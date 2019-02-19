gulp-hb
A sane static Handlebars Gulp plugin. Useful as a static site generator. Powered by
handlebars-wax. Think Assemble, but with a lot less Jekyll baggage.
To precompile templates into JavaScript, see
gulp-handlebars.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-hb
const gulp = require('gulp');
const hb = require('gulp-hb');
// Basic
function basic() {
return gulp
.src('./src/{,posts/}*.html')
.pipe(hb()
.partials('./src/assets/partials/**/*.hbs')
.helpers('./src/assets/helpers/*.js')
.data('./src/assets/data/**/*.{js,json}')
)
.pipe(gulp.dest('./web'));
}
gulp.task('basic', basic);
// Advanced
function advanced() {
const hbStream = hb({ debug: true })
// Partials
.partials('./partials/components/**/*.{hbs,js}')
.partials('./partials/layouts/**/*.{hbs,js}')
.partials({
boo: '{{#each boo}}{{greet}}{{/each}}',
far: '{{#each far}}{{length}}{{/each}}'
})
// Helpers
.helpers(require('handlebars-layouts'))
.helpers('./helpers/**/*.js')
.helpers({
foo: function () { ... },
bar: function () { ... }
})
// Decorators
.decorators('./decorators/**/*.js')
.decorators({
baz: function () { ... },
qux: function () { ... }
})
// Data
.data('./data/**/*.{js,json}')
.data({
lorem: 'dolor',
ipsum: 'sit amet'
});
return gulp
.src('./src/{,posts/}*.html')
.pipe(hbStream)
.pipe(gulp.dest('./web'));
}
gulp.task('advanced', advanced);
The template context is a merge of pre-registered data and file-specific data. Pre-registered data is available to all templates and is set using the
.data() method. File-specific data is available to the current template and is set via the
file.data property.
@ Data Variables
The merged object of pre-registered data and file-specific data is available as the primary context of your templates. In cases where accessing this data would require the use of
../, you may access the top-level context via
@root:
{{ foo }}
{{ @root.foo }}
{{#each bar}}
{{ ../foo }}
{{ @root.foo }}
{{/each}}
In cases where file-specific data keys collide with pre-registered data keys, you may access the pre-registered data via
@global:
{{ @global.foo }}
In cases where pre-registered data should be ignored, you may access the file-specific data via
@local.
{{ @local.foo }}
In cases where information about the template file itself is needed, you may access the file object via
@file:
{{ @file.path }}
File-specific data is set via the
file.data property using other plugins such as
gulp-data,
gulp-data-json, or
gulp-front-matter.
const gulp = require('gulp');
const data = require('gulp-data');
const frontMatter = require('gulp-front-matter');
const hb = require('gulp-hb');
function inject() {
return gulp
.src('./src/*.html')
// Load an associated JSON file per post.
.pipe(data((file) => {
return require(file.path.replace('.html', '.json'));
}))
// Parse front matter from post file.
.pipe(frontMatter({
property: 'data.frontMatter'
}))
// Data for everyone.
.pipe(hb().data('./data/**/*.js'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./web'));
}
gulp.task('inject', inject);
Multiple data sources can be used to render the same set of templates to different directories using
through2.
const gulp = require('gulp');
const hb = require('gulp-hb');
const through = require('through2');
function i18n() {
return gulp
.src('./i18n/*.json')
.pipe(through.obj((file, enc, cb) => {
const locale = file.stem;
const data = {
locale: locale,
i18n: JSON.parse(file.contents.toString())
};
gulp
.src('./templates/**/*.html')
.pipe(hb().data(data))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/' + locale))
.on('error', cb)
.on('end', cb);
}));
}
gulp.task('i18n', i18n);
hb([options]): TransformStream
options
{Object} (optional) Passed directly to
handlebars-wax so check there for more options.
bustCache
{Boolean} (default:
true) Force reload data, partials, helpers, and decorators.
cwd
{String} (default:
process.cwd()) Current working directory.
debug
{Boolean|Number} (default:
false or
0) Whether to log registered functions and data (
true or
1) and glob parsing (
2).
handlebars
{Handlebars} (optional) A specific instance of Handlebars, if needed.
compileOptions
{Object} Options to use when compiling templates.
templateOptions
{Object} Options to use when rendering templates.
partials
{String|Array.<String>|Object|Function(handlebars)}
parsePartialName
{Function(options, file): String}
helpers
{String|Array.<String>|Object|Function(handlebars)}
parseHelperName
{Function(options, file): String}
decorators
{String|Array.<String>|Object|Function(handlebars)}
parseDecoratorName
{Function(options, file): String}
data
{String|Array.<String>|Object}
parseDataName
{Function(options, file): String}
Returns a Gulp-compatible transform stream that compiles Handlebars templates to static output.
pattern
{String|Array<String>|Object|Function(handlebars)}
options
{Object} Same options as
hb().
Loads additional partials. See
handlebars-wax.
pattern
{String|Array<String>|Object|Function(handlebars)}
options
{Object} Same options as
hb().
Loads additional helpers. See
handlebars-wax.
pattern
{String|Array<String>|Object|Function(handlebars)}
options
{Object} Same options as
hb().
Loads additional decorators. See
handlebars-wax.
pattern
{String|Array<String>|Object}
options
{Object} Same options as
hb().
Loads additional data. See
handlebars-wax.
Standards for this project, including tests, code coverage, and semantics are enforced with a build tool. Pull requests must include passing tests with 100% code coverage and no linting errors.
$ npm test
MIT © Shannon Moeller