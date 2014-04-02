openbase logo
gfc

gulp-file-cache

by PG Herveou
0.0.1

This gulp plugin create a cache file that filter files in your stream that haven't changed since last run

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

858

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gulp-file-cache

NPM versionDependency Status

file-cache plugin for gulp

file-cache creates a cache file on your disk to filter files in your stream that haven't changed since last run.

Usage

First, install gulp-file-cache as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-file-cache

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js:

The following task only lint new or updated files

var FileCache = require("gulp-file-cache");

var fileCache = new FileCache();

gulp.src("./src/*.ext")
    .pipe(fileCache.filter())
    .pipe(jshint())
    .pipe(fileCache.cache());

API

new FileCache(name)

Create a new FileCache instance

name

Type: String Default: .gulp-cache

The cache file name saved on disk.

FileCache.filter()

Create a through stream that filters file that are already in the cache

FileCache.cache()

Cache file in the stream into the cache file

License

MIT License

