vinyl-ftp.
Upload files to an FTP-server
Useful for uploading and deploying things.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-ftp
var gulp = require('gulp');
var gutil = require('gulp-util');
var ftp = require('gulp-ftp');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/*')
.pipe(ftp({
host: 'website.com',
user: 'johndoe',
pass: '1234'
}))
// you need to have some kind of stream after gulp-ftp to make sure it's flushed
// this can be a gulp plugin, gulp.dest, or any kind of stream
// here we use a passthrough stream
.pipe(gutil.noop());
});
Required
Type:
string
Type:
number
Default:
21
Type:
string
Default:
'anonymous'
Type:
string
Default:
'@anonymous'
Type:
string
Default:
'/'
The remote path to upload too.
Nonexistent directories will be created for you.
