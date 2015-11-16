Automatically add cache busting hashes to links in HTML and CSS.
var gulp = require("gulp"),
hash_src = require("gulp-hash-src");
gulp.task("hash", function() {
return gulp.src(["./client/**/*.html", "./client/**/*.css"])
.pipe(hash_src({build_dir: "./build", src_path: "./client"}))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./build"))
});
Or added it to the pipe line:
var gulp = require("gulp"),
htmlmin = require("gulp-htmlmin"),
hash_src = require("gulp-hash-src");
gulp.task("html", ["js", "css"], function ()
{
return gulp.src("./client/**/*.html")
.pipe(htmlmin())
.pipe(hash_src({build_dir: "./build", src_path: "./client"}))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./build"))
});
That will turn something like
<script src="file.js">
into
<script src="file.js?cbh=0123456789abcdef">
or
html {
background: url(image.jpg);
}
into
html {
background: url(image.jpg?cbh=0123456789abcdef);
}
The files that are to be hash must be located in
build_dir prior to running
hash_src().
build_dir Where the files are that need to be hashed (required)
src_path Where the files originated from (required)
hash The type of hash (default: "md5")
hash_len The length of the hash (default: null)
If hash_len is falsey, the entire hash is used.
enc Hash encoding (default: "hex")
exts An array of the types of files to hash
(default: [".js", ".css", ".jpg", ".jpeg", ".png", ".gif", ".webp", ".svg", ".pdf", ".ico", ".ttf", ".woff", ".mp3", ".ogg", ".ogv", ".mp4", ".webm", ".zip", ".tar", ".gz", ".bz2"])
regex The regular expression to find links
(by default it looks for something like src="..." href="..." url(...)
analyze The function to use to analyze the regular expression matches
The function will receive an array of the matches from the regex.
Must return an object like so:
{
prefix: "href=",
link: "/file.js",
suffix: "",
abs: false (optional)
}
query_name The query string to add to the hash (default: "cbh")
Turns links into href="file.css?cbh=0123456789abcdef"
To remove the string entirely, give a blank string and get
href="file.css?0123456789abcdef"
verbose Whether or not to log info about what is happening (default: false)
Useful for debugging