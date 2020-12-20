a gulp plugin for file includes

Installation

npm install --save-dev gulp-file-include

API

const fileinclude = require ( 'gulp-file-include' );

prefix

Type: string

Default: '@@'

options

Type: object

Type: string

Default: '@@'

Type: string

Default: ''

Type: string

Default: '@file'

Possible values:

'@file' : include file relative to the dir in which file resides (example)

: include file relative to the dir in which resides (example) '@root' : include file relative to the dir in which gulp is running

: include file relative to the dir in which is running path/to/dir : include file relative to the basepath you provide

Type: object

Default: false

Filters of include content.

Type: object Default: {}

Context of if statement.

Type: boolean Default: false

Examples

@@include options - type: JSON

index.html

< html > < body > @@include('./view.html') @@include('./var.html', { "name": "haoxin", "age": 12345, "socials": { "fb": "facebook.com/include", "tw": "twitter.com/include" } }) </ body > </ html >

view.html

< h1 > view </ h1 >

var.html

< label > @@name </ label > < label > @@age </ label > < strong > @@socials.fb </ strong > < strong > @@socials.tw </ strong >

gulpfile.js

const fileinclude = require ( 'gulp-file-include' ); const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); gulp.task( 'fileinclude' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ 'index.html' ]) .pipe(fileinclude({ prefix : '@@' , basepath : '@file' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )); });

result:

< html > < body > < h1 > view </ h1 > < label > haoxin </ label > < label > 12345 </ label > < strong > facebook.com/include </ strong > < strong > twitter.com/include </ strong > </ body > </ html >

@@include_once options - type: JSON

index.html

< html > < body > @@include_once('./view.html') @@include_once('./var.html', { "name": "haoxin", "age": 12345, "socials": { "fb": "facebook.com/include", "tw": "twitter.com/include" } }) @@include_once('./var.html', { "name": "haoxin", "age": 12345, "socials": { "fb": "facebook.com/include", "tw": "twitter.com/include" } }) </ body > </ html >

view.html

< h1 > view </ h1 >

var.html

< label > @@name </ label > < label > @@age </ label > < strong > @@socials.fb </ strong > < strong > @@socials.tw </ strong >

gulpfile.js

const fileinclude = require ( 'gulp-file-include' ); const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); gulp.task( 'fileinclude' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ 'index.html' ]) .pipe(fileinclude({ prefix : '@@' , basepath : '@file' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )); });

result:

< html > < body > < h1 > view </ h1 > < label > haoxin </ label > < label > 12345 </ label > < strong > facebook.com/include </ strong > < strong > twitter.com/include </ strong > </ body > </ html >

filters

index.html

< html > < body > @@include(markdown('view.md')) @@include('./var.html', { "name": "haoxin", "age": 12345 }) </ body > </ html >

view.md

view ====

gulpfile.js

const fileinclude = require ( 'gulp-file-include' ); const markdown = require ( 'markdown' ); const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); gulp.task( 'fileinclude' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ 'index.html' ]) .pipe(fileinclude({ filters : { markdown : markdown.parse } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )); });

if statement

index.html

@ @include ( 'some.html' , { "nav" : true }) @@if (name === 'test' && nav === true) { @ @include ( 'test.html' ) }

gulpfile.js

fileinclude({ context : { name : 'test' } });

for statement

index.html

< ul > @@for (var i = 0; i < arr.length ; i ++) { < li > `+arr[i]+` </ li > } </ ul >

gulpfile.js

fileinclude({ context : { arr : [ 'test1' , 'test2' ] } });

loop statement

index.html

< body > @@loop('loop-article.html', [ { "title": "My post title", "text": " < p > lorem ipsum... </ p > " }, { "title": "Another post", "text": " < p > lorem ipsum... </ p > " }, { "title": "One more post", "text": " < p > lorem ipsum... </ p > " } ]) </ body >

loop-article.html

< article > < h1 > @@title </ h1 > @@text </ article >

loop statement + data.json

data.json

[ { "title" : "My post title" , "text" : "<p>lorem ipsum...</p>" }, { "title" : "Another post" , "text" : "<p>lorem ipsum...</p>" }, { "title" : "One more post" , "text" : "<p>lorem ipsum...</p>" } ]

loop-article.html

< body > @@loop("loop-article.html", "data.json") </ body >

webRoot built-in context variable

The webRoot field of the context contains the relative path from the source document to the source root (unless the value is already set in the context options).

support/contact/index.html

< html > < head > < link type = stylesheet src = @@webRoot/css/style.css > </ head > < body > < h1 > Support Contact Info </ h1 > < footer > < a href = @@webRoot > Home </ a > </ footer > </ body > </ body > </ html >

result:

< html > < head > < link type = stylesheet src = ../../css/style.css > </ head > < body > < h1 > Support Contact Info </ h1 > < footer > < a href = ../.. > Home </ a > </ footer > </ body > </ body > </ html >

License

MIT