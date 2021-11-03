openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gulp-header

by gulp-community
2.0.9 (see all)

Gulp extension to add a header to file(s) in the pipeline

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

406K

GitHub Stars

99

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

The canonical location of this project is now gulp-community/gulp-header.

gulp-header

npm version Actions Status Code Coverage Dependency Status Github Issues MIT License

gulp-header is a Gulp extension to add a header to file(s) in the pipeline. Gulp is a streaming build system utilizing node.js.

Install

npm install --save-dev gulp-header

Usage

// assign the module to a local variable
var header = require('gulp-header');


// literal string
// NOTE: a line separator will not be added automatically
gulp.src('./foo/*.js')
  .pipe(header('Hello'))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'))


// ejs style templating
gulp.src('./foo/*.js')
  .pipe(header('Hello <%= name %>\n', { name : 'World'} ))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'))


// ES6-style template string
gulp.src('./foo/*.js')
  .pipe(header('Hello ${name}\n', { name : 'World'} ))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'))


// using data from package.json
var pkg = require('./package.json');
var banner = ['/**',
  ' * <%= pkg.name %> - <%= pkg.description %>',
  ' * @version v<%= pkg.version %>',
  ' * @link <%= pkg.homepage %>',
  ' * @license <%= pkg.license %>',
  ' */',
  ''].join('\n');

gulp.src('./foo/*.js')
  .pipe(header(banner, { pkg : pkg } ))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'))


// reading the header file from disk
var fs = require('fs');
gulp.src('./foo/*.js')
  .pipe(header(fs.readFileSync('header.txt', 'utf8'), { pkg : pkg } ))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'))


// for use with coffee-script
return gulp.src([
        'src/*.coffee',
    ])
    .pipe(header(banner, { pkg : pkg } ))
    .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) // init sourcemaps *after* header
    .pipe(coffee({
        bare: true
    }))
    .pipe(sourcemaps.write('.'))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist/js'))

Issues and Alerts

My handle on twitter is @tracker1 - If there is an urgent issue, I get twitter notifications sent to my phone.

API

header(text, data)

text

Type: String Default: ''

The template text.

data

Type: Object Default: {}

The data object used to populate the text.

In addition to the passed in data, file will be the stream object for the file being templated against and filename will be the path relative from the stream's basepath.

NOTE: using false will disable template processing of the header

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial