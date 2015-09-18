Adds a default help task to gulp and provides the ability to add custom help messages to your gulp tasks
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-help
Before defining any tasks, add
gulp help to your gulp instance
// gulpfile.js
var gulp = require('gulp-help')(require('gulp'));
Next, define help text for each custom task
// gulpfile.js
gulp.task('lint', 'Lints all server side js', function () {
gulp.src('./lib/**/*.js')
.pipe(jshint());
});
Now show that help via
gulp help
Type:
string
Type:
string | boolean
Custom help message as a string.
If you want to hide the task from the help menu, supply
false
gulp.task('task-hidden-from-help', false, function () {
// ...
});
However, if the
--all flag is provided, even these tasks will be shown. (i.e.
gulp help --all)
Type:
Array
Type:
function
Type:
Array
List of aliases for this task
gulp.task('version', 'prints the version.', [], function() {
// ...
}, {
aliases: ['v', 'V']
});
which results in
Type:
Object
Object documenting options which can be passed to your task
gulp.task('version', 'prints the version.', [], function () {
// ...
}, {
options: {
'env=prod': 'description of env, perhaps with available values',
'key=val': 'description of key & val',
'key': 'description of key'
}
});
which results in
These are all the options available to be passed to the
gulp-help instance, NOT individual tasks.
description - modifies the default help message
aliases - adds aliases to the default help task
hideEmpty - hide all tasks with no help message defined. Useful when including 3rd party tasks
hideDepsMessage - hide all task dependencies
afterPrintCallback - a function to run after the default help task runs
MIT © Chris Montgomery