Image manipulation with gm. Refer to gm's documentation for details.

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save-dev gulp-gm

GraphicsMagick or ImageMagick

gulp-gm works best with GraphicsMagick.

However, it also supports ImageMagick, but you'll need to set the option imageMagick: true .

Make sure GraphicsMagick or ImageMagick is installed on your system and properly set up in your PATH .

Ubuntu:

apt-get install imagemagick apt-get install graphicsmagick

Mac OS X (using Homebrew):

brew install imagemagick brew install graphicsmagick

Windows & others:

Confirm that GraphicsMagick or ImageMagick is properly set up by executing gm -version or convert -version in a terminal.

Example

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var gm = require ( 'gulp-gm' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'test.png' ) .pipe(gm( function ( gmfile ) { return gmfile.resize( 100 , 100 ); })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Convert png to jpg

gulp.src( 'test.png' ) .pipe(gm( function ( gmfile ) { return gmfile.setFormat( 'jpg' ); })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' ));

Async manipulation

gulp.src( 'test.png' ) .pipe(gm( function ( gmfile, done ) { gmfile.size( function ( err, size ) { done( null , gmfile .stroke( "blue" , 6 ) .fill( "transparent" ) .drawRectangle( 0 , 0 , size.width, size.height)); }); })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' ));

Using ImageMagick

gulp.src( 'test.png' ) .pipe(gm( function ( gmfile ) { return gmfile.resize( 100 , 100 ); }, { imageMagick : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' ));

API

Type: Function

Supply a callback that manipulates the image. The first argument will the gm object with all original properties. Read more in the gm documentation.

Sync

Make sure to return your modified gm object.

gulp.src( 'test.png' ) .pipe(gm( function ( gmfile ) { return gmfile.blur( 10 ); })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' ));

Async

If your call back accepts a second argument ( done ), it will be treated asynchronously. Your code will then need to call done(err, gmfile) at some point.

gulp.src( 'test.png' ) .pipe(gm( function ( gmfile, done ) { gmfile.size( function ( err, size ) { done( null , gmfile.resize( size.width * 0.5 , size.height * 0.5 )); }); })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' ));

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Set to true when using ImageMagick instead of GraphicsMagick.

Known Issues

gm.thumb(...) is not supported because it writes to the file system directly. Consider using gulp-image-resize instead.

Tests

You need both ImageMagick and GraphicsMagick installed on your system to run the tests. Install all npm dev dependencies npm install Install gulp globally npm install -g gulp Run gulp test

License

MIT © scalable minds