please use gulp-live-server instead, it's a new version of gulp-express with a better name and new features.

A gulp plugin which serve the app with livereload, internally, it does the following:

use ChildProcess.spawn to start a node process;

to start a node process; use tiny-lr provide livereload ability;

Install

v0.3.0 change signature of server.run . the third param livereload is used to config tiny-lr server.

v0.2.0 get console.log back.

v0.1.12 options.lr is used for creating tiny-lr server. options here is the second parameter for server.run.

v0.1.7 change signature for server.run, split options into args and options .

v0.1.5 pipe support added for server.notify

API

Run/re-run the script file, which will create a http(s) server.

Start a livereload(tiny-lr) server if it's not started yet.

Use the same arguments with ChildProcess.spawn with 'node' as command.

args - Array - Array List of string arguments. The default value is ['app.js'] .

- - Array List of string arguments. The default value is . options - Object - The third parameter for ChildProcess.spawn, the default value is:

options = { cwd : undefined } options.env = process.env; options.env.NODE_ENV = 'development' ;

livereload - Boolean|Number|Object - The option for tiny-lr server. The default value is 35729 . false - will disable tiny-lr livereload server. number - treated as port number of livereload server. object - used to create tiny-lr server new tinylr.Server(livereload); .

- - The option for tiny-lr server. The default value is . Returns a ChildProcess instance of spawned server.

Stop the instantiated spawned server programmatically, and the tiny-lr server.

Send a notification to the tiny-lr server in order to trigger a reload on page. pipe support is added after v0.1.5, so you can also do this:

gulp.src( 'css/*.css' ) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'public/css/' )) .pipe(server.notify())

event (required when server.notify is invoked without pipe) - Object - Event object that is normally passed to gulp.watch callback. Should contain path property with changed file path.

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var server = require ( 'gulp-express' ); gulp.task( 'server' , function ( ) { server.run([ 'app.js' ]); gulp.watch([ 'app/**/*.html' ], server.notify); gulp.watch([ 'app/styles/**/*.scss' ], [ 'styles:scss' ]); gulp.watch([ '{.tmp,app}/styles/**/*.css' ], function ( event ) { gulp.run( 'styles:css' ); server.notify(event); }); gulp.watch([ 'app/scripts/**/*.js' ], [ 'jshint' ]); gulp.watch([ 'app/images/**/*' ], server.notify); gulp.watch([ 'app.js' , 'routes/**/*.js' ], [server.run]); });