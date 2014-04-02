file-cache plugin for gulp
file-cache creates a cache file on your disk to filter files in your stream that haven't changed since last run.
First, install
gulp-file-cache as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-file-cache
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
The following task only lint new or updated files
var FileCache = require("gulp-file-cache");
var fileCache = new FileCache();
gulp.src("./src/*.ext")
.pipe(fileCache.filter())
.pipe(jshint())
.pipe(fileCache.cache());
Create a new FileCache instance
Type:
String
Default:
.gulp-cache
The cache file name saved on disk.
Create a through stream that filters file that are already in the cache
Cache file in the stream into the cache file