Import svg files to Fontello icon font project, use svg filename as glyph name. Also provide task for auto download exported css and font files into destinated folder.

Install

npm install --save-dev gulp-fontello

Default Zip Archive Structure

├── LICENSE.txt ├── README.txt ├── config.json ├── css │ ├── animation.css │ ├── fontello-codes.css │ ├── fontello-embedded.css │ ├── fontello-ie7-codes.css │ ├── fontello-ie7.css │ └── fontello.css ├── demo.html └── font ├── fontello.eot ├── fontello.svg ├── fontello.ttf └── fontello.woff

Usage

You should get a config.json file from http://fontello.com project and save it somewhere in your project;

create Gulp Task:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), $ = require ( 'gulp-load-plugins' )() ; gulp.task( 'glyph' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'config.json' ) .pipe($.fontello()) .pipe($.print()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) });

Options

var options = { host : 'http://fontello.com' , font : 'font' , css : 'css' , assetsOnly : true cache : $.fontello.simpleFsCache( 'cachedir' ) }

CLI Arguments

Script can accept input parameters in CLI mode and extends options parameters in gulp task, for example:

Gulp global install

gulp <fontello-task> --no-assets-only

Gulp local install (For this make gulp scripts in package.json)

npm run gulp <fontello-task> -- --no-assets-only

Available arguments