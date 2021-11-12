openbase logo
gfb

gulp-frontend-boilerplate

by Damien Seguin
1.6.2 (see all)

An ES20XX starter with common frontend tasks using Webpack 5 as module bundler and npm scripts as task runner.

Overview

Categories

Reviews

Deprecated!
Code now obsolete

Readme

frontend-boilerplate

dependencies repo size version Conventional Commits styled with prettier linted with eslint license

An ES20XX starter with common frontend tasks using Webpack 5 as module bundler and npm scripts as task runner.

If you serve your files over HTTPS with HTTP/2, use compression (gzip, brotli...) for text-based resources, and respect accessibility rules, your lighthouse score will be 100%.

Setup

Requirements

Node ">=15.0.0" (use brew or install it from here)

brew install node

Clone the repository

OSX & Linux:

git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/dmnsgn/frontend-boilerplate.git && cd frontend-boilerplate && rm -rf .git && git init

Windows:

git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/dmnsgn/frontend-boilerplate.git && cd frontend-boilerplate && rd /s /q .git && git init

Dependencies

npm install

Configuration

Open config/config.js:

KeyDescriptionType
PATHSmap of paths to the different folders needed by webpack and npm scriptsMap
BROWSERSthe browsers targeted for babel-preset-env and browserslist (see full list here)Array

Open package.json:

KeyDescriptionType
config.titletitle used for metas and faviconsString
config.urlabsolute url used for metas, robotstxt, sitemap and bannerString
config.langlanguage for index.html and faviconsString
config.descriptiontitle used for metas, favicons and bannerString
config.imageWidthwidth of the share image (default ${PACKAGE.config.url}/share.jpg)String
config.imageHeightheight of the share image (default ${PACKAGE.config.url}/share.jpg)String
config.typeOpen Graph typeString
config.cardTwitter cardString
config.copyrightlicense acronym used for bannerString
config.handletwitter handle for metasString
config.analyticsUAgoogle analytics UAString
config.pageslist of pages with id and optional name, description, EJS template for HtmlWebpackPluginArray
author.nameauthor name used for faviconsString
author.urlauthor url used for faviconsString

Develop

npm run dev
// or npm start

Production

npm run prod
// or npm run build

Features

Webpack loaders

Webpack plugins

npm scripts

  • npm run clean: remove all the files from the dist directory
  • npm run favicons: generate favicons files and /src/templates/_favicons.ejs
  • npm run robotstxt: generate robots.txt file
  • npm run sitemap: generate sitemap.xml file

Prettier formatter

Licence

MIT

