Slurp in some files, output a JSON representation of their contents.

Installation

npm install gulp-file-contents-to-json

How it works

Given a nested directory of files like so,

my-files ├── bar .txt ├── foo .txt └── my-folder └── baz .txt

gulp-file-contents-to-json reads in each file, and outputs a single JSON file representing the contents of each file within the folder. When a directory is encountered, it becomes a nested object within the JSON blob, like so:

{ "bar.txt" : "Content of bar." , "foo.txt" : "Contents of foo." , "my-folder" : { "baz.txt" : "Contents of baz." } }

How to Use

For example, to read in the contents of the my-files folder and output dist/contents.json , simply add the following gulp task inside gulpfile.js :

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var fc2json = require ( 'gulp-file-contents-to-json' ); gulp.task( 'create-json-blob' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'my-files/**/*' ) .pipe(fc2json( 'contents.json' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' )); });

Options may be included.

extname as false removes file extensions and this is useful when wanting dot notation.

as false removes file extensions and this is useful when wanting dot notation. strip takes a RegExp to strip content off the file name. This is useful if you have a directory of template files (e.g. contactTemplate.html, hoursTemplate.html) and need to strip the "Template" naming convention off each file.

takes a RegExp to strip content off the file name. This is useful if you have a directory of template files (e.g. contactTemplate.html, hoursTemplate.html) and need to strip the "Template" naming convention off each file. flat as true removes the path and therefore the resulting json object is one layer deep (be careful to avoid duplicate filenames when using the flat option).

as true removes the path and therefore the resulting json object is one layer deep (be careful to avoid duplicate filenames when using the flat option). flatpathdelimiter will like flat result in a one layer deep json object, but where the path is included, separated with the custom delimiter set in flatpathdelimiter .

.pipe(fc2json( 'contents.json' , { extname : false , strip : /Template/ , flat : true , flatpathdelimiter : '__' }))

Simply run the following and you're done:

gulp create-json-blob

