gulp-hash-filename is a gulp plug-in that renames each file using a generated hash value based on the contents of the source file.

Using hashed filenames based on content allows for filenames that only change as the content changes. This helps improve caching of your files. If the content does not change then the filename does not change and that file can still be pulled from the browser's cache.

Install

npm install -g gulp-hash-filename

or

npm install --save-dev gulp-hash-filename

Usage of gulp-hash-filename

Example of the hash() function

Here is an example of how to use the hash() function in your gulpfile.js file:

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const hash = require ( 'gulp-hash-filename' ); gulp.task( 'assemble' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './assembly.json' ) .pipe(hash()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' )) });

The example below includes minification and saving the file with both the hashed filename "{name}-{hash}{ext}" and the hashed and minimized filename "{name}-{hash}-min{ext}" format.

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const uglify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' ); const rename = require ( 'gulp-rename' ); const hash = require ( 'gulp-hash-filename' ); gulp.task( 'assemble' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './*.js' ) .pipe(hash()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' )) .pipe(uglify()) .pipe(rename( function ( path ) {path.basename += "-min" ;})) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' )) });

You can change how the filename is formatted by passing in a format option in the hash() function.

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const hash = require ( 'gulp-hash-filename' ); gulp.task( 'assemble' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './assembly.json' ) .pipe(hash({ "format" : "{name}.{hash}.{size}{ext}" })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' )) });

Options used in the hash() function

There is only one option that is allowed in the hash() function. That is the format option.

format is used to control the output filename format. The default value for format is "{name}-{hash}{ext}" .

example: Assuming the incoming filename was "sample.js" and the hash value was "a8c23bc812abef98" and that the format value is the default then the hashed filename would be "sample-a8c23bc812abef98.js"

format paramaters

Parameter Description {name} The base portion of the filename. For sample.js the {name} is sample . For sample.test.js the {name} is sample.test . {ext} The file extention of the filename. For sample.js the {ext} is .js . For testfile.json the {ext} is .json {size} The size of the file in bytes. This number is base 10 without commas, periods or a leading '0' {hash} The hase based on the content of the file. {atime} The file access time. {ctime} The inode or file change time. {mtime} The file modify time.

atime , ctime and mtime

For more information about what the time formats mean go here

The output format used by atime , ctime and mtime is a format that includes the Year, Month, Date, Hours, Minutes, Seconds and Milliseconds.

example: "2015-01-31T11-34-13.1234Z"

As of version 1.2.0 if a file is added through the gulp system that does not support the file.stat object the values for atime , ctime and mtime will be an empty string.

Limiting the length of the output

You can limit the number of characters for the value of each parameter by adding :value to the parameter.

For example if you only want to use the first 8 characters of the hash value you would use the parameter {hash:8} .

More examples

Below are some other examples of the output filename based on the following values:

parameter value filename "sample.js" file size 12,234 bytes ctime Dec 19, 2014 at 3:15:33am and 235 milliseconds hash ABCDEF0000FEDCBA

Example output file name:

format string output file name {name}-{size}.test{ext} sample-12234.test.js {name}.{hash}.js1 sample.ABCDEF0000FEDCBA.js1 {name}{ext} Leaves the filename as it was. (sample.js) proj-{name}-{ctime}{ext} proj-sample-2014-12-19T03-15-33.235Z.js {name}.{hash:5}{ext} sample.ABCDE.js {name}.{hash:8}{ext} sample.ABCDEF00.js

