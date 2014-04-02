file-cache plugin for gulp

file-cache creates a cache file on your disk to filter files in your stream that haven't changed since last run.

Usage

First, install gulp-file-cache as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-file-cache

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

The following task only lint new or updated files

var FileCache = require ( "gulp-file-cache" ); var fileCache = new FileCache(); gulp.src( "./src/*.ext" ) .pipe(fileCache.filter()) .pipe(jshint()) .pipe(fileCache.cache());

API

new FileCache(name)

Create a new FileCache instance

name

Type: String Default: .gulp-cache

The cache file name saved on disk.

Create a through stream that filters file that are already in the cache

Cache file in the stream into the cache file

License

MIT License