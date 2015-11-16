Automatically add cache busting hashes to links in HTML and CSS.

Usage

var gulp = require ( "gulp" ), hash_src = require ( "gulp-hash-src" ); gulp.task( "hash" , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ "./client/**/*.html" , "./client/**/*.css" ]) .pipe(hash_src({ build_dir : "./build" , src_path : "./client" })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./build" )) });

Or added it to the pipe line:

var gulp = require ( "gulp" ), htmlmin = require ( "gulp-htmlmin" ), hash_src = require ( "gulp-hash-src" ); gulp.task( "html" , [ "js" , "css" ], function ( ) { return gulp.src( "./client/**/*.html" ) .pipe(htmlmin()) .pipe(hash_src({ build_dir : "./build" , src_path : "./client" })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./build" )) });

That will turn something like

< script src = "file.js" >

into

< script src = "file.js?cbh=0123456789abcdef" >

or

html { background : url (image.jpg); }

into

html { background : url (image.jpg?cbh=0123456789abcdef); }

Note

The files that are to be hash must be located in build_dir prior to running hash_src() .

Options

build_dir Where the files are that need to be hashed ( required ) src_path Where the files originated from ( required ) hash The type of hash ( default : "md5" ) hash_len The length of the hash ( default : null) If hash_len is falsey, the entire hash is used. enc Hash encoding ( default : "hex" ) exts An array of the types of files to hash ( default : [ ".js" , ".css" , ".jpg" , ".jpeg" , ".png" , ".gif" , ".webp" , ".svg" , ".pdf" , ".ico" , ".ttf" , ".woff" , ".mp3" , ".ogg" , ".ogv" , ".mp4" , ".webm" , ".zip" , ".tar" , ".gz" , ".bz2" ]) regex The regular expression to find links (by default it looks for something like src= "..." href= "..." url(...) analyze The function to use to analyze the regular expression matches The function will receive an array of the matches from the regex. Must return an object like so: { prefix : "href=" , link: "/file.js" , suffix: "" , abs : false ( optional ) } query_name The query string to add to the hash ( default : "cbh" ) Turns links into href= "file.css?cbh=0123456789abcdef" To remove the string entirely, give a blank string and get href= "file.css?0123456789abcdef" verbose Whether or not to log info about what is happening ( default : false ) Useful for debugging

License

MIT