A gulp plugin that logs out the file names in the stream. Displays a count and if empty. Useful for debugging.
First, install
gulp-filelog as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-filelog
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
Output the file names in the stream
var filelog = require('gulp-filelog');
gulp.src('./src/*.ext')
.pipe(filelog())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));
Output the file names in the stream with a task name identifier
var filelog = require('gulp-filelog');
gulp.src('./src/*.ext')
.pipe(filelog('someTask'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));
Type:
String
The name of original task, this will be outputted to the stdout along with the file name.