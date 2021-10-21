Package gulp-git Description Git plugin for gulp (gulpjs.com) Node Version >= 0.9 Gulp Version 3.x

Usage

Install

npm install gulp-git --save

0.4.0 introduced Breaking Changes!

Git actions which did not require a Vinyl file were refactored. Please review the following docs for changes: ##Example

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var git = require ( 'gulp-git' ); gulp.task( 'init' , function ( ) { git.init( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'init' , function ( ) { git.init({ args : '--quiet --bare' }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'add' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './git-test/*' ) .pipe(git.add()); }); gulp.task( 'add' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './git-test/*' ) .pipe(git.add({ args : '-f -i -p' })); }); gulp.task( 'commit' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './git-test/*' ) .pipe(git.commit( 'initial commit' )); }); gulp.task( 'commit' , function ( ) { let newVersion; function computeNewVersion ( ) { newVersion = } return gulp.src( './git-test/*' ) .pipe(computeNewVersion()) .pipe(git.commit( () => `Bumps to version ${newVersion} ` )); }); gulp.task( 'commit' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './git-test/*' ) .pipe(git.commit( 'initial commit' , { args : '-A --amend -s' })); }); gulp.task( 'commit' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './git-test/*' ) .pipe(git.commit( undefined , { args : '-m "initial commit"' , disableMessageRequirement : true })); }); gulp.task( 'commit' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './git-test/*' ) .pipe(git.commit( 'initial commit' , { disableAppendPaths : true })); }); gulp.task( 'commit' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './git-test/*' ) .pipe(git.commit([ 'initial commit' , 'additional message' ])); }); gulp.task( 'commit' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './git-test/*' ) .pipe(git.commit( 'initial commit' , { emitData : true })) .on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); }); }); gulp.task( 'addremote' , function ( ) { git.addRemote( 'origin' , 'https://github.com/stevelacy/git-test' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'removeremote' , function ( ) { git.removeRemote( 'origin' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'push' , function ( ) { git.push( 'origin' , 'master' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'push' , function ( ) { git.push( 'origin' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'push' , function ( ) { git.push( 'origin' , 'master' , { args : " -f" }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'push' , function ( ) { git.push( 'origin' , [ 'master' , 'develop' ], { args : " --tags" }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'pull' , function ( ) { git.pull( 'origin' , 'master' , { args : '--rebase' }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'pull' , function ( ) { git.pull( 'origin' , [ 'master' , 'develop' ], function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'fetch' , function ( ) { git.fetch( '' , '' , { args : '--all' }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'fetch' , function ( ) { git.fetch( 'origin' , '' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'clone' , function ( ) { git.clone( 'https://github.com/stevelacy/gulp-git' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'clonesub' , function ( ) { git.clone( 'https://github.com/stevelacy/git-test' , { args : './sub/folder' }, function ( err ) { }); }); gulp.task( 'tag' , function ( ) { git.tag( 'v1.1.1' , 'Version message' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'tag' , function ( ) { git.tag( 'v1.1.1' , '' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'tagsec' , function ( ) { git.tag( 'v1.1.1' , 'Version message with signed key' , { signed : true }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'branch' , function ( ) { git.branch( 'newBranch' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'checkout' , function ( ) { git.checkout( 'branchName' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'checkout' , function ( ) { git.checkout( 'branchName' , { args : '-b' }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'merge' , function ( ) { git.merge( 'branchName' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'reset' , function ( ) { git.reset( 'SHA' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'diff' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './*' ) .pipe(git.diff( 'master' , { log : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './diff.out' )); }); gulp.task( 'rm' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './gruntfile.js' ) .pipe(git.rm()); }); gulp.task( 'addSubmodule' , function ( ) { git.addSubmodule( 'https://github.com/stevelacy/git-test' , 'git-test' , { args : '-b master' }); }); gulp.task( 'updateSubmodules' , function ( ) { git.updateSubmodule({ args : '--init' }); }); gulp.task( 'status' , function ( ) { git.status({ args : '--porcelain' }, function ( err, stdout ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'log' , function ( ) { git.exec({ args : 'log --follow index.js' }, function ( err, stdout ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); gulp.task( 'clean' , function ( ) { git.clean({ args : '-f' }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); git.revParse({ args : '--abbrev-ref HEAD' }, function ( err, branch ) { console .log( 'current git branch: ' + branch); }); gulp.task( 'default' ,[ 'add' ]);

##API

git init

Creates an empty git repo

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}

cb : function, passed err if any

git.init({ args : 'options' }, function ( err ) { });

git clone <remote> <options>

Clones a remote repo for the first time

remote : String, remote url

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}

cb : function, passed err if any

git.clone( 'https://remote.git' , function ( err ) { });

A desination folder or subfolder can be set with args: '<destination>'

git .clone ( 'https://remote.git' , { args : './sub/folder' }, function (err) { });

git add <files>

Adds files to repo

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024, maxFiles: Infinity}

gulp.src( './*' ) .pipe(git.add()); });

git commit -m <message> <files>

Commits changes to repo

message : String or array of strings, commit message

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', maxBuffer: 200 * 1024, quiet: true, disableMessageRequirement: false, disableAppendPaths: false, multiline: false}

gulp.src( './*' ) .pipe(git.commit( 'commit message' )); });

git remote add <remote> <repo https url>

Adds remote repo url

remote : String, name of remote, default: origin

url : String, url of remote

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}

cb : function, passed err if any

git.addRemote( 'origin' , 'git-repo-url' , function ( err ) { });

git remote remove <remote>

Removes remote repo

remote : String, name of remote

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}

cb : function, passed err if any

git.removeRemote( 'origin' , function ( err ) { });

git fetch <remote> <branch>

Fetches refs and objects from remote repo

remote : String, name of remote, default: origin

branch : String, branch, default: ``

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}

cb : function, passed err if any

git.fetch( 'origin' , '' , function ( err ) { });

git pull <remote> <branch>

Pulls changes from remote repo

remote : String, name of remote, default: undefined

branch : String || Array, branch, default: undefined

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}

cb : function, passed err if any

git.pull( 'origin' , 'master' , function ( err ) { }); git.pull( function ( err ) { }); git.pull( 'upstream' , function ( err ) { }); git.pull( 'upstream' [ 'dev' , 'master' ], function ( err ) { });

git push <remote> <branch>

Pushes changes to remote repo

remote : String, name of remote, default: origin

branch : String (may be null ), branch, default: master

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true}

cb : function, passed err if any

git.push( 'origin' , 'master' , function ( err ) { });

git tag -a/s <version> -m <message>

Tags repo with release version, returns all tags when used without arguments

version : String (optional), tag name

message : String or array of strings (optional), tag message

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}

cb : function, passed err if any

git.tag( 'v1.1.1' , 'Version message' , function ( err ) { });

if options.signed is set to true, the tag will use the git secure key: git.tag('v1.1.1', 'Version message with signed key', {signed: true});

git branch <new branch name>

Creates a new branch but doesn't switch to it

(Want to switch as you create? Use git.checkout({args:'-b'}) .)

branch : String, branch

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}

cb : function, passed err if any

git.branch( 'development' , function ( err ) { });

git show-branch <opt>

Show branches and their commits

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options'}

cb : function, passed err if any

git.showBranch({ 'args' : '--list -a' }, function ( err ) { });

git checkout <new branch name>

Checkout a new branch with files

branch : String, branch

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}

cb : function, passed err if any

git.checkout( 'development' , function ( err ) { });

If you want to create a branch and switch to it:

git.checkout( 'development' , { args : '-b' }, function ( err ) { });

If you want to checkout files (e.g. revert them) use git.checkoutFiles:

gulp.src( './*' ) .pipe(git.checkoutFiles());

git checkout <list of files>

Checkout (e.g. reset) files

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}

gulp.src( './*' ) .pipe(git.checkoutFiles());

git merge <branch name> <options>

Merges a branch into the current branch

branch : String, source branch

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}

cb : function, passed err if any

git.merge( 'development' , function ( err ) { });

git rm <file> <options>

Removes a file from git and deletes it

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}

gulp.src( './*' ) .pipe(git.commit( 'commit message' )); });

git reset <SHA> <options>

Resets working directory to specified commit hash

commit : String, commit hash or reference

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}

cb : function, passed err if any

git.reset( 'HEAD' { args : '--hard' }, function ( err ) { });

git rev-parse <options>

Get details about the repository

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}

cb : function, passed err if any and command stdout

git.revParse({ args : '--short HEAD' }, function ( err, hash ) { console .log( 'current git hash: ' +hash); });

git submodule add <options> <repository> <path>

Options: Object

.addSubmodule('https://repository.git', 'path', {args: "options", quiet: true})

git submodule update <options>

Options: Object

.updateSubmodule({args: "options", quiet: true})

git status <options>

Show the working tree status

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', maxBuffer: 200 * 1024, quiet: true}

cb : function (optional), passed err and command stdout

git.status({ args : '--porcelain' }, function ( err, stdout ) { });

git <options>

Run other git actions that do not require a Vinyl.

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', maxBuffer: 200 * 1024, quiet: true}

cb : function (optional), passed err and command stdout

git.exec({ args : 'log --follow index.js' }, function ( err, stdout ) { });

git clean <options>

Remove untracked files from the working tree

paths : String (optional), paths to be affected by clean operation

opt : Object (optional), {args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}

cb : function (optional), passed err if any

git diff master <options>

Diffs between git objects

branch : String, branch name, commit name, or git tag

opt : Object (optional) {args: 'options', cwd: '/cwd/path', quiet: true, maxBuffer: 200 * 1024}

gulp.task( 'diff' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './*' ) .pipe(git.diff( 'develop' , { log : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './diff.out' )); });

You can view more examples in the example folder.

Possible errors:

stdout maxBuffer exceeded

Reported here.

If you get this error it means that the git process doesn't have enough memory.

Every function has an additional option: maxBuffer .

gulp.task( 'pull' , function ( ) { git.pull( 'origin' , 'master' , { args : '--rebase' , maxBuffer : Infinity }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); });

The command line is too long.

Reported here.

If the git add command exceeds 8191 characters on Windows you will get this error.

The add function has an additional option: maxFiles .

gulp.task( 'add' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './git-test/*' ) .pipe(git.add({ maxFiles : 8 })); });

LICENSE

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2015 Steve Lacy me@slacy.me slacy.me

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.