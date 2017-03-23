Run Facebook's Flow in your gulp pipeline
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-flowtype
var react = require('gulp-react');
var flow = require('gulp-flowtype');
gulp.task('typecheck', function() {
return gulp.src('./*.js')
.pipe(flow({
all: false,
weak: false,
declarations: './declarations',
killFlow: false,
beep: true,
abort: false
}))
.pipe(react({ stripTypes: true })) // Strip Flow type annotations before compiling
.pipe(gulp.dest('./out'));
});
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Typecheck all files, not just @flow.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Typecheck with weak inference, assuming dynamic types by default.
Type:
String
Default:
empty
The path to declared files (interfaces) to third-party libraries
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Kills the Flow server after Typecheck is finished.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Notify your command prompt of a Typecheck error with a beep
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Abort the gulp task after the first Typecheck error
Type:
function
Default: charliedowler/flow-reporter
Optionally specify a custom reporter.
v0.4.0
/* @flow */ before running flow and added options
npm run lint and make amendments if needed
MIT © Charlie Dowler