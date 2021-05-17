openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ggp

gulp-gcloud-publish

by Alberto Restifo
3.0.0 (see all)

Gulp task to publish to Google Cloud Storage

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

122

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-gcloud-publish

NPM Build Status Code Coverage Code Quality Dependencies Status

Upload files to Google Cloud Storage with Gulp

Install

npm install --save-dev gulp-gcloud-publish

Usage

First, you need to create your Google Cloud API credentials. Official Docs.

The plugin takes a configuration object with the following keys:

  • bucket String: Name of the bucket where we want to upload the file
  • gzip Boolean (optional): Let Google automatically gzip and mark metadata of your file. Regardless of this setting, already-gzipped files will have metadata properly set.
  • keyFilename String: Full path to the Google Cloud API keyfile (docs)
  • projectId String: Google Cloud Project ID (docs)
  • base String: base path to use in the bucket, default to /
  • public Boolean (optional): If set to true, marks the uploaded file as public
  • resumable Boolean (optional): Should be set to true for large files (>10Mb). Default is false.
  • transformDestination Function (optional): Manipulates the final destination of the file in the bucket.

Example

If you would like to gzip the files, the plugin works best with gulp-gzip.

var gulp = require('gulp');
var gcPub = require('gulp-gcloud-publish');
var gzip = require('gulp-gzip'); // optional

gulp.task('publish', function() {

  return gulp.src('public/css/example.css')
      .pipe(gzip()) // optional
      .pipe(gcPub({
        bucket: 'bucket-name',
        keyFilename: 'path/to/keyFile.json',
        projectId: 'my-project-id',
        base: '/css',
        public: true,
        transformDestination: function(path) {
          return path.toLowerCase();
        },
        metadata: {
            cacheControl: 'max-age=315360000, no-transform, public',
        }
      })); // => File will be uploaded to /bucket-name/css/example.css
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial