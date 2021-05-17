Upload files to Google Cloud Storage with Gulp

Install

npm install --save-dev gulp-gcloud-publish

Usage

First, you need to create your Google Cloud API credentials. Official Docs.

The plugin takes a configuration object with the following keys:

bucket String : Name of the bucket where we want to upload the file

: Name of the bucket where we want to upload the file gzip Boolean (optional): Let Google automatically gzip and mark metadata of your file. Regardless of this setting, already-gzipped files will have metadata properly set.

(optional): Let Google automatically gzip and mark metadata of your file. Regardless of this setting, already-gzipped files will have metadata properly set. keyFilename String : Full path to the Google Cloud API keyfile (docs)

: Full path to the Google Cloud API keyfile (docs) projectId String : Google Cloud Project ID (docs)

: Google Cloud Project ID (docs) base String : base path to use in the bucket, default to /

: base path to use in the bucket, default to public Boolean (optional): If set to true, marks the uploaded file as public

(optional): If set to true, marks the uploaded file as public resumable Boolean (optional): Should be set to true for large files (>10Mb). Default is false .

(optional): Should be set to true for large files (>10Mb). Default is . transformDestination Function (optional): Manipulates the final destination of the file in the bucket.

Example

If you would like to gzip the files, the plugin works best with gulp-gzip.