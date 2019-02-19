A sane static Handlebars Gulp plugin. Useful as a static site generator. Powered by handlebars-wax . Think Assemble, but with a lot less Jekyll baggage.

To precompile templates into JavaScript, see gulp-handlebars .

Install

npm install --save-dev gulp-hb

Usage

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const hb = require ( 'gulp-hb' ); function basic ( ) { return gulp .src( './src/{,posts/}*.html' ) .pipe(hb() .partials( './src/assets/partials/**/*.hbs' ) .helpers( './src/assets/helpers/*.js' ) .data( './src/assets/data/**/*.{js,json}' ) ) .pipe(gulp.dest( './web' )); } gulp.task( 'basic' , basic); function advanced ( ) { const hbStream = hb({ debug : true }) .partials( './partials/components/**/*.{hbs,js}' ) .partials( './partials/layouts/**/*.{hbs,js}' ) .partials({ boo : '{{#each boo}}{{greet}}{{/each}}' , far : '{{#each far}}{{length}}{{/each}}' }) .helpers( require ( 'handlebars-layouts' )) .helpers( './helpers/**/*.js' ) .helpers({ foo : function ( ) { ... }, bar : function ( ) { ... } }) .decorators( './decorators/**/*.js' ) .decorators({ baz : function ( ) { ... }, qux : function ( ) { ... } }) .data( './data/**/*.{js,json}' ) .data({ lorem : 'dolor' , ipsum : 'sit amet' }); return gulp .src( './src/{,posts/}*.html' ) .pipe(hbStream) .pipe(gulp.dest( './web' )); } gulp.task( 'advanced' , advanced);

Template Context

The template context is a merge of pre-registered data and file-specific data. Pre-registered data is available to all templates and is set using the .data() method. File-specific data is available to the current template and is set via the file.data property.

@ Data Variables

The merged object of pre-registered data and file-specific data is available as the primary context of your templates. In cases where accessing this data would require the use of ../ , you may access the top-level context via @root :

{{ foo }} {{ @root.foo }} {{# each bar}} {{ ../foo }} {{ @root.foo }} {{/ each }}

In cases where file-specific data keys collide with pre-registered data keys, you may access the pre-registered data via @global :

{{ @global.foo }}

In cases where pre-registered data should be ignored, you may access the file-specific data via @local .

{{ @local.foo }}

In cases where information about the template file itself is needed, you may access the file object via @file :

{{ @file.path }}

File-specific Data Sources

File-specific data is set via the file.data property using other plugins such as gulp-data , gulp-data-json , or gulp-front-matter .

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const data = require ( 'gulp-data' ); const frontMatter = require ( 'gulp-front-matter' ); const hb = require ( 'gulp-hb' ); function inject ( ) { return gulp .src( './src/*.html' ) .pipe(data( ( file ) => { return require (file.path.replace( '.html' , '.json' )); })) .pipe(frontMatter({ property : 'data.frontMatter' })) .pipe(hb().data( './data/**/*.js' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './web' )); } gulp.task( 'inject' , inject);

Multiple Data Sources

Multiple data sources can be used to render the same set of templates to different directories using through2 .

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const hb = require ( 'gulp-hb' ); const through = require ( 'through2' ); function i18n ( ) { return gulp .src( './i18n/*.json' ) .pipe(through.obj( ( file, enc, cb ) => { const locale = file.stem; const data = { locale : locale, i18n : JSON .parse(file.contents.toString()) }; gulp .src( './templates/**/*.html' ) .pipe(hb().data(data)) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' + locale)) .on( 'error' , cb) .on( 'end' , cb); })); } gulp.task( 'i18n' , i18n);

API

hb([options]): TransformStream

options {Object} (optional) Passed directly to handlebars-wax so check there for more options. bustCache {Boolean} (default: true ) Force reload data, partials, helpers, and decorators. cwd {String} (default: process.cwd() ) Current working directory. debug {Boolean|Number} (default: false or 0 ) Whether to log registered functions and data ( true or 1 ) and glob parsing ( 2 ). handlebars {Handlebars} (optional) A specific instance of Handlebars, if needed. compileOptions {Object} Options to use when compiling templates. templateOptions {Object} Options to use when rendering templates. partials {String|Array.<String>|Object|Function(handlebars)} parsePartialName {Function(options, file): String} helpers {String|Array.<String>|Object|Function(handlebars)} parseHelperName {Function(options, file): String} decorators {String|Array.<String>|Object|Function(handlebars)} parseDecoratorName {Function(options, file): String} data {String|Array.<String>|Object} parseDataName {Function(options, file): String}

(optional) Passed directly to so check there for more options.

Returns a Gulp-compatible transform stream that compiles Handlebars templates to static output.

.partials(pattern [, options]): TransformStream

pattern {String|Array<String>|Object|Function(handlebars)}

options {Object} Same options as hb() .

Loads additional partials. See handlebars-wax .

.helpers(pattern [, options]): TransformStream

pattern {String|Array<String>|Object|Function(handlebars)}

options {Object} Same options as hb() .

Loads additional helpers. See handlebars-wax .

.decorators(pattern [, options]): TransformStream

pattern {String|Array<String>|Object|Function(handlebars)}

options {Object} Same options as hb() .

Loads additional decorators. See handlebars-wax .

.data(pattern [, options]): TransformStream

pattern {String|Array<String>|Object}

options {Object} Same options as hb() .

Loads additional data. See handlebars-wax .

Contribute

Standards for this project, including tests, code coverage, and semantics are enforced with a build tool. Pull requests must include passing tests with 100% code coverage and no linting errors.

Test

npm test

MIT © Shannon Moeller