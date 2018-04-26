A Gulp plugin for generating a checksum file with the hash checksums of the
passed files. The file follows the same format as
shasum,
sha1sum,
md5sum, and similar tools.
Since it only writes the file when the checksums have changed, can also be used as a timestamp.
npm install gulp-hashsum --save-dev
The following generates a file
app/SHA1SUMS with all the SHA-1 checksums of all the
.js files in the
app directory.
var hashsum = require("gulp-hashsum");
gulp.src(["app/**/*.js"]).
pipe(hashsum({dest: "app"}));
The contents of the
SHA1SUMS file will look like this:
3ff1f9baca7bf41fe4a12222436025c036ba88bf main.js
14de86e007f14bc0c6bc9a84d21cb9da908495ae submodule/sub.js
The following generates a file
app/MD5SUMS with all the MD5 checksums of all the
.js files in the
app directory.
var hashsum = require("gulp-hashsum");
gulp.src(["app/**/*.js"]).
pipe(hashsum({dest: "app", hash: "md5"}));
Since
gulp-hashsum only writes the hash file whenever its content changes, you can
use it as a checksum file, e.g. to restart Passenger Phusion whenever a file changes,
by specifying
restart.txt as the filename:
var hashsum = require("gulp-hashsum");
gulp.src(["app/**/*.js"]).
pipe(hashsum({filename: "tmp/restart.txt"}));
Instead of writing the checksum file to disk, you can stream it and pass it to pipes:
var hashsum = require("gulp-hashsum");
gulp.src(["app/**/*.js"]).
pipe(hashsum({stream: true})).
pipe(gulp.dest("app"));
hashsum(options)
options.dest - string
The destination directory of the hash file.
All paths in the hash file will be relative to this directory.
Default:
process.cwd() (the current working directory)
options.filename - string
The filename of the hash file.
Default:
<HASH-NAME>SUMS (i.e.
SHA1SUMS when
sha1 is used as hash function)
options.hash - string
The hash function to use. Must be one supported by crypto.
Default:
sha1
options.force - boolean
Always overwrite the hashsum file, regardless of whether the contents changed.
Default:
false
options.delimiter - string
Separator between hashsum and filename. Default: `` (two spaces)
options.json - boolean
Format hash file as a JSON object (instead of a
options.delimiter-delimited file).
E.g.:
{
"dir1/file1": "3ff1f9baca7bf41fe4a12222436025c036ba88bf",
"dir1/file2": "14de86e007f14bc0c6bc9a84d21cb9da908495ae"
}
Default:
false
options.stream - boolean
Instead of writing the file to disk, stream it (so it can be passed to later pipes)
Default:
false
stream option.
json option.
buffertools dependency