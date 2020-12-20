a gulp plugin for file includes
npm install --save-dev gulp-file-include
const fileinclude = require('gulp-file-include');
Type:
string
Default:
'@@'
Type:
object
Type:
string
Default:
'@@'
Type:
string
Default:
''
Type:
string
Default:
'@file'
Possible values:
'@file': include file relative to the dir in which
file resides (example)
'@root': include file relative to the dir in which
gulp is running
path/to/dir: include file relative to the basepath you provide
Type:
object
Default:
false
Filters of include content.
Type:
object
Default:
{}
Context of
if statement.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
JSON
index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
@@include('./view.html')
@@include('./var.html', {
"name": "haoxin",
"age": 12345,
"socials": {
"fb": "facebook.com/include",
"tw": "twitter.com/include"
}
})
</body>
</html>
view.html
<h1>view</h1>
var.html
<label>@@name</label>
<label>@@age</label>
<strong>@@socials.fb</strong>
<strong>@@socials.tw</strong>
gulpfile.js
const fileinclude = require('gulp-file-include');
const gulp = require('gulp');
gulp.task('fileinclude', function() {
gulp.src(['index.html'])
.pipe(fileinclude({
prefix: '@@',
basepath: '@file'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
});
result:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<h1>view</h1>
<label>haoxin</label>
<label>12345</label>
<strong>facebook.com/include</strong>
<strong>twitter.com/include</strong>
</body>
</html>
JSON
index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
@@include_once('./view.html')
@@include_once('./var.html', {
"name": "haoxin",
"age": 12345,
"socials": {
"fb": "facebook.com/include",
"tw": "twitter.com/include"
}
})
@@include_once('./var.html', {
"name": "haoxin",
"age": 12345,
"socials": {
"fb": "facebook.com/include",
"tw": "twitter.com/include"
}
})
</body>
</html>
view.html
<h1>view</h1>
var.html
<label>@@name</label>
<label>@@age</label>
<strong>@@socials.fb</strong>
<strong>@@socials.tw</strong>
gulpfile.js
const fileinclude = require('gulp-file-include');
const gulp = require('gulp');
gulp.task('fileinclude', function() {
gulp.src(['index.html'])
.pipe(fileinclude({
prefix: '@@',
basepath: '@file'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
});
result:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<h1>view</h1>
<label>haoxin</label>
<label>12345</label>
<strong>facebook.com/include</strong>
<strong>twitter.com/include</strong>
</body>
</html>
index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
@@include(markdown('view.md'))
@@include('./var.html', {
"name": "haoxin",
"age": 12345
})
</body>
</html>
view.md
view
====
gulpfile.js
const fileinclude = require('gulp-file-include');
const markdown = require('markdown');
const gulp = require('gulp');
gulp.task('fileinclude', function() {
gulp.src(['index.html'])
.pipe(fileinclude({
filters: {
markdown: markdown.parse
}
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
});
if statement
index.html
@@include('some.html', { "nav": true })
@@if (name === 'test' && nav === true) {
@@include('test.html')
}
gulpfile.js
fileinclude({
context: {
name: 'test'
}
});
for statement
index.html
<ul>
@@for (var i = 0; i < arr.length; i++) {
<li>`+arr[i]+`</li>
}
</ul>
gulpfile.js
fileinclude({
context: {
arr: ['test1', 'test2']
}
});
loop statement
index.html
<body>
@@loop('loop-article.html', [
{ "title": "My post title", "text": "<p>lorem ipsum...</p>" },
{ "title": "Another post", "text": "<p>lorem ipsum...</p>" },
{ "title": "One more post", "text": "<p>lorem ipsum...</p>" }
])
</body>
loop-article.html
<article>
<h1>@@title</h1>
@@text
</article>
loop statement +
data.json
data.json
[
{ "title": "My post title", "text": "<p>lorem ipsum...</p>" },
{ "title": "Another post", "text": "<p>lorem ipsum...</p>" },
{ "title": "One more post", "text": "<p>lorem ipsum...</p>" }
]
loop-article.html
<body>
@@loop("loop-article.html", "data.json")
</body>
webRoot built-in context variable
The
webRoot field of the context contains the relative path from the source document to
the source root (unless the value is already set in the context options).
support/contact/index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<link type=stylesheet src=@@webRoot/css/style.css>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Support Contact Info</h1>
<footer><a href=@@webRoot>Home</a></footer>
</body>
</body>
</html>
result:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<link type=stylesheet src=../../css/style.css>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Support Contact Info</h1>
<footer><a href=../..>Home</a></footer>
</body>
</body>
</html>
MIT