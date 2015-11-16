openbase logo
ghs

gulp-hash-src

by Nathan Rugg
0.1.6 (see all)

Automatically add cache busting hashes to links in HTML and CSS via Gulp.

Readme

gulp-hash-src

Automatically add cache busting hashes to links in HTML and CSS.

Usage

var gulp = require("gulp"),
    hash_src = require("gulp-hash-src");

gulp.task("hash", function() {
    return gulp.src(["./client/**/*.html", "./client/**/*.css"])
        .pipe(hash_src({build_dir: "./build", src_path: "./client"}))
        .pipe(gulp.dest("./build"))
});

Or added it to the pipe line:

var gulp = require("gulp"),
    htmlmin = require("gulp-htmlmin"),
    hash_src = require("gulp-hash-src");

gulp.task("html", ["js", "css"], function ()
{
    return gulp.src("./client/**/*.html")
        .pipe(htmlmin())
        .pipe(hash_src({build_dir: "./build", src_path: "./client"}))
        .pipe(gulp.dest("./build"))
});

That will turn something like

<script src="file.js">

into

<script src="file.js?cbh=0123456789abcdef">

or

html {
    background: url(image.jpg);
}

into

html {
    background: url(image.jpg?cbh=0123456789abcdef);
}

Note

The files that are to be hash must be located in build_dir prior to running hash_src().

Options

build_dir   Where the files are that need to be hashed (required)

src_path    Where the files originated from (required)

hash        The type of hash (default: "md5")

hash_len    The length of the hash (default: null)
            If hash_len is falsey, the entire hash is used.

enc         Hash encoding (default: "hex")

exts        An array of the types of files to hash
            (default: [".js", ".css", ".jpg", ".jpeg", ".png", ".gif", ".webp", ".svg", ".pdf", ".ico", ".ttf", ".woff", ".mp3", ".ogg", ".ogv", ".mp4", ".webm", ".zip", ".tar", ".gz", ".bz2"])

regex       The regular expression to find links
            (by default it looks for something like src="..." href="..." url(...)

analyze     The function to use to analyze the regular expression matches
            The function will receive an array of the matches from the regex.
            Must return an object like so:
            {
                prefix: "href=",
                link:   "/file.js",
                suffix: "",
                abs: false (optional)
            }

query_name  The query string to add to the hash (default: "cbh")
            Turns links into href="file.css?cbh=0123456789abcdef"
            To remove the string entirely, give a blank string and get
            href="file.css?0123456789abcdef"

verbose     Whether or not to log info about what is happening (default: false)
            Useful for debugging

License

MIT

