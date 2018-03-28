Image manipulation with gm. Refer to gm's documentation for details.
Install with npm
npm install --save-dev gulp-gm
gulp-gm works best with GraphicsMagick.
However, it also supports ImageMagick, but you'll need to set the option
imageMagick: true.
Make sure GraphicsMagick or ImageMagick is installed on your system and properly set up in your
PATH.
Ubuntu:
apt-get install imagemagick
apt-get install graphicsmagick
Mac OS X (using Homebrew):
brew install imagemagick
brew install graphicsmagick
Windows & others:
Confirm that GraphicsMagick or ImageMagick is properly set up by executing
gm -version or
convert -version in a terminal.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var gm = require('gulp-gm');
gulp.task('default', function () {
gulp.src('test.png')
.pipe(gm(function (gmfile) {
return gmfile.resize(100, 100);
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
gulp.src('test.png')
.pipe(gm(function (gmfile) {
return gmfile.setFormat('jpg');
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
gulp.src('test.png')
.pipe(gm(function (gmfile, done) {
gmfile.size(function (err, size) {
done(null, gmfile
.stroke("blue", 6)
.fill("transparent")
.drawRectangle(0, 0, size.width, size.height));
});
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
gulp.src('test.png')
.pipe(gm(function (gmfile) {
return gmfile.resize(100, 100);
}, {
imageMagick: true
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
Type:
Function
Supply a callback that manipulates the image. The first argument will the
gm object with all original properties. Read more in the gm documentation.
Make sure to return your modified
gm object.
gulp.src('test.png')
.pipe(gm(function (gmfile) {
return gmfile.blur(10);
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
If your call back accepts a second argument (
done), it will be treated asynchronously. Your code will then need to call
done(err, gmfile) at some point.
gulp.src('test.png')
.pipe(gm(function (gmfile, done) {
gmfile.size(function (err, size) {
done(null, gmfile.resize(
size.width * 0.5,
size.height * 0.5
));
});
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Set to
true when using ImageMagick instead of GraphicsMagick.
gm.thumb(...) is not supported because it writes to the file system directly. Consider using gulp-image-resize instead.
npm install
npm install -g gulp
gulp test
