map each file in a stream into multiple files that are piped out

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-flatmap

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var flatmap = require ( 'gulp-flatmap' ); var uglify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); var concat = require ( 'gulp-concat' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( '*.json' ) .pipe(flatmap( function ( stream, file ) { var contents = JSON .parse(file.contents.toString( 'utf8' )); return gulp.src(contents.files) .pipe(uglify()) .pipe(concat(path.basename(file.path))); })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

API

The flatmap method takes one argument, a function. This function is called once for each file piped to flatmap and is passed a stream as its first argument and the vinyl file as its second argument. The stream contains only one file.

You can now pipe this stream through as many steps as you want, before returning it from the function. All the streams returned from flatmap will be combined and their contents will be emited by flatmap .

License

MIT © Marius Gundersen