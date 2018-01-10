openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gf

gulp-flatmap

by Marius Gundersen
1.0.2 (see all)

process all the files in a gulp-stream individually

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.5K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-flatmap

map each file in a stream into multiple files that are piped out

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-flatmap

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp');
var flatmap = require('gulp-flatmap');
var uglify = require('gulp-uglify');
var path = require('path');
var concat = require('gulp-concat');

gulp.task('default', function () {
  return gulp.src('*.json')
    .pipe(flatmap(function(stream, file){
      var contents = JSON.parse(file.contents.toString('utf8'));
      //contents.files is an array
      return gulp.src(contents.files)
        //uglify each file individually
        .pipe(uglify())
        //combine the files
        .pipe(concat(path.basename(file.path)));
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

API

The flatmap method takes one argument, a function. This function is called once for each file piped to flatmap and is passed a stream as its first argument and the vinyl file as its second argument. The stream contains only one file.

You can now pipe this stream through as many steps as you want, before returning it from the function. All the streams returned from flatmap will be combined and their contents will be emited by flatmap.

License

MIT © Marius Gundersen

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial