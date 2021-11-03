The canonical location of this project is now gulp-community/gulp-header.

gulp-header is a Gulp extension to add a header to file(s) in the pipeline. Gulp is a streaming build system utilizing node.js.

Install

npm install --save-dev gulp-header

Usage

var header = require ( 'gulp-header' ); gulp.src( './foo/*.js' ) .pipe(header( 'Hello' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' )) gulp.src( './foo/*.js' ) .pipe(header( 'Hello <%= name %>

' , { name : 'World' } )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' )) gulp.src( './foo/*.js' ) .pipe(header( 'Hello ${name}

' , { name : 'World' } )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' )) var pkg = require ( './package.json' ); var banner = [ '/**' , ' * <%= pkg.name %> - <%= pkg.description %>' , ' * @version v<%= pkg.version %>' , ' * @link <%= pkg.homepage %>' , ' * @license <%= pkg.license %>' , ' */' , '' ].join( '

' ); gulp.src( './foo/*.js' ) .pipe(header(banner, { pkg : pkg } )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' )) var fs = require ( 'fs' ); gulp.src( './foo/*.js' ) .pipe(header(fs.readFileSync( 'header.txt' , 'utf8' ), { pkg : pkg } )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' )) return gulp.src([ 'src/*.coffee' , ]) .pipe(header(banner, { pkg : pkg } )) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(coffee({ bare : true })) .pipe(sourcemaps.write( '.' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/js' ))

Issues and Alerts

My handle on twitter is @tracker1 - If there is an urgent issue, I get twitter notifications sent to my phone.

API

text

Type: String Default: ''

The template text.

data

Type: Object Default: {}

The data object used to populate the text.

In addition to the passed in data, file will be the stream object for the file being templated against and filename will be the path relative from the stream's basepath.