gulp-haml

by gulp-community
1.0.1 (see all)

gulp plugin for Haml

Downloads/wk

815

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

#gulp-Haml Build Status NPM version

Issues with the output should be reported on haml-js OR haml.js depending on compiler used

Information

Packagegulp-haml
Description Haml plugin for gulp
Node Version >= 0.9
gulp Version 3.x

Usage

Install

npm install gulp-haml --save

Examples


// gulpfile.js
// Require the needed packages
var gulp = require('gulp');
var haml = require('gulp-haml');


// Get one .haml file and render
gulp.task('one', function () {
  gulp.src('./haml/file.haml')
    .pipe(haml())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./html'));
});


// Get all .haml files in one folder and render
gulp.task('folder', function () {
  gulp.src('./haml/blue/*.haml')
    .pipe(haml())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./haml/blue'));
});



// Get and render all .haml files recursively
gulp.task('haml', function () {
  gulp.src('./haml/**/*.haml')
    .pipe(haml())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./haml'));
});



// Options
// Change file extension
gulp.task('ext', function () {
  gulp.src('./haml/**/*.haml')
    .pipe(haml({ext: '.php'}))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./php'));
});



// Default gulp task to run
gulp.task('default', function(){
  gulp.run('haml', 'ext', 'one');
});

You can view more examples in the example folder.

Options

Object, String

Options to gulp-haml are not passed to the Haml compiler. To pass to the compiler, use compilerOpts: {}. (see below)

creationix/haml-js is the default compiler, the other option is visionmedia/haml.js (65% faster).

Options.compiler

compiler: String

Example:

.pipe(haml({
  compiler: 'visionmedia'
}))

.pipe(haml({
  compiler: 'creationix'
}))

Options.compilerOpts

compilerOpts: Object

Example:

.pipe(haml({
  compiler: 'visionmedia',
  compilerOpts: {
    cache: false
  }
}))

Options.ext

ext: String

Example:

.pipe(haml({ext: '.php'}))
.pipe(haml({ext: '.txt'}))

LICENSE

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2015 Steve Lacy me@slacy.me slacy.me

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

