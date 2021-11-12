An ES20XX starter with common frontend tasks using Webpack 5 as module bundler and npm scripts as task runner.
If you serve your files over HTTPS with HTTP/2, use compression (gzip, brotli...) for text-based resources, and respect accessibility rules, your lighthouse score will be 100%.
Node
">=15.0.0" (use brew or install it from here)
brew install node
OSX & Linux:
git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/dmnsgn/frontend-boilerplate.git && cd frontend-boilerplate && rm -rf .git && git init
Windows:
git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/dmnsgn/frontend-boilerplate.git && cd frontend-boilerplate && rd /s /q .git && git init
npm install
Open
config/config.js:
|Key
|Description
|Type
|PATHS
|map of paths to the different folders needed by
webpack and
npm scripts
|Map
|BROWSERS
|the browsers targeted for
babel-preset-env and
browserslist (see full list here)
|Array
Open
package.json:
|Key
|Description
|Type
|config.title
|title used for metas and favicons
|String
|config.url
|absolute url used for metas, robotstxt, sitemap and banner
|String
|config.lang
|language for index.html and favicons
|String
|config.description
|title used for metas, favicons and banner
|String
|config.imageWidth
|width of the share image (default
${PACKAGE.config.url}/share.jpg)
|String
|config.imageHeight
|height of the share image (default
${PACKAGE.config.url}/share.jpg)
|String
|config.type
|Open Graph type
|String
|config.card
|Twitter card
|String
|config.copyright
|license acronym used for banner
|String
|config.handle
|twitter handle for metas
|String
|config.analyticsUA
|google analytics UA
|String
|config.pages
|list of pages with id and optional name, description, EJS template for HtmlWebpackPlugin
|Array
|author.name
|author name used for favicons
|String
|author.url
|author url used for favicons
|String
npm run dev
// or npm start
npm run prod
// or npm run build
<picture> wrapping using posthtml, optimised with image-webpack-loader
npm run clean: remove all the files from the
dist directory
npm run favicons: generate favicons files and
/src/templates/_favicons.ejs
npm run robotstxt: generate robots.txt file
npm run sitemap: generate sitemap.xml file
