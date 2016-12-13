This is a gulp plugin that takes a bunch of SVG files and converts them to font icon files with Fontcustom.

Usage

npm install --save gulp-fontcustom

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), fontcustom = require ( 'gulp-fontcustom' ) gulp.src( "./icons" ) .pipe(fontcustom({ font_name : 'myfont' , 'css-selector' : '.prefix-{{glyph}}' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./results" ))

The following files will be generated into the results directory:

myfont-preview .html myfont .css myfont .eot myfont .ttf myfont .svg myfont .woff

The fontcustom function above takes an options object and uses the same keys as the Fontcustom CLI uses. Check out the Fontcustom documentation for more info on all configuration options.

gulp-fontcustom will default to these options:

no_hash: true , force : true

The --output option for Fontcustom is set inside of gulp-fontcustom and will thus precede any configuration.

Note that fontcustom must be installed on the system beforehand. If not:

brew install fontforge eot-utils gem install fontcustom

See the Fontcustom docs for further instructions.

Stuff to do

Enable putting stylesheets/preview HTML in another destination

Support all relevant configuration options in Fontcustom

Better tests ...

Similar plugins

If this isn't your cup of tea:

License

MIT.