Run Facebook's Flow in your gulp pipeline

Installation

npm install --save-dev gulp-flowtype

Usage

var react = require ( 'gulp-react' ); var flow = require ( 'gulp-flowtype' ); gulp.task( 'typecheck' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './*.js' ) .pipe(flow({ all : false , weak : false , declarations : './declarations' , killFlow : false , beep : true , abort : false })) .pipe(react({ stripTypes : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './out' )); });

Options

Type: Boolean Default: false

Typecheck all files, not just @flow.

Type: Boolean Default: false

Typecheck with weak inference, assuming dynamic types by default.

Type: String Default: empty

The path to declared files (interfaces) to third-party libraries

Type: Boolean Default: false

Kills the Flow server after Typecheck is finished.

Type: Boolean Default: true

Notify your command prompt of a Typecheck error with a beep

Type: Boolean Default: false

Abort the gulp task after the first Typecheck error

Type: function Default: charliedowler/flow-reporter

Optionally specify a custom reporter.

Release History

2016-08-04 v1.0.0 [Improvement] Update dependencies + Add support for new flow format

2016-01-18 v0.4.9 [Improvement] Update dependencies + fix broken code #38

2015-09-13 v0.4.8 [Fix] Downgrade flow

2015-05-05 v0.4.7 [Improvement] Add option for custom reporter

2015-04-10 v0.4.6 [Fix] Move flow-bin to peerDependencies + #25 Fix abort option

2015-02-24 v0.4.5 [Bump] flow-bin v0.4.0

2015-02-15 v0.4.4 [Fix][#19](https://github.com/charliedowler/gulp-flowtype/issues/19) Reset passed value when finished

2015-02-07 v0.4.3 [Fix] Move dependency from devDependencies to dependencies

2015-02-06 v0.4.2 [Improvement] Add beep, abort on error and option to override flow executable (broken)

2014-12-15 v0.4.1 [Improvement] Performance improvements & better error handling

2014-11-26 v0.4.0 [Improvement] Tweak success message, check file has /* @flow */ before running flow and added options

before running flow and added options 2014-11-23 v0.3.1 [Fix] Changes to previous formatting fix

2014-11-23 v0.3.0 [Fix] Repair formatting issues

2014-11-21 v0.2.0 [Improvement] General improvements

2014-11-19 v0.1.0 Initial release

Contributing

Write test (if applicable) Write code Make tests pass Execute npm run lint and make amendments if needed Create pull request Rinse and repeat

License

MIT © Charlie Dowler