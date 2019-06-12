A fluent ffmpeg plugin for gulp. Refer to fluent ffmpeg's docs for api commands.
Make sure to specify a file format when transcoding, instead of calling the
format() method. This is necessary because of the way gulp handles streaming files.
npm install gulp-fluent-ffmpeg --save
var ffmpeg = require('gulp-fluent-ffmpeg');
gulp.task('audio', function () {
// transcode ogg files to mp3
return gulp.src('src/audio/*.ogg')
.pipe(ffmpeg('mp3', function (cmd) {
return cmd
.audioBitrate('128k')
.audioChannels(2)
.audioCodec('libmp3lame')
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dest/audio'));
});