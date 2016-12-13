openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gf

gulp-fontcustom

by Johan Brook
0.1.2 (see all)

A gulp plugin that convert SVG files to font icons with Fontcustom

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-fontcustom

This is a gulp plugin that takes a bunch of SVG files and converts them to font icon files with Fontcustom.

Usage

npm install --save gulp-fontcustom

var gulp = require('gulp'),
    fontcustom = require('gulp-fontcustom')

gulp.src("./icons")
.pipe(fontcustom({
  font_name: 'myfont',  // defaults to 'fontcustom',
  'css-selector': '.prefix-{{glyph}}'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./results"))

The following files will be generated into the results directory:

myfont-preview.html
myfont.css
myfont.eot
myfont.ttf
myfont.svg
myfont.woff

The fontcustom function above takes an options object and uses the same keys as the Fontcustom CLI uses. Check out the Fontcustom documentation for more info on all configuration options.

gulp-fontcustom will default to these options:

no_hash: true,
force: true

The --output option for Fontcustom is set inside of gulp-fontcustom and will thus precede any configuration.

Note that fontcustom must be installed on the system beforehand. If not:

# On Mac
brew install fontforge eot-utils
gem install fontcustom

See the Fontcustom docs for further instructions.

Stuff to do

  • Enable putting stylesheets/preview HTML in another destination
  • Support all relevant configuration options in Fontcustom
  • Better tests ...

Similar plugins

If this isn't your cup of tea:

License

MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial