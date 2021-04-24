openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gf

gulp-filter

by Sindre Sorhus
7.0.0 (see all)

Filter files in a `vinyl` stream

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

146K

GitHub Stars

315

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-filter

Filter files in a vinyl stream

Enables you to work on a subset of the original files by filtering them using glob patterns. When you're done and want all the original files back, you just use the restore stream.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-filter

Usage

Filter only

You may want to just filter the stream content:

const gulp = require('gulp');
const uglify = require('gulp-uglify');
const filter = require('gulp-filter');

exports.default = () => {
    // Create filter instance inside task function
    const f = filter(['**', '!*src/vendor']);

    return gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
        // Filter a subset of the files
        .pipe(f)
        // Run them through a plugin
        .pipe(uglify())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
};

Restoring filtered files

const gulp = require('gulp');
const uglify = require('gulp-uglify');
const filter = require('gulp-filter');

exports.default = () => {
    // Create filter instance inside task function
    const f = filter(['**', '!*src/vendor'], {restore: true});

    return gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
        // Filter a subset of the files
        .pipe(f)
        // Run them through a plugin
        .pipe(uglify())
        // Bring back the previously filtered out files (optional)
        .pipe(f.restore)
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
};

Multiple filters

By combining and restoring different filters you can process different sets of files with a single pipeline.

const gulp = require('gulp');
const less = require('gulp-less');
const concat = require('gulp-concat');
const filter = require('gulp-filter');

exports.default = () => {
    const jsFilter = filter('**/*.js', {restore: true});
    const lessFilter = filter('**/*.less', {restore: true});

    return gulp.src('assets/**')
        .pipe(jsFilter)
        .pipe(concat('bundle.js'))
        .pipe(jsFilter.restore)
        .pipe(lessFilter)
        .pipe(less())
        .pipe(lessFilter.restore)
        .pipe(gulp.dest('out/'));
};

Restore as a file source

You can restore filtered files in a different place and use it as a standalone source of files (ReadableStream). Setting the passthrough option to false allows you to do so.

const gulp = require('gulp');
const uglify = require('gulp-uglify');
const filter = require('gulp-filter');

exports.default = () => {
    const f = filter(['**', '!*src/vendor'], {restore: true, passthrough: false});

    const stream = gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
        // Filter a subset of the files
        .pipe(f)
        // Run them through a plugin
        .pipe(uglify())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));

    // Use filtered files as a gulp file source
    f.restore.pipe(gulp.dest('vendor-dist'));

    return stream;
};

API

filter(pattern, options?)

Returns a transform stream with a .restore property.

pattern

Type: string | string[] | Function

Accepts a string/array with globbing patterns which are run through multimatch.

If you supply a function, you'll get a vinyl file object as the first argument and you're expected to return a boolean of whether to include the file:

filter(file => /unicorns/.test(file.path));

options

Type: object

Accepts minimatch options.

Note: Set dot: true if you need to match files prefixed with a dot, for example, .gitignore.

restore

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Restore filtered files.

passthrough

Type: boolean\ Default: true

When set to true, filtered files are restored with a stream.PassThrough, otherwise, when set to false, filtered files are restored as a stram.Readable.

When the stream is a stream.Readable, it ends by itself, but when it's stream.PassThrough, you are responsible of ending the stream.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial