files in node_modules.

Example of custom configuration:

const usage = require ( 'gulp-help-doc' ); const gutil = require ( 'gulp-util' ); gulp.task( 'help' , function ( ) { return usage(gulp, { lineWidth : 120 , keysColumnWidth : 30 , logger : gutil }); });

License

MIT