Filter files in a
vinylstream
Enables you to work on a subset of the original files by filtering them using glob patterns. When you're done and want all the original files back, you just use the
restore stream.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-filter
You may want to just filter the stream content:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const uglify = require('gulp-uglify');
const filter = require('gulp-filter');
exports.default = () => {
// Create filter instance inside task function
const f = filter(['**', '!*src/vendor']);
return gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
// Filter a subset of the files
.pipe(f)
// Run them through a plugin
.pipe(uglify())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
};
const gulp = require('gulp');
const uglify = require('gulp-uglify');
const filter = require('gulp-filter');
exports.default = () => {
// Create filter instance inside task function
const f = filter(['**', '!*src/vendor'], {restore: true});
return gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
// Filter a subset of the files
.pipe(f)
// Run them through a plugin
.pipe(uglify())
// Bring back the previously filtered out files (optional)
.pipe(f.restore)
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
};
By combining and restoring different filters you can process different sets of files with a single pipeline.
const gulp = require('gulp');
const less = require('gulp-less');
const concat = require('gulp-concat');
const filter = require('gulp-filter');
exports.default = () => {
const jsFilter = filter('**/*.js', {restore: true});
const lessFilter = filter('**/*.less', {restore: true});
return gulp.src('assets/**')
.pipe(jsFilter)
.pipe(concat('bundle.js'))
.pipe(jsFilter.restore)
.pipe(lessFilter)
.pipe(less())
.pipe(lessFilter.restore)
.pipe(gulp.dest('out/'));
};
You can restore filtered files in a different place and use it as a standalone source of files (ReadableStream). Setting the
passthrough option to
false allows you to do so.
const gulp = require('gulp');
const uglify = require('gulp-uglify');
const filter = require('gulp-filter');
exports.default = () => {
const f = filter(['**', '!*src/vendor'], {restore: true, passthrough: false});
const stream = gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
// Filter a subset of the files
.pipe(f)
// Run them through a plugin
.pipe(uglify())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
// Use filtered files as a gulp file source
f.restore.pipe(gulp.dest('vendor-dist'));
return stream;
};
Returns a transform stream with a .restore property.
Type:
string | string[] | Function
Accepts a string/array with globbing patterns which are run through multimatch.
If you supply a function, you'll get a
vinyl file object as the first argument and you're expected to return a boolean of whether to include the file:
filter(file => /unicorns/.test(file.path));
Type:
object
Accepts
minimatch options.
Note: Set
dot: true if you need to match files prefixed with a dot, for example,
.gitignore.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Restore filtered files.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
When set to
true, filtered files are restored with a
stream.PassThrough, otherwise, when set to
false, filtered files are restored as a
stram.Readable.
When the stream is a
stream.Readable, it ends by itself, but when it's
stream.PassThrough, you are responsible of ending the stream.