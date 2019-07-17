Create vinyl files from a string or buffer and insert into the Gulp pipeline.
npm install gulp-file
Creates a vinyl file with the given
name from
source string or buffer and
returns a transform stream for use in your gulp pipeline.
Creates vinyl files for each entry in the array. Each entry is an object with a
name and
source property. A vinyl file is created with the given
name and
source and inserted into the returned transform stream.
Primus outputs the client library as a string. Using
gulp-file we can
create a vinyl file from the string and insert it into the gulp pipeline:
var gulp = require('gulp')
, file = require('gulp-file');
gulp.task('js', function() {
var str = primus.library();
return gulp.src('scripts/**.js')
.pipe(file('primus.js', str))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
Use it at the beginning of your pipeline by setting
src: true:
var gulp = require('gulp')
, file = require('gulp-file');
gulp.task('js', function() {
var str = primus.library();
return file('primus.js', str, { src: true })
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
Calls
stream.end() to be used at the beginning of your pipeline in place of
gulp.src(). Default:
false.