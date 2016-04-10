Minify TTF font to SVG, EOT, WOFF with fontmin

Install

$ npm install

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var fontmin = require ( 'gulp-fontmin' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/fonts/*.ttf' ) .pipe(fontmin({ text : '天地玄黄 宇宙洪荒' , })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/fonts' )); });

API

Options:

text : A string corresponding glyphs of ttf

: A string corresponding glyphs of ttf onlyChinese : {boolean} keep chinese only, exclude Latin, number and symbol. Default = false

: {boolean} keep chinese only, exclude Latin, number and symbol. Default = false fontPath : {string=} location of font file.

: {string=} location of font file. hinting : {boolean=} keep hint info, defaults true.

: {boolean=} keep hint info, defaults true. quiet : {boolean=} print how many fonts were effected, defaults false.

Practice

Get needed text from html

function minifyFont ( text, cb ) { gulp .src( 'src/font/*.ttf' ) .pipe(fontmin({ text : text })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dest/font' )) .on( 'end' , cb); } gulp.task( 'fonts' , function ( cb ) { var buffers = []; gulp .src( 'index.html' ) .on( 'data' , function ( file ) { buffers.push(file.contents); }) .on( 'end' , function ( ) { var text = Buffer.concat(buffers).toString( 'utf-8' ); minifyFont(text, cb); }); });

License

MIT