gulp plugin to publish contents to Github pages
npm install --save-dev gulp@next gulp-gh-pages
Define a
deploy task in your
gulpfile.js (as below) which can be used to push to
gh-pages going forward.
const {src, task}= require('gulp');
const ghPages = require('gulp-gh-pages');
task('deploy', () => src('./dist/**/*').pipe(ghPages()));
Now, you should be able to call your task by doing:
gulp deploy
const ghPages = require('gulp-gh-pages');
options:
Object
Return:
stream.Transform
Type:
string
Default: URL for the remote of the current dir (assumes a git repository)
By default
gulp-gh-pages assumes the current working directory is a git repository and uses the URL of the remote designated by
origin. If your
gulpfile.js is not in a git repository, or if you want to push to a different remote url, you can specify it. Ensure you have write access to the repository.
Type:
string
Default:
"gh-pages"
The branch where deploy will by done. Change to "master" for
username.github.io projects.
Type:
string
Default:
.publish
Set the directory path to keep a cache of the repository. If it doesn't exist, gulp-gh-pages automatically create it.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Allow you to make a build on the defined branch without pushing it to master. Useful for dry run.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Force adding files to the
gh-pages branch, even if they are ignored by
.gitignore or
.gitignore_global.
Type:
string
Default:
"Update [timestamp]"
Edit commit message.
MIT License © 2014 Micheal Benedict, 2015 - 2018 Shinnosuke Watanabe