npm install gulp-git --save
Git actions which did not require a Vinyl file were refactored. Please review the following docs for changes: ##Example
var gulp = require('gulp');
var git = require('gulp-git');
// Run git init
// src is the root folder for git to initialize
gulp.task('init', function(){
git.init(function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Run git init with options
gulp.task('init', function(){
git.init({args: '--quiet --bare'}, function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Run git add
// src is the file(s) to add (or ./*)
gulp.task('add', function(){
return gulp.src('./git-test/*')
.pipe(git.add());
});
// Run git add with options
gulp.task('add', function(){
return gulp.src('./git-test/*')
.pipe(git.add({args: '-f -i -p'}));
});
// Run git commit
// src are the files to commit (or ./*)
gulp.task('commit', function(){
return gulp.src('./git-test/*')
.pipe(git.commit('initial commit'));
});
// Run git commit with a computed commit message
gulp.task('commit', function(){
let newVersion;
function computeNewVersion() { newVersion = /* ... */ }
return gulp.src('./git-test/*')
.pipe(computeNewVersion())
.pipe(git.commit(() => `Bumps to version ${newVersion}`));
});
// Run git commit with options
gulp.task('commit', function(){
return gulp.src('./git-test/*')
.pipe(git.commit('initial commit', {args: '-A --amend -s'}));
});
// Run git commit without checking for a message using raw arguments
gulp.task('commit', function(){
return gulp.src('./git-test/*')
.pipe(git.commit(undefined, {
args: '-m "initial commit"',
disableMessageRequirement: true
}));
});
// Run git commit without appending a path to the commits
gulp.task('commit', function(){
return gulp.src('./git-test/*')
.pipe(git.commit('initial commit', {
disableAppendPaths: true
}));
});
// Run git commit, passing multiple messages as if calling
// git commit -m "initial commit" -m "additional message"
gulp.task('commit', function(){
return gulp.src('./git-test/*')
.pipe(git.commit(['initial commit', 'additional message']));
});
// Run git commit, emiting 'data' event during progress
// This is useful when you have long running githooks
// and want to show progress to your users on screen
gulp.task('commit', function(){
return gulp.src('./git-test/*')
.pipe(git.commit('initial commit', {emitData:true}))
.on('data',function(data) {
console.log(data);
});
});
// Run git remote add
// remote is the remote repo
// repo is the https url of the repo
gulp.task('addremote', function(){
git.addRemote('origin', 'https://github.com/stevelacy/git-test', function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Run git remote remove
// remote is the remote repo
gulp.task('removeremote', function(){
git.removeRemote('origin', function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Run git push
// remote is the remote repo
// branch is the remote branch to push to
gulp.task('push', function(){
git.push('origin', 'master', function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Run git push
// branch is the current branch & remote branch to push to
gulp.task('push', function(){
git.push('origin', function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Run git push with options
// branch is the remote branch to push to
gulp.task('push', function(){
git.push('origin', 'master', {args: " -f"}, function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Run git push with multiple branches and tags
gulp.task('push', function(){
git.push('origin', ['master', 'develop'], {args: " --tags"}, function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Run git pull
// remote is the remote repo
// branch is the remote branch to pull from
gulp.task('pull', function(){
git.pull('origin', 'master', {args: '--rebase'}, function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Run git pull from multiple branches
gulp.task('pull', function(){
git.pull('origin', ['master', 'develop'], function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Run git fetch
// Fetch refs from all remotes
gulp.task('fetch', function(){
git.fetch('', '', {args: '--all'}, function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Run git fetch
// Fetch refs from origin
gulp.task('fetch', function(){
git.fetch('origin', '', function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Clone a remote repo
gulp.task('clone', function(){
git.clone('https://github.com/stevelacy/gulp-git', function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Clone remote repo to sub folder ($CWD/sub/folder/git-test)
gulp.task('clonesub', function() {
git.clone('https://github.com/stevelacy/git-test', {args: './sub/folder'}, function(err) {
// handle err
});
});
// Tag the repo with a version
gulp.task('tag', function(){
git.tag('v1.1.1', 'Version message', function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Tag the repo with a version and empty message
gulp.task('tag', function(){
git.tag('v1.1.1', '', function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Tag the repo With signed key
gulp.task('tagsec', function(){
git.tag('v1.1.1', 'Version message with signed key', {signed: true}, function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Create a git branch
gulp.task('branch', function(){
git.branch('newBranch', function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Checkout a git branch
gulp.task('checkout', function(){
git.checkout('branchName', function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Create and switch to a git branch
gulp.task('checkout', function(){
git.checkout('branchName', {args:'-b'}, function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Merge branches to master
gulp.task('merge', function(){
git.merge('branchName', function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Reset a commit
gulp.task('reset', function(){
git.reset('SHA', function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Show the formatted git diff
gulp.task('diff', function(){
gulp.src('./*')
.pipe(git.diff('master', {log: true}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./diff.out'));
});
// Git rm a file or folder
gulp.task('rm', function(){
return gulp.src('./gruntfile.js')
.pipe(git.rm());
});
gulp.task('addSubmodule', function(){
git.addSubmodule('https://github.com/stevelacy/git-test', 'git-test', { args: '-b master'});
});
gulp.task('updateSubmodules', function(){
git.updateSubmodule({ args: '--init' });
});
// Working tree status
gulp.task('status', function(){
git.status({args: '--porcelain'}, function (err, stdout) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Other actions that do not require a Vinyl
gulp.task('log', function(){
git.exec({args : 'log --follow index.js'}, function (err, stdout) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
// Git clean files
gulp.task('clean', function() {
git.clean({ args: '-f' }, function (err) {
if(err) throw err;
});
});
// Get the current branch name
git.revParse({args:'--abbrev-ref HEAD'}, function (err, branch) {
console.log('current git branch: ' + branch);
});
// Run gulp's default task
gulp.task('default',['add']);
##API
git init
Creates an empty git repo
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}
cb: function, passed err if any
git.init({args:'options'}, function (err) {
//if (err) ...
});
git clone <remote> <options>
Clones a remote repo for the first time
remote: String, remote url
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}
cb: function, passed err if any
git.clone('https://remote.git', function (err) {
//if (err) ...
});
A desination folder or subfolder can be set with
args: '<destination>'
git.clone('https://remote.git', {args: './sub/folder'}, function (err) {
//if (err) ...
});
git add <files>
Adds files to repo
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024, maxFiles: Infinity}
gulp.src('./*')
.pipe(git.add());
});
git commit -m <message> <files>
Commits changes to repo
message: String or array of strings, commit message
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', maxBuffer: 200 * 1024, quiet: true, disableMessageRequirement: false, disableAppendPaths: false, multiline: false}
gulp.src('./*')
.pipe(git.commit('commit message'));
});
git remote add <remote> <repo https url>
Adds remote repo url
remote: String, name of remote, default:
origin
url: String, url of remote
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}
cb: function, passed err if any
git.addRemote('origin', 'git-repo-url', function (err) {
//if (err) ...
});
git remote remove <remote>
Removes remote repo
remote: String, name of remote
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}
cb: function, passed err if any
git.removeRemote('origin', function (err) {
//if (err) ...
});
git fetch <remote> <branch>
Fetches refs and objects from remote repo
remote: String, name of remote, default:
origin
branch: String, branch, default: ``
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}
cb: function, passed err if any
git.fetch('origin', '', function (err) {
//if (err) ...
});
git pull <remote> <branch>
Pulls changes from remote repo
remote: String, name of remote, default:
undefined
branch: String || Array, branch, default:
undefined
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}
cb: function, passed err if any
git.pull('origin', 'master', function (err) {
//if (err) ...
});
// without any remote or branches
git.pull(function(err){
//if (err) ...
});
// with only a remote
git.pull('upstream', function(err){
//if (err) ...
});
// with remote and an array of branches
git.pull('upstream' ['dev', 'master'], function(err){
//if (err) ...
});
git push <remote> <branch>
Pushes changes to remote repo
remote: String, name of remote, default:
origin
branch: String (may be
null), branch, default:
master
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true}
cb: function, passed err if any
git.push('origin', 'master', function (err) {
//if (err) ...
});
git tag -a/s <version> -m <message>
Tags repo with release version, returns all tags when used without arguments
version: String (optional), tag name
message: String or array of strings (optional), tag message
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}
cb: function, passed err if any
git.tag('v1.1.1', 'Version message', function (err) {
//if (err) ...
});
if options.signed is set to true, the tag will use the git secure key:
git.tag('v1.1.1', 'Version message with signed key', {signed: true});
git branch <new branch name>
Creates a new branch but doesn't switch to it
(Want to switch as you create? Use
git.checkout({args:'-b'}).)
branch: String, branch
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}
cb: function, passed err if any
git.branch('development', function (err) {
//if (err) ...
});
git show-branch <opt>
Show branches and their commits
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options'}
cb: function, passed err if any
git.showBranch({'args': '--list -a'}, function (err) {
//if (err) ...
});
git checkout <new branch name>
Checkout a new branch with files
branch: String, branch
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}
cb: function, passed err if any
git.checkout('development', function (err) {
//if (err) ...
});
If you want to create a branch and switch to it:
git.checkout('development', {args:'-b'}, function (err) {
//if (err) ...
});
If you want to checkout files (e.g. revert them) use git.checkoutFiles:
gulp.src('./*')
.pipe(git.checkoutFiles());
git checkout <list of files>
Checkout (e.g. reset) files
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}
gulp.src('./*')
.pipe(git.checkoutFiles());
git merge <branch name> <options>
Merges a branch into the current branch
branch: String, source branch
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}
cb: function, passed err if any
git.merge('development', function (err) {
//if (err) ...
});
git rm <file> <options>
Removes a file from git and deletes it
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}
gulp.src('./*')
.pipe(git.commit('commit message'));
});
git reset <SHA> <options>
Resets working directory to specified commit hash
commit: String, commit hash or reference
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}
cb: function, passed err if any
git.reset('HEAD' {args:'--hard'}, function (err) {
//if (err) ...
});
git rev-parse <options>
Get details about the repository
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}
cb: function, passed err if any and command stdout
git.revParse({args:'--short HEAD'}, function (err, hash) {
//if (err) ...
console.log('current git hash: '+hash);
});
git submodule add <options> <repository> <path>
Options: Object
.addSubmodule('https://repository.git', 'path', {args: "options", quiet: true})
git submodule update <options>
Options: Object
.updateSubmodule({args: "options", quiet: true})
git status <options>
Show the working tree status
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', maxBuffer: 200 * 1024, quiet: true}
cb: function (optional), passed err and command stdout
git.status({args : '--porcelain'}, function (err, stdout) {
// if (err) ...
});
git <options>
Run other git actions that do not require a Vinyl.
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', maxBuffer: 200 * 1024, quiet: true}
cb: function (optional), passed err and command stdout
git.exec({args : 'log --follow index.js'}, function (err, stdout) {
//if (err) ...
});
git clean <options>
Remove untracked files from the working tree
paths: String (optional), paths to be affected by clean operation
opt: Object (optional),
{args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}
cb: function (optional), passed err if any
git diff master <options>
Diffs between git objects
branch: String, branch name, commit name, or git tag
opt: Object (optional)
{args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}
gulp.task('diff', function(){
gulp.src('./*')
.pipe(git.diff('develop', {log: true}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./diff.out'));
});
Reported here.
If you get this error it means that the git process doesn't have enough memory.
Every function has an additional option:
maxBuffer.
gulp.task('pull', function(){
git.pull('origin', 'master', {args: '--rebase', maxBuffer: Infinity}, function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
Reported here.
If the
git add command exceeds 8191 characters on Windows you will get this error.
The
add function has an additional option:
maxFiles.
gulp.task('add', function(){
return gulp.src('./git-test/*')
.pipe(git.add({maxFiles: 8}));
});
(MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2015 Steve Lacy me@slacy.me slacy.me
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.