gulp-fontello

by Ivan Koretskiy
0.5.2

Import svg files to Fontello icon font project, use svg filename as glyph name. Also provide task for auto download exported css and font files into destinated folder.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

510

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-fontello

Install

npm install --save-dev gulp-fontello

Default Zip Archive Structure

├── LICENSE.txt
├── README.txt
├── config.json
├── css
│   ├── animation.css
│   ├── fontello-codes.css
│   ├── fontello-embedded.css
│   ├── fontello-ie7-codes.css
│   ├── fontello-ie7.css
│   └── fontello.css
├── demo.html
└── font
    ├── fontello.eot
    ├── fontello.svg
    ├── fontello.ttf
    └── fontello.woff

Usage

  • You should get a config.json file from http://fontello.com project and save it somewhere in your project;
  • create Gulp Task:
var
  gulp = require('gulp'),
  $ = require('gulp-load-plugins')()
;

gulp.task('glyph', function () {
  return gulp.src('config.json')
    .pipe($.fontello())
    .pipe($.print())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
});

Options

var options = {
  host          :         'http://fontello.com',      // Host for response
  font          :         'font',                     // Destination dir for Fonts and Glyphs
  css           :         'css',                      // Destination dir for CSS Styles,
  assetsOnly    :         true                        // extract from ZipFile only CSS Styles and Fonts exclude config.json, LICENSE.txt, README.txt and demo.html
  cache         :         $.fontello.simpleFsCache('cachedir') // object containing methods get(key, callback) and set(key, value)
}

CLI Arguments

Script can accept input parameters in CLI mode and extends options parameters in gulp task, for example:

  • Gulp global install
    gulp <fontello-task> --no-assets-only
  • Gulp local install (For this make gulp scripts in package.json)
    npm run gulp <fontello-task> -- --no-assets-only

Available arguments

  • --host=host Host for response
  • --css=css Destination dir for Fonts and Glyphs
  • --font=font Destination dir for CSS Styles
  • --no-assets-only Extract from ZipFile CSS Styles and Fonts with config.json, LICENSE.txt, README.txt and demo.html
  • --assets-only Extract from ZipFile only CSS Styles and Fonts exclude config.json, LICENSE.txt, README.txt and demo.html

