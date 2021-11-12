An ES20XX starter with common frontend tasks using Webpack 5 as module bundler and npm scripts as task runner.

If you serve your files over HTTPS with HTTP/2, use compression (gzip, brotli...) for text-based resources, and respect accessibility rules, your lighthouse score will be 100%.

Setup

Requirements

Node ">=15.0.0" (use brew or install it from here)

brew install node

Clone the repository

OSX & Linux:

git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/dmnsgn/frontend-boilerplate.git && cd frontend-boilerplate && rm -rf .git && git init

Windows:

git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/dmnsgn/frontend-boilerplate.git && cd frontend-boilerplate && rd /s /q .git && git init

Dependencies

npm install

Configuration

Open config/config.js :

Key Description Type PATHS map of paths to the different folders needed by webpack and npm scripts Map BROWSERS the browsers targeted for babel-preset-env and browserslist (see full list here) Array

Open package.json :

Key Description Type config.title title used for metas and favicons String config.url absolute url used for metas, robotstxt, sitemap and banner String config.lang language for index.html and favicons String config.description title used for metas, favicons and banner String config.imageWidth width of the share image (default ${PACKAGE.config.url}/share.jpg ) String config.imageHeight height of the share image (default ${PACKAGE.config.url}/share.jpg ) String config.type Open Graph type String config.card Twitter card String config.copyright license acronym used for banner String config.handle twitter handle for metas String config.analyticsUA google analytics UA String config.pages list of pages with id and optional name, description, EJS template for HtmlWebpackPlugin Array author.name author name used for favicons String author.url author url used for favicons String

Develop

npm run dev // or npm start

Production

npm run prod // or npm run build

Features

DefinePlugin: create global constants which can be configured at compile time

HotModuleReplacementPlugin: enable Hot Module Replacement

HtmlWebpackPlugin with Lodash templates: simplify creation of HTML files

HtmlWebpackProcessingPlugin: HTML pre-processing and post-processing for html-webpack-plugin.

MiniCssExtractPlugin: lightweight CSS extraction plugin

CssMinimizerWebpackPlugin: uses cssnano to optimize and minify your CSS.

PurgecssWebpackPlugin: remove unused css.

CrittersWebpackPlugin: inlines critical CSS and lazy-loads the rest.

SpritesmithPlugin: convert a set of images into a spritesheet and SASS/LESS/Stylus mixins

CompressionPlugin: Prepare compressed versions of assets to serve them with Content-Encoding (default to gzip). Requires server configuration so it is commented here

GenerateSW: The GenerateSW plugin will create a service worker file for you and add it to the webpack asset pipeline.

BannerPlugin: add a banner to the top of each generated chunk.

ObsoleteWebpackPlugin: A Webpack plugin generates a browser-side standalone script that detects browser compatibility based on Browserslist and prompts website users to upgrade it.

WebpackBundleAnalyzer: Visualize size of webpack output files with an interactive zoomable treemap.

npm scripts

npm run clean : remove all the files from the dist directory

: remove all the files from the directory npm run favicons : generate favicons files and /src/templates/_favicons.ejs

: generate favicons files and npm run robotstxt : generate robots.txt file

: generate robots.txt file npm run sitemap : generate sitemap.xml file

Licence

MIT