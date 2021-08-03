gulp-hash-filename is a gulp plug-in that renames each file using a generated hash value based on the contents of the source file.
Using hashed filenames based on content allows for filenames that only change as the content changes. This helps improve caching of your files. If the content does not change then the filename does not change and that file can still be pulled from the browser's cache.
Always reference the documents on the git repo since they are updated more often then the NPM package website. I update NPM when there is a code change. I might change documentation without a code change and, at that time, I would not update the version number or NPM release.
npm install -g gulp-hash-filename
or
npm install --save-dev gulp-hash-filename
Please submit pull requests and issues. I will do my best to review and take care of PRs and issues quickly. If you have suggestions, I would love to hear them.
gulp-hash-filename
hash() function
Here is an example of how to use the
hash() function in your
gulpfile.js file:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const hash = require('gulp-hash-filename');
gulp.task('assemble', function() {
return gulp.src('./assembly.json')
.pipe(hash())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'))
});
The example below includes minification and saving the file with both the hashed filename
"{name}-{hash}{ext}" and the hashed and minimized filename
"{name}-{hash}-min{ext}" format.
const gulp = require('gulp');
const uglify = require('gulp-uglify');
const rename = require('gulp-rename');
const hash = require('gulp-hash-filename');
gulp.task('assemble', function() {
return gulp.src('./*.js')
.pipe(hash())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'))
.pipe(uglify())
.pipe(rename(function (path) {path.basename += "-min";}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'))
});
You can change how the filename is formatted by passing in a
format option in the
hash() function.
const gulp = require('gulp');
const hash = require('gulp-hash-filename');
gulp.task('assemble', function() {
return gulp.src('./assembly.json')
.pipe(hash({
"format": "{name}.{hash}.{size}{ext}"
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'))
});
hash() function
There is only one option that is allowed in the
hash() function. That is the
format option.
format is used to control the output filename format. The default value for
format is
"{name}-{hash}{ext}".
example: Assuming the incoming filename was
"sample.js" and the hash value was
"a8c23bc812abef98" and that the
format value is the default then the hashed filename would be
"sample-a8c23bc812abef98.js"
format paramaters
|Parameter
|Description
|{name}
|The base portion of the filename. For
sample.js the {name} is
sample. For
sample.test.js the {name} is
sample.test.
|{ext}
|The file extention of the filename. For
sample.js the {ext} is
.js. For
testfile.json the {ext} is
.json
|{size}
|The size of the file in bytes. This number is base 10 without commas, periods or a leading '0'
|{hash}
|The hase based on the content of the file.
|{atime}
|The file
access time.
|{ctime}
|The inode or file
change time.
|{mtime}
|The file
modify time.
atime,
ctime and
mtime
For more information about what the time formats mean go here
The output format used by
atime,
ctime and
mtime is a format that includes the Year, Month, Date, Hours, Minutes, Seconds and Milliseconds.
example:
"2015-01-31T11-34-13.1234Z"
As of version 1.2.0 if a file is added through the gulp system that does not support the
file.statobject the values for
atime,
ctimeand
mtimewill be an empty string.
You can limit the number of characters for the value of each parameter by adding
:value to the parameter.
For example if you only want to use the first 8 characters of the
hash value you would use the parameter
{hash:8}.
Below are some other examples of the output filename based on the following values:
|parameter
|value
|filename
|"sample.js"
|file size
|12,234 bytes
|ctime
|Dec 19, 2014 at 3:15:33am and 235 milliseconds
|hash
|ABCDEF0000FEDCBA
Example output file name:
|format string
|output file name
|{name}-{size}.test{ext}
|sample-12234.test.js
|{name}.{hash}.js1
|sample.ABCDEF0000FEDCBA.js1
|{name}{ext}
|Leaves the filename as it was. (sample.js)
|proj-{name}-{ctime}{ext}
|proj-sample-2014-12-19T03-15-33.235Z.js
|{name}.{hash:5}{ext}
|sample.ABCDE.js
|{name}.{hash:8}{ext}
|sample.ABCDEF00.js
MIT - License File