openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gh

gulp-hashsum

by Remko Tronçon
1.2.0 (see all)

Gulp plugin to generate checksum files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-hashsum: Generate checksum files with Gulp

A Gulp plugin for generating a checksum file with the hash checksums of the passed files. The file follows the same format as shasum, sha1sum, md5sum, and similar tools.

Since it only writes the file when the checksums have changed, can also be used as a timestamp.

Installation

npm install gulp-hashsum --save-dev

Usage

Generate a hash file

The following generates a file app/SHA1SUMS with all the SHA-1 checksums of all the .js files in the app directory.

var hashsum = require("gulp-hashsum");

gulp.src(["app/**/*.js"]).
    pipe(hashsum({dest: "app"}));

The contents of the SHA1SUMS file will look like this:

3ff1f9baca7bf41fe4a12222436025c036ba88bf  main.js
14de86e007f14bc0c6bc9a84d21cb9da908495ae  submodule/sub.js

Use a different hash than SHA-1

The following generates a file app/MD5SUMS with all the MD5 checksums of all the .js files in the app directory.

var hashsum = require("gulp-hashsum");

gulp.src(["app/**/*.js"]).
    pipe(hashsum({dest: "app", hash: "md5"}));

Use it as a timestamp

Since gulp-hashsum only writes the hash file whenever its content changes, you can use it as a checksum file, e.g. to restart Passenger Phusion whenever a file changes, by specifying restart.txt as the filename:

var hashsum = require("gulp-hashsum");

gulp.src(["app/**/*.js"]).
    pipe(hashsum({filename: "tmp/restart.txt"}));

Stream

Instead of writing the checksum file to disk, you can stream it and pass it to pipes:

var hashsum = require("gulp-hashsum");

gulp.src(["app/**/*.js"]).
    pipe(hashsum({stream: true})).
    pipe(gulp.dest("app"));

API

hashsum(options)

  • options.dest - string
    The destination directory of the hash file.
    All paths in the hash file will be relative to this directory.

    Default: process.cwd() (the current working directory)

  • options.filename - string
    The filename of the hash file.
    Default: <HASH-NAME>SUMS (i.e. SHA1SUMS when sha1 is used as hash function)

  • options.hash - string
    The hash function to use. Must be one supported by crypto.
    Default: sha1

  • options.force - boolean
    Always overwrite the hashsum file, regardless of whether the contents changed.
    Default: false

  • options.delimiter - string
    Separator between hashsum and filename. Default: `` (two spaces)

  • options.json - boolean
    Format hash file as a JSON object (instead of a options.delimiter-delimited file). E.g.:

      {
    "dir1/file1": "3ff1f9baca7bf41fe4a12222436025c036ba88bf",
    "dir1/file2": "14de86e007f14bc0c6bc9a84d21cb9da908495ae"
  }

    Default: false

  • options.stream - boolean
    Instead of writing the file to disk, stream it (so it can be passed to later pipes)

    Default: false

Changelog

1.2.0 (2018-04-16)

  • Add stream option.

1.1.0 (2016-06-16)

  • Add json option.

1.0.1 (2016-01-29)

  • Remove buffertools dependency

1.0.0 (2014-09-29)

  • Initial release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial