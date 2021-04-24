Filter files in a vinyl stream

Enables you to work on a subset of the original files by filtering them using glob patterns. When you're done and want all the original files back, you just use the restore stream.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

Filter only

You may want to just filter the stream content:

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const uglify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' ); const filter = require ( 'gulp-filter' ); exports.default = () => { const f = filter([ '**' , '!*src/vendor' ]); return gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(f) .pipe(uglify()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); };

Restoring filtered files

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const uglify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' ); const filter = require ( 'gulp-filter' ); exports.default = () => { const f = filter([ '**' , '!*src/vendor' ], { restore : true }); return gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(f) .pipe(uglify()) .pipe(f.restore) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); };

Multiple filters

By combining and restoring different filters you can process different sets of files with a single pipeline.

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const less = require ( 'gulp-less' ); const concat = require ( 'gulp-concat' ); const filter = require ( 'gulp-filter' ); exports.default = () => { const jsFilter = filter( '**/*.js' , { restore : true }); const lessFilter = filter( '**/*.less' , { restore : true }); return gulp.src( 'assets/**' ) .pipe(jsFilter) .pipe(concat( 'bundle.js' )) .pipe(jsFilter.restore) .pipe(lessFilter) .pipe(less()) .pipe(lessFilter.restore) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'out/' )); };

Restore as a file source

You can restore filtered files in a different place and use it as a standalone source of files (ReadableStream). Setting the passthrough option to false allows you to do so.

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const uglify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' ); const filter = require ( 'gulp-filter' ); exports.default = () => { const f = filter([ '**' , '!*src/vendor' ], { restore : true , passthrough : false }); const stream = gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(f) .pipe(uglify()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); f.restore.pipe(gulp.dest( 'vendor-dist' )); return stream; };

API

Returns a transform stream with a .restore property.

pattern

Type: string | string[] | Function

Accepts a string/array with globbing patterns which are run through multimatch.

If you supply a function, you'll get a vinyl file object as the first argument and you're expected to return a boolean of whether to include the file:

filter( file => /unicorns/ .test(file.path));

options

Type: object

Accepts minimatch options.

Note: Set dot: true if you need to match files prefixed with a dot, for example, .gitignore .

restore

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Restore filtered files.

passthrough

Type: boolean \ Default: true

When set to true , filtered files are restored with a stream.PassThrough , otherwise, when set to false , filtered files are restored as a stram.Readable .