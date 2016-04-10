Minify TTF font to SVG, EOT, WOFF with fontmin
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-fontmin
var gulp = require('gulp');
var fontmin = require('gulp-fontmin');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/fonts/*.ttf')
.pipe(fontmin({
text: '天地玄黄 宇宙洪荒',
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/fonts'));
});
Options:
text: A string corresponding glyphs of ttf
onlyChinese: {boolean} keep chinese only, exclude Latin, number and symbol. Default = false
fontPath: {string=} location of font file.
hinting: {boolean=} keep hint info, defaults true.
quiet: {boolean=} print how many fonts were effected, defaults false.
function minifyFont(text, cb) {
gulp
.src('src/font/*.ttf')
.pipe(fontmin({
text: text
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dest/font'))
.on('end', cb);
}
gulp.task('fonts', function(cb) {
var buffers = [];
gulp
.src('index.html')
.on('data', function(file) {
buffers.push(file.contents);
})
.on('end', function() {
var text = Buffer.concat(buffers).toString('utf-8');
minifyFont(text, cb);
});
});
MIT