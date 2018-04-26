A Gulp plugin for generating a checksum file with the hash checksums of the passed files. The file follows the same format as shasum , sha1sum , md5sum , and similar tools.

Since it only writes the file when the checksums have changed, can also be used as a timestamp.

Installation

npm install gulp-hashsum --save-dev

Usage

Generate a hash file

The following generates a file app/SHA1SUMS with all the SHA-1 checksums of all the .js files in the app directory.

var hashsum = require ( "gulp-hashsum" ); gulp.src([ "app/**/*.js" ]). pipe(hashsum({ dest : "app" }));

The contents of the SHA1SUMS file will look like this:

3 ff1f9baca7bf41fe4a12222436025c036ba88bf main .js 14 de86e007f14bc0c6bc9a84d21cb9da908495ae submodule/sub .js

Use a different hash than SHA-1

The following generates a file app/MD5SUMS with all the MD5 checksums of all the .js files in the app directory.

var hashsum = require ( "gulp-hashsum" ); gulp.src([ "app/**/*.js" ]). pipe(hashsum({ dest : "app" , hash : "md5" }));

Since gulp-hashsum only writes the hash file whenever its content changes, you can use it as a checksum file, e.g. to restart Passenger Phusion whenever a file changes, by specifying restart.txt as the filename:

var hashsum = require ( "gulp-hashsum" ); gulp.src([ "app/**/*.js" ]). pipe(hashsum({ filename : "tmp/restart.txt" }));

Stream

Instead of writing the checksum file to disk, you can stream it and pass it to pipes:

var hashsum = require ( "gulp-hashsum" ); gulp.src([ "app/**/*.js" ]). pipe(hashsum({ stream : true })). pipe(gulp.dest( "app" ));

API

options.dest - string

The destination directory of the hash file.

All paths in the hash file will be relative to this directory. Default: process.cwd() (the current working directory)

options.filename - string

The filename of the hash file.

Default: <HASH-NAME>SUMS (i.e. SHA1SUMS when sha1 is used as hash function)

options.hash - string

The hash function to use. Must be one supported by crypto.

Default: sha1

options.force - boolean

Always overwrite the hashsum file, regardless of whether the contents changed.

Default: false

options.delimiter - string

Separator between hashsum and filename. Default: `` (two spaces)

options.json - boolean

Format hash file as a JSON object (instead of a options.delimiter -delimited file). E.g.: { "dir1/file1" : "3ff1f9baca7bf41fe4a12222436025c036ba88bf" , "dir1/file2" : "14de86e007f14bc0c6bc9a84d21cb9da908495ae" } Default: false

options.stream - boolean

Instead of writing the file to disk, stream it (so it can be passed to later pipes) Default: false

Changelog

Add stream option.

Add json option.

Remove buffertools dependency