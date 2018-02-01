Slurp in some files, output a JSON representation of their contents.
Check out the broccoli equivalent here.
$ npm install gulp-file-contents-to-json
Given a nested directory of files like so,
my-files
├── bar.txt
├── foo.txt
└── my-folder
└── baz.txt
gulp-file-contents-to-json reads in each file, and outputs a single JSON file representing the contents of each file within the folder. When a directory is encountered, it becomes a nested object within the JSON blob, like so:
{
"bar.txt": "Content of bar.",
"foo.txt": "Contents of foo.",
"my-folder": {
"baz.txt": "Contents of baz."
}
}
For example, to read in the contents of the
my-files folder and output
dist/contents.json, simply add the following gulp task inside
gulpfile.js:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var fc2json = require('gulp-file-contents-to-json');
gulp.task('create-json-blob', function() {
gulp.src('my-files/**/*')
.pipe(fc2json('contents.json'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'));
});
Options may be included.
extname as false removes file extensions and this is useful when wanting dot notation.
strip takes a RegExp to strip content off the file name. This is useful if you have a directory of template files (e.g. contactTemplate.html, hoursTemplate.html) and need to strip the "Template" naming convention off each file.
flat as true removes the path and therefore the resulting json object is one layer deep (be careful to avoid duplicate filenames when using the flat option).
flatpathdelimiter will like
flat result in a one layer deep json object, but where the path is included, separated with the custom delimiter set in
flatpathdelimiter.
.pipe(fc2json('contents.json', {
extname: false, // default is true
strip: /Template/, // default is not set
flat: true, // default is false
flatpathdelimiter: '__' // default is not set, delimiter will be ':'
}))
Simply run the following and you're done:
$ gulp create-json-blob
|Brian Gonzalez
MIT