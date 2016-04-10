openbase logo
gulp-fontmin

by ecomfe
0.7.4 (see all)

Minify font seamlessly

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

908

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gulp-fontmin

NPM version Build Status Downloads Dependencies Font support

Minify TTF font to SVG, EOT, WOFF with fontmin

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-fontmin

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp');
var fontmin = require('gulp-fontmin');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    return gulp.src('src/fonts/*.ttf')
        .pipe(fontmin({
            text: '天地玄黄 宇宙洪荒',
        }))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist/fonts'));
});

API

fontmin(options)

Options:

  • text: A string corresponding glyphs of ttf
  • onlyChinese: {boolean} keep chinese only, exclude Latin, number and symbol. Default = false
  • fontPath: {string=} location of font file.
  • hinting: {boolean=} keep hint info, defaults true.
  • quiet: {boolean=} print how many fonts were effected, defaults false.

Practice

Get needed text from html


function minifyFont(text, cb) {
    gulp
        .src('src/font/*.ttf')
        .pipe(fontmin({
            text: text
        }))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dest/font'))
        .on('end', cb);
}

gulp.task('fonts', function(cb) {

    var buffers = [];

    gulp
        .src('index.html')
        .on('data', function(file) {
            buffers.push(file.contents);
        })
        .on('end', function() {
            var text = Buffer.concat(buffers).toString('utf-8');
            minifyFont(text, cb);
        });

});

License

MIT

