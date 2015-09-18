Adds a default help task to gulp and provides the ability to add custom help messages to your gulp tasks

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-help

Usage

Before defining any tasks, add gulp help to your gulp instance

var gulp = require ( 'gulp-help' )( require ( 'gulp' ));

Next, define help text for each custom task

gulp.task( 'lint' , 'Lints all server side js' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './lib/**/*.js' ) .pipe(jshint()); });

Now show that help via gulp help

New task API

Type: string

help

Type: string | boolean

Custom help message as a string.

If you want to hide the task from the help menu, supply false

gulp.task( 'task-hidden-from-help' , false , function ( ) { });

However, if the --all flag is provided, even these tasks will be shown. (i.e. gulp help --all )

Type: Array

Type: function

Type: Array

List of aliases for this task

gulp.task( 'version' , 'prints the version.' , [], function ( ) { }, { aliases : [ 'v' , 'V' ] });

which results in

Type: Object

Object documenting options which can be passed to your task

gulp.task( 'version' , 'prints the version.' , [], function ( ) { }, { options : { 'env=prod' : 'description of env, perhaps with available values' , 'key=val' : 'description of key & val' , 'key' : 'description of key' } });

which results in

These are all the options available to be passed to the gulp-help instance, NOT individual tasks.

description - modifies the default help message

- modifies the default help message aliases - adds aliases to the default help task

- adds aliases to the default help task hideEmpty - hide all tasks with no help message defined. Useful when including 3rd party tasks

- hide all tasks with no help message defined. Useful when including 3rd party tasks hideDepsMessage - hide all task dependencies

- hide all task dependencies afterPrintCallback - a function to run after the default help task runs

License

MIT © Chris Montgomery