gfo

gulp-flowtype-opensrcken

by Charlie Dowler
1.0.9 (see all)

👥 Run Facebook's Flow in your gulp pipeline

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

102

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

gulp-flowtype Build Status NPM version Dependency Status Gitter chat

Run Facebook's Flow in your gulp pipeline

gulp-flowtype example

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-flowtype

Usage

var react = require('gulp-react');
var flow = require('gulp-flowtype');

gulp.task('typecheck', function() {
  return gulp.src('./*.js')
    .pipe(flow({
        all: false,
        weak: false,
        declarations: './declarations',
        killFlow: false,
        beep: true,
        abort: false
    }))
    .pipe(react({ stripTypes: true })) // Strip Flow type annotations before compiling
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./out'));
});

Options

options.all

Type: Boolean Default: false

Typecheck all files, not just @flow.

options.weak

Type: Boolean Default: false

Typecheck with weak inference, assuming dynamic types by default.

options.declarations

Type: String Default: empty

The path to declared files (interfaces) to third-party libraries

options.killFlow

Type: Boolean Default: false

Kills the Flow server after Typecheck is finished.

options.beep

Type: Boolean Default: true

Notify your command prompt of a Typecheck error with a beep

options.abort

Type: Boolean Default: false

Abort the gulp task after the first Typecheck error

options.reporter

Type: function Default: charliedowler/flow-reporter

Optionally specify a custom reporter.

Release History

  • 2016-08-04 v1.0.0 [Improvement] Update dependencies + Add support for new flow format
  • 2016-01-18 v0.4.9 [Improvement] Update dependencies + fix broken code #38
  • 2015-09-13 v0.4.8 [Fix] Downgrade flow
  • 2015-05-05 v0.4.7 [Improvement] Add option for custom reporter
  • 2015-04-10 v0.4.6 [Fix] Move flow-bin to peerDependencies + #25 Fix abort option
  • 2015-02-24 v0.4.5 [Bump] flow-bin v0.4.0
  • 2015-02-15 v0.4.4 [Fix][#19](https://github.com/charliedowler/gulp-flowtype/issues/19) Reset passed value when finished
  • 2015-02-07 v0.4.3 [Fix] Move dependency from devDependencies to dependencies
  • 2015-02-06 v0.4.2 [Improvement] Add beep, abort on error and option to override flow executable (broken)
  • 2014-12-15 v0.4.1 [Improvement] Performance improvements & better error handling
  • 2014-11-26 v0.4.0 [Improvement] Tweak success message, check file has /* @flow */ before running flow and added options
  • 2014-11-23 v0.3.1 [Fix] Changes to previous formatting fix
  • 2014-11-23 v0.3.0 [Fix] Repair formatting issues
  • 2014-11-21 v0.2.0 [Improvement] General improvements
  • 2014-11-19 v0.1.0 Initial release

Contributing

  1. Write test (if applicable)
  2. Write code
  3. Make tests pass
  4. Execute npm run lint and make amendments if needed
  5. Create pull request
  6. Rinse and repeat

License

MIT © Charlie Dowler

