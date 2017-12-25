#gulp-Haml

Issues with the output should be reported on haml-js OR haml.js depending on compiler used

Information

Package gulp-haml Description Haml plugin for gulp Node Version >= 0.9 gulp Version 3.x

Usage

Install

npm install gulp-haml --save

Examples

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var haml = require ( 'gulp-haml' ); gulp.task( 'one' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './haml/file.haml' ) .pipe(haml()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './html' )); }); gulp.task( 'folder' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './haml/blue/*.haml' ) .pipe(haml()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './haml/blue' )); }); gulp.task( 'haml' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './haml/**/*.haml' ) .pipe(haml()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './haml' )); }); gulp.task( 'ext' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './haml/**/*.haml' ) .pipe(haml({ ext : '.php' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './php' )); }); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.run( 'haml' , 'ext' , 'one' ); });

You can view more examples in the example folder.

Options

Object, String

Options to gulp-haml are not passed to the Haml compiler. To pass to the compiler, use compilerOpts: {} . (see below)

creationix/haml-js is the default compiler, the other option is visionmedia/haml.js (65% faster).

compiler: String

Example:

.pipe(haml({ compiler : 'visionmedia' })) .pipe(haml({ compiler : 'creationix' }))

compilerOpts: Object

Example:

.pipe(haml({ compiler : 'visionmedia' , compilerOpts : { cache : false } }))

ext: String

Example:

.pipe ( haml ({ ext : '.php' })) .pipe ( haml ({ ext : '.txt' }))

LICENSE

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2015 Steve Lacy me@slacy.me slacy.me

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.