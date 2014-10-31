openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gf

gulp-filelog

by Adam Ayres
0.4.1 (see all)

A gulp plugin that logs out the file names in the stream. Displays a count and if empty. Useful for debugging.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-filelog

NPM version Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status

A gulp plugin that logs out the file names in the stream. Displays a count and if empty. Useful for debugging.

Usage

First, install gulp-filelog as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-filelog

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js:

Output the file names in the stream

var filelog = require('gulp-filelog');

gulp.src('./src/*.ext')
    .pipe(filelog())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));

Output the file names in the stream with a task name identifier

var filelog = require('gulp-filelog');

gulp.src('./src/*.ext')
    .pipe(filelog('someTask'))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));

API

filelog([task])

task

Type: String

The name of original task, this will be outputted to the stdout along with the file name.

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial