Create vinyl files from a string or buffer and insert into the Gulp pipeline.

Installation

npm install gulp-file

API

Creates a vinyl file with the given name from source string or buffer and returns a transform stream for use in your gulp pipeline.

Creates vinyl files for each entry in the array. Each entry is an object with a name and source property. A vinyl file is created with the given name and source and inserted into the returned transform stream.

Example

Primus outputs the client library as a string. Using gulp-file we can create a vinyl file from the string and insert it into the gulp pipeline:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) , file = require ( 'gulp-file' ); gulp.task( 'js' , function ( ) { var str = primus.library(); return gulp.src( 'scripts/**.js' ) .pipe(file( 'primus.js' , str)) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Use it at the beginning of your pipeline by setting src: true :

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) , file = require ( 'gulp-file' ); gulp.task( 'js' , function ( ) { var str = primus.library(); return file( 'primus.js' , str, { src : true }) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Options

src

Calls stream.end() to be used at the beginning of your pipeline in place of gulp.src() . Default: false .

BSD Licensed