gulp plugin to publish contents to Github pages

Installation

Use npm.

npm install --save-dev gulp @next gulp-gh-pages

Usage

Define a deploy task in your gulpfile.js (as below) which can be used to push to gh-pages going forward.

const {src, task}= require ( 'gulp' ); const ghPages = require ( 'gulp-gh-pages' ); task( 'deploy' , () => src( './dist/**/*' ).pipe(ghPages()));

Now, you should be able to call your task by doing:

gulp deploy

API

const ghPages = require ( 'gulp-gh-pages' );

options: Object

Return: stream.Transform

Type: string

Default: URL for the remote of the current dir (assumes a git repository)

By default gulp-gh-pages assumes the current working directory is a git repository and uses the URL of the remote designated by origin . If your gulpfile.js is not in a git repository, or if you want to push to a different remote url, you can specify it. Ensure you have write access to the repository.

Type: string

Default: "gh-pages"

The branch where deploy will by done. Change to "master" for username.github.io projects.

Type: string

Default: .publish

Set the directory path to keep a cache of the repository. If it doesn't exist, gulp-gh-pages automatically create it.

Type: boolean

Default: true

Allow you to make a build on the defined branch without pushing it to master. Useful for dry run.

Type: boolean

Default: false

Force adding files to the gh-pages branch, even if they are ignored by .gitignore or .gitignore_global .

Type: string

Default: "Update [timestamp]"

Edit commit message.

License

MIT License © 2014 Micheal Benedict, 2015 - 2018 Shinnosuke Watanabe