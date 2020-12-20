openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gfi

gulp-file-include

by Hao Xin
2.3.0 (see all)

MAINTAINER WANTED ~ [gulp-file-include] a gulp plugin for file include

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11K

GitHub Stars

659

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM version Build status Test coverage License Dependency status Gitter

gulp-file-include

a gulp plugin for file includes

Installation

npm install --save-dev gulp-file-include

API

const fileinclude = require('gulp-file-include');

fileinclude([prefix])

prefix

Type: string
Default: '@@'

fileinclude([options])

options

Type: object

options.prefix

Type: string
Default: '@@'

options.suffix

Type: string
Default: ''

options.basepath

Type: string
Default: '@file'

Possible values:

  • '@file': include file relative to the dir in which file resides (example)
  • '@root': include file relative to the dir in which gulp is running
  • path/to/dir: include file relative to the basepath you provide
options.filters

Type: object
Default: false

Filters of include content.

options.context

Type: object Default: {}

Context of if statement.

options.indent

Type: boolean Default: false

Examples

@@include options - type: JSON

index.html

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <body>
  @@include('./view.html')
  @@include('./var.html', {
    "name": "haoxin",
    "age": 12345,
    "socials": {
      "fb": "facebook.com/include",
      "tw": "twitter.com/include"
    }
  })
  </body>
</html>

view.html

<h1>view</h1>

var.html

<label>@@name</label>
<label>@@age</label>
<strong>@@socials.fb</strong>
<strong>@@socials.tw</strong>

gulpfile.js

const fileinclude = require('gulp-file-include');
const gulp = require('gulp');

gulp.task('fileinclude', function() {
  gulp.src(['index.html'])
    .pipe(fileinclude({
      prefix: '@@',
      basepath: '@file'
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
});

result:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <body>
  <h1>view</h1>
  <label>haoxin</label>
<label>12345</label>
<strong>facebook.com/include</strong>
<strong>twitter.com/include</strong>
  </body>
</html>

@@include_once options - type: JSON

index.html

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <body>
  @@include_once('./view.html')
  @@include_once('./var.html', {
    "name": "haoxin",
    "age": 12345,
    "socials": {
      "fb": "facebook.com/include",
      "tw": "twitter.com/include"
    }
  })
  @@include_once('./var.html', {
    "name": "haoxin",
    "age": 12345,
    "socials": {
      "fb": "facebook.com/include",
      "tw": "twitter.com/include"
    }
  })
  </body>
</html>

view.html

<h1>view</h1>

var.html

<label>@@name</label>
<label>@@age</label>
<strong>@@socials.fb</strong>
<strong>@@socials.tw</strong>

gulpfile.js

const fileinclude = require('gulp-file-include');
const gulp = require('gulp');

gulp.task('fileinclude', function() {
  gulp.src(['index.html'])
    .pipe(fileinclude({
      prefix: '@@',
      basepath: '@file'
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
});

result:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <body>
  <h1>view</h1>
  <label>haoxin</label>
<label>12345</label>
<strong>facebook.com/include</strong>
<strong>twitter.com/include</strong>

  </body>
</html>

filters

index.html

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <body>
  @@include(markdown('view.md'))
  @@include('./var.html', {
    "name": "haoxin",
    "age": 12345
  })
  </body>
</html>

view.md

view
====

gulpfile.js

const fileinclude = require('gulp-file-include');
const markdown = require('markdown');
const gulp = require('gulp');

gulp.task('fileinclude', function() {
  gulp.src(['index.html'])
    .pipe(fileinclude({
      filters: {
        markdown: markdown.parse
      }
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
});

if statement

index.html

@@include('some.html', { "nav": true })

@@if (name === 'test' && nav === true) {
  @@include('test.html')
}

gulpfile.js

fileinclude({
  context: {
    name: 'test'
  }
});

for statement

index.html

<ul>
@@for (var i = 0; i < arr.length; i++) {
  <li>`+arr[i]+`</li>
}
</ul>

gulpfile.js

fileinclude({
  context: {
    arr: ['test1', 'test2']
  }
});

loop statement

index.html

<body>
  @@loop('loop-article.html', [
    { "title": "My post title", "text": "<p>lorem ipsum...</p>" },
    { "title": "Another post", "text": "<p>lorem ipsum...</p>" },
    { "title": "One more post", "text": "<p>lorem ipsum...</p>" }
  ])
</body>

loop-article.html

<article>
  <h1>@@title</h1>
  @@text
</article>

loop statement + data.json

data.json

[
  { "title": "My post title", "text": "<p>lorem ipsum...</p>" },
  { "title": "Another post", "text": "<p>lorem ipsum...</p>" },
  { "title": "One more post", "text": "<p>lorem ipsum...</p>" }
]

loop-article.html

<body>
  @@loop("loop-article.html", "data.json")
</body>

webRoot built-in context variable

The webRoot field of the context contains the relative path from the source document to the source root (unless the value is already set in the context options).

support/contact/index.html

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <link type=stylesheet src=@@webRoot/css/style.css>
  </head>
  <body>
    <h1>Support Contact Info</h1>
    <footer><a href=@@webRoot>Home</a></footer>
  </body>
  </body>
</html>

result:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <link type=stylesheet src=../../css/style.css>
  </head>
  <body>
    <h1>Support Contact Info</h1>
    <footer><a href=../..>Home</a></footer>
  </body>
  </body>
</html>

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial