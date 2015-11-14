Deprecated in favor of vinyl-ftp .

Upload files to an FTP-server

Useful for uploading and deploying things.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var gutil = require ( 'gulp-util' ); var ftp = require ( 'gulp-ftp' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/*' ) .pipe(ftp({ host : 'website.com' , user : 'johndoe' , pass : '1234' })) .pipe(gutil.noop()); });

API

Required

Type: string

Type: number

Default: 21

Type: string

Default: 'anonymous'

Type: string

Default: '@anonymous'

Type: string

Default: '/'

The remote path to upload too.

Nonexistent directories will be created for you.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus