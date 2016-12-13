This is a gulp plugin that takes a bunch of SVG files and converts them to font icon files with Fontcustom.
npm install --save gulp-fontcustom
var gulp = require('gulp'),
fontcustom = require('gulp-fontcustom')
gulp.src("./icons")
.pipe(fontcustom({
font_name: 'myfont', // defaults to 'fontcustom',
'css-selector': '.prefix-{{glyph}}'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./results"))
The following files will be generated into the
results directory:
myfont-preview.html
myfont.css
myfont.eot
myfont.ttf
myfont.svg
myfont.woff
The
fontcustom function above takes an options object and uses the same keys as the Fontcustom CLI uses. Check out the Fontcustom documentation for more info on all configuration options.
gulp-fontcustom will default to these options:
no_hash: true,
force: true
The
--output option for Fontcustom is set inside of
gulp-fontcustom and will thus precede any configuration.
Note that
fontcustom must be installed on the system beforehand. If not:
# On Mac
brew install fontforge eot-utils
gem install fontcustom
See the Fontcustom docs for further instructions.
If this isn't your cup of tea:
MIT.