openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gf

gulp-ftp

by Sindre Sorhus
1.1.0 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] Upload files to an FTP-server

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

250

GitHub Stars

100

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js FTP

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Deprecated in favor of vinyl-ftp.

Readme

gulp-ftp Build Status

Deprecated in favor of vinyl-ftp.

Upload files to an FTP-server

Useful for uploading and deploying things.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-ftp

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp');
var gutil = require('gulp-util');
var ftp = require('gulp-ftp');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    return gulp.src('src/*')
        .pipe(ftp({
            host: 'website.com',
            user: 'johndoe',
            pass: '1234'
        }))
        // you need to have some kind of stream after gulp-ftp to make sure it's flushed
        // this can be a gulp plugin, gulp.dest, or any kind of stream
        // here we use a passthrough stream
        .pipe(gutil.noop());
});

API

ftp(options)

options.host

Required
Type: string

options.port

Type: number
Default: 21

options.user

Type: string
Default: 'anonymous'

options.pass

Type: string
Default: '@anonymous'

options.remotePath

Type: string
Default: '/'

The remote path to upload too.

Nonexistent directories will be created for you.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ftp
ftpAn FTP client module for node.js
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
fd
ftp-deployNode.js module to ftp a folder somewhere
GitHub Stars
243
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bf
basic-ftpFTP client for Node.js, supports FTPS over TLS, passive mode over IPv6, async/await, and Typescript.
GitHub Stars
502
Weekly Downloads
64K
jsf
jsftpLight and complete FTP client implementation for Node.js
GitHub Stars
786
Weekly Downloads
88K
ftp
ftpsFTP, FTPS and SFTP client for node.js, mainly a lftp wrapper.
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
30K
promise-ftpa promise-based ftp client for node.js
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
26K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial