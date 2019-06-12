openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gff

gulp-fluent-ffmpeg

by Dennis Torres
2.0.0 (see all)

A fluent ffmpeg plugin for gulp.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp fluent ffmpeg

A fluent ffmpeg plugin for gulp. Refer to fluent ffmpeg's docs for api commands.

Build Status

Important

Make sure to specify a file format when transcoding, instead of calling the format() method. This is necessary because of the way gulp handles streaming files.

Installation

npm install gulp-fluent-ffmpeg --save

Example

var ffmpeg = require('gulp-fluent-ffmpeg');

gulp.task('audio', function () {
  // transcode ogg files to mp3
  return gulp.src('src/audio/*.ogg')
    .pipe(ffmpeg('mp3', function (cmd) {
      return cmd
        .audioBitrate('128k')
        .audioChannels(2)
        .audioCodec('libmp3lame')
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dest/audio'));
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial