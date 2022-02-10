Gulp.js command execution for humans.

As opposed to similar plugins or to child_process.exec() , this uses Execa which provides:

gulp-execa adds Gulp-specific features to Execa including:

Commands can be executed either directly or inside a files stream. In streaming mode, unlike other libraries:

Example

gulpfile.js :

import gulp from 'gulp' import { task, exec, stream } from 'gulp-execa' export const audit = task( 'npm audit' ) export const outdated = async () => { await exec( 'npm outdated' ) } export const sort = () => gulp .src( '*.txt' ) .pipe(stream( ( { path } ) => `sort ${path} ` )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'sorted' ))

Demo

You can try this library:

either directly in your browser.

or by executing the examples files in a terminal.

Install

npm install -D gulp-execa

This plugin requires Gulp 4.

This package is an ES module and must be loaded using an import or import() statement, not require() .

Methods

Returns a Gulp task that executes command .

import { task } from 'gulp-execa' export const audit = task( 'npm audit' )

Executes command . The return value is both a promise and a child_process instance.

The promise will be resolved with the command result. If the command failed, the promise will be rejected with a nice error. If the reject: false option was used, the promise will be resolved with that error instead.

import { exec } from 'gulp-execa' export const outdated = async () => { await exec( 'npm outdated' ) }

Returns a stream that executes a command on each input file.

function must:

take a Vinyl file as argument. The most useful property is file.path but other properties are available as well.

but other properties are available as well. return either: a command string an options object with a command property undefined



import gulp from 'gulp' import { stream } from 'gulp-execa' export const sort = () => gulp .src( '*.txt' ) .pipe(stream( ( { path } ) => `sort ${path} ` )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'sorted' ))

Each file in the stream will spawn a separate process. This can consume lots of resources so you should only use this method when there are no alternatives such as:

firing a command programmatically instead of spawning a child process

passing several files, a directory or a globbing pattern as arguments to the command

The verbose , stdout , stderr , all and stdio options cannot be used with this method.

Command

By default no shell interpreter (like Bash or cmd.exe ) is used. This means command must be just the program and its arguments. No escaping/quoting is needed, except for significant spaces (with a backslash).

Shell features such as globbing, variables and operators (like && > ; ) should not be used. All of this can be done directly in Node.js instead.

Shell interpreters are slower, less secure and less cross-platform. However, you can still opt-in to using them with the shell option.

import { writeFileStream } from 'fs' import gulp from 'gulp' import { task } from 'gulp-execa' export const check = gulp.series(task( 'npm audit' ), task( 'npm outdated' )) export const install = task( 'npm install' , { stdout : writeFileStream( 'log.txt' ), })

Options

options is an optional object.

All Execa options can be used. Please refer to its documentation for a list of possible options.

The following options are available as well.

echo

Type: boolean \ Default: true for task() and exec() , false for stream() .

Whether the command should be printed on the console.

$ gulp audit [13:09:39] Using gulpfile ~/code/gulpfile.js [13:09:39] Starting 'audit' ... [13:09:39] [gulp-execa] npm audit [13:09:44] Finished 'audit' after 4.96 s

verbose

Type: boolean \ Default: true for task() and exec() , false for stream() .

Whether both the command and its output ( stdout / stderr ) should be printed on the console instead of being returned in JavaScript.

$ gulp audit [13:09:39] Using gulpfile ~/code/gulpfile.js [13:09:39] Starting 'audit' ... [13:09:39] [gulp-execa] npm audit == npm audit security report === found 0 vulnerabilities in 27282 scanned packages [13:09:44] Finished 'audit' after 4.96 s

result

Type: string \ Value: 'replace' or 'save' \ Default: 'replace'

With stream() , whether the command result should:

replace the file's contents

the file's contents save : be pushed to the file.execa array property

import gulp from 'gulp' import { stream } from 'gulp-execa' import through from 'through2' export const task = () => gulp .src( '*.js' ) .pipe(stream( ( { path } ) => `wc -l ${path} ` , { result : 'save' })) .pipe( through.obj( ( file, encoding, func ) => { console .log(file.execa[ 0 ].stdout) func( null , file) }), )

from

Type: string \ Value: 'stdout' , 'stderr' or 'all' \ Default: 'stdout'

Which output stream to use with result: 'replace' .

import gulp from 'gulp' import { stream } from 'gulp-execa' import through from 'through2' export const task = () => gulp .src( '*.js' ) .pipe( stream( ( { path } ) => `wc -l ${path} ` , { result : 'replace' , from : 'all' }), ) .pipe( through.obj( ( file, encoding, func ) => { console .log(file.contents.toString()) func( null , file) }), )

maxConcurrency

Type: integer \ Default: 100

With stream() , how many commands to run in parallel at once.

