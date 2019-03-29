A gulp plugin to extend (merge) json contents

Usage

First, install gulp-extend as a development dependency:

npm install gulp-extend --save-dev

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

Extend the contents of json files

var extend = require ( 'gulp-extend' ); gulp.src( './src/*.en.json' ) .pipe(extend( 'text.en.json' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' ));

Extend the contents of a json file and then wrap them in a code block

var extend = require ( 'gulp-extend' ); var wrap = require ( 'gulp-wrap' ); gulp.src( './src/*.json' ) .pipe(extend( 'text.en.js' ) .pipe(wrap( 'angular.module(\'text\', []).value(<%= contents %>);' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dist" ));

API

extend(fileName[, deep [, jsonSpace]])

fileName

Type: String

The output filename

deep

Type: Boolean

Default: true

If the extend should be deep.

jsonSpace

Type: String or Number

Default: undefined

JSON.stringify's space attribute for pretty-printing the resulting JSON.

See MDN docs on JSON.stringify() for more information.

License

MIT License