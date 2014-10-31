A gulp plugin that logs out the file names in the stream. Displays a count and if empty. Useful for debugging.

Usage

First, install gulp-filelog as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-filelog

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

Output the file names in the stream

var filelog = require ( 'gulp-filelog' ); gulp.src( './src/*.ext' ) .pipe(filelog()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' ));

Output the file names in the stream with a task name identifier

var filelog = require ( 'gulp-filelog' ); gulp.src( './src/*.ext' ) .pipe(filelog( 'someTask' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' ));

API

task

Type: String

The name of original task, this will be outputted to the stdout along with the file name.

License

MIT License