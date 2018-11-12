openbase logo
ggp

gulp-gh-pages-cname

by shinnn
0.5.2

A gulp 4 plugin to publish contents to Github pages

Readme

gulp-gh-pages

gulp plugin to publish contents to Github pages

Installation

Use npm.

npm install --save-dev gulp@next gulp-gh-pages

Usage

Define a deploy task in your gulpfile.js (as below) which can be used to push to gh-pages going forward.

const {src, task}= require('gulp');
const ghPages = require('gulp-gh-pages');

task('deploy', () => src('./dist/**/*').pipe(ghPages()));

Now, you should be able to call your task by doing:

gulp deploy

API

const ghPages = require('gulp-gh-pages');

ghPages([options])

options: Object
Return: stream.Transform

options.remoteUrl

Type: string
Default: URL for the remote of the current dir (assumes a git repository)

By default gulp-gh-pages assumes the current working directory is a git repository and uses the URL of the remote designated by origin. If your gulpfile.js is not in a git repository, or if you want to push to a different remote url, you can specify it. Ensure you have write access to the repository.

options.branch

Type: string
Default: "gh-pages"

The branch where deploy will by done. Change to "master" for username.github.io projects.

options.cacheDir

Type: string
Default: .publish

Set the directory path to keep a cache of the repository. If it doesn't exist, gulp-gh-pages automatically create it.

options.push

Type: boolean
Default: true

Allow you to make a build on the defined branch without pushing it to master. Useful for dry run.

options.force

Type: boolean
Default: false

Force adding files to the gh-pages branch, even if they are ignored by .gitignore or .gitignore_global.

options.message

Type: string
Default: "Update [timestamp]"

Edit commit message.

License

MIT License © 2014 Micheal Benedict, 2015 - 2018 Shinnosuke Watanabe

