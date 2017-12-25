Issues with the output should be reported on haml-js OR haml.js depending on compiler used
|Package
|gulp-haml
|Description
|Haml plugin for gulp
|Node Version
|>= 0.9
|gulp Version
|3.x
npm install gulp-haml --save
// gulpfile.js
// Require the needed packages
var gulp = require('gulp');
var haml = require('gulp-haml');
// Get one .haml file and render
gulp.task('one', function () {
gulp.src('./haml/file.haml')
.pipe(haml())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./html'));
});
// Get all .haml files in one folder and render
gulp.task('folder', function () {
gulp.src('./haml/blue/*.haml')
.pipe(haml())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./haml/blue'));
});
// Get and render all .haml files recursively
gulp.task('haml', function () {
gulp.src('./haml/**/*.haml')
.pipe(haml())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./haml'));
});
// Options
// Change file extension
gulp.task('ext', function () {
gulp.src('./haml/**/*.haml')
.pipe(haml({ext: '.php'}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./php'));
});
// Default gulp task to run
gulp.task('default', function(){
gulp.run('haml', 'ext', 'one');
});
You can view more examples in the example folder.
Object, String
Options to
gulp-haml are not passed to the Haml compiler. To pass to the compiler, use
compilerOpts: {}. (see below)
creationix/haml-js is the default compiler, the other option is visionmedia/haml.js (65% faster).
compiler: String
Example:
.pipe(haml({
compiler: 'visionmedia'
}))
.pipe(haml({
compiler: 'creationix'
}))
compilerOpts: Object
Example:
.pipe(haml({
compiler: 'visionmedia',
compilerOpts: {
cache: false
}
}))
ext: String
Example:
.pipe(haml({ext: '.php'}))
.pipe(haml({ext: '.txt'}))
(MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2015 Steve Lacy me@slacy.me slacy.me
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.