Handlebars plugin for gulp
Install
gulp-handlebars as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-handlebars
Are you seeing this error when using pre-compliled templates?
Error: Template was precompiled with an older version of Handlebars
If you're getting a version mismatch error when using pre-compliled templates, install the handlebars version of your choice and pass it as
options.handlebars, then include the appropriate runtime in your client-side application.
Here's how you install your own version of handlebars:
npm install --save handlebars@^4.0.0
And here's how you use that verison of handlebars in
gulp-handlebars:
handlebars({
handlebars: require('handlebars')
})
The runtime is located in:
node_modules/handlebars/dist/handlebars.js
gulp-declare and
gulp-wrap can be used to safely declare template namespaces and make templates available for use in the browser.
First, install development dependencies:
npm install --save-dev gulp-handlebars gulp-wrap gulp-declare gulp-concat
Given the following directory structure:
├── gulpfile.js # Your gulpfile
└── source/ # Your application's source files
└── templates/ # A folder containing templates named with dot notation
└── home.header.hbs # A template that will be available as MyApp.templates.home.header
To compile all templates in
source/templates/ to
build/js/templates.js under the
MyApp.templates namespace:
var handlebars = require('gulp-handlebars');
var wrap = require('gulp-wrap');
var declare = require('gulp-declare');
var concat = require('gulp-concat');
gulp.task('templates', function(){
gulp.src('source/templates/*.hbs')
.pipe(handlebars())
.pipe(wrap('Handlebars.template(<%= contents %>)'))
.pipe(declare({
namespace: 'MyApp.templates',
noRedeclare: true, // Avoid duplicate declarations
}))
.pipe(concat('templates.js'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/js/'));
});
The template's filename is combined with the namespace, so the resulting
build/js/templates.js would look like:
this["MyApp"] = this["MyApp"] || {};
this["MyApp"]["templates"] = this["MyApp"]["templates"] || {};
this["MyApp"]["templates"]["home"] = this["MyApp"]["templates"]["home"] || {};
this["MyApp"]["templates"]["home"]["header"] = Handlebars.template(function() { /* compiled template function */ });
See the namespaceByDirectory example if you'd like to compile templates with a mapping that looks like this:
|File path
|Namespace path
|source/templates/App.hbs
|MyApp.templates.App
|source/templates/App/header.hbs
|MyApp.templates.App.header
|source/templates/App/footer.hbs
|MyApp.templates.App.footer
|source/templates/Other.item.hbs
|MyApp.templates.Other.item
See the
gulp-define-module documentation for details on how to define templates as AMD, Node, CommonJS, and hybrid modules.
See the amd example for a full example of compiling templates to AMD modules.
gulp-handlebars makes the following available for use in
gulp-define-module's
wrapper template option:
<%= handlebars %> - The Handlebars template, wrapped in a call to
Handlebars.template()
<%= contents %> - The bare Handlebars template (not wrapped).
gulp-handlebars also sets a default
options.require of
{ Handlebars: 'handlebars' } for
gulp-define-module so Handlebars will be present in when defining AMD, Node, CommonJS, or hybrid modules. You can change this by passing a different
options.require when you invoke
gulp-define-module.
The following example will precompile and register partials for all
.hbs files in
source/partials/, then store the result as
build/js/partials.js;
var path = require('path');
var gulp = require('gulp');
var wrap = require('gulp-wrap');
var concat = require('gulp-concat');
var handlebars = require('gulp-handlebars');
gulp.task('partials', function() {
// Assume all partials are in a folder such as source/partials/**/*.hbs
gulp.src(['source/partials/**/*.hbs'])
.pipe(handlebars())
.pipe(wrap('Handlebars.registerPartial(<%= processPartialName(file.relative) %>, Handlebars.template(<%= contents %>));', {}, {
imports: {
processPartialName: function(fileName) {
// Strip the extension and the underscore
// Escape the output with JSON.stringify
return JSON.stringify(path.basename(fileName, '.js'));
}
}
}))
.pipe(concat('partials.js'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/js/'));
});
See the partials example for a full example that compiles partials and templates down to a single file.
You can use different versions of Handlebars by specifying the version in your
package.json and passing it as
options.handlebars:
{
"devDependencies": {
"handlebars": "^1.3.0"
}
}
gulp.task('templates', function(){
gulp.src('source/templates/*.hbs')
.pipe(handlebars({
handlebars: require('handlebars')
}))
.pipe(wrap('Handlebars.template(<%= contents %>)'))
.pipe(declare({
namespace: 'MyApp.templates',
noRedeclare: true, // Avoid duplicate declarations
}))
.pipe(concat('templates.js'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/js/'));
});
The runtime you include on the client side MUST match the version you compile templates with. You cannot use the the 2.x runtime with 1.x templates. The handlebars1 example copies the runtime from
node_modules/handlebars/dist/handlebars.runtime.js and uses that on the client side. Follow a similar pattern in your application to keep the runtime up to date with the compiler.
This example will make templates available for loading via Node's require:
var handlebars = require('gulp-handlebars');
var defineModule = require('gulp-define-module');
gulp.task('templates', function(){
gulp.src(['templates/*.hbs'])
.pipe(handlebars())
.pipe(defineModule('node'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/templates/'));
});
Templates can then be used within Node as such:
var appTemplate = require('./build/templates/App.Header.js');
var html = appTemplate(data);
See the singleModule example if you'd like to have a single module that contains all of your templates that can be used like so:
var templates = require('./templates');
var output = templates.App.header();
The example below removes any partial and replaces it with the text
foo.
handlebars({
processAST: function(ast) {
ast.statements.forEach(function(statement, i) {
if (statement.type === 'partial') {
ast.statements[i] = { type: 'content', string: 'foo' };
}
});
}
})
See the ember-htmlbars example for details
handlebars({
handlebars: emberHandlebars,
compiler: emberTemplateCompilerFunction
})
Type:
Object
Compiler options to pass to
Handlebars.precompile().
Type:
Function
A function which will be passed the parsed Handlebars Abstract Syntax Tree. You can modify the AST in place or return a new AST to change the source of the precompiled template.
Type:
Object
Handlebars library to use for precompilation. By default, the latest stable version of Handlebars is used.
Type:
Function
Custom compiler function. By default, the precompile method of the provided Handlebars module is used (see options.handlebars).