Gulp.js command execution for humans.
As opposed to similar plugins or to
child_process.exec(),
this uses Execa which provides:
stdout/
stderr
gulp-execa adds Gulp-specific features to
Execa including:
Commands can be executed either directly or inside a files stream. In streaming mode, unlike other libraries:
gulpfile.js:
import gulp from 'gulp'
import { task, exec, stream } from 'gulp-execa'
export const audit = task('npm audit')
export const outdated = async () => {
await exec('npm outdated')
}
export const sort = () =>
gulp
.src('*.txt')
.pipe(stream(({ path }) => `sort ${path}`))
.pipe(gulp.dest('sorted'))
You can try this library:
examples files in a terminal.
npm install -D gulp-execa
This plugin requires Gulp 4.
This package is an ES module and must be loaded using
an
import or
import() statement,
not
require().
Returns a Gulp task that executes
command.
import { task } from 'gulp-execa'
export const audit = task('npm audit')
Executes
command. The return value is both a promise and a
child_process instance.
The promise will be resolved with the
command result. If
the command failed, the promise will be rejected with a nice
error. If the
reject: false option was used,
the promise will be resolved with that error instead.
import { exec } from 'gulp-execa'
export const outdated = async () => {
await exec('npm outdated')
}
Returns a stream that executes a
command on each input file.
function must:
file.path but
other properties
are available as well.
command string
options object with a
command property
undefined
import gulp from 'gulp'
import { stream } from 'gulp-execa'
export const sort = () =>
gulp
.src('*.txt')
.pipe(stream(({ path }) => `sort ${path}`))
.pipe(gulp.dest('sorted'))
Each file in the stream will spawn a separate process. This can consume lots of resources so you should only use this method when there are no alternatives such as:
The
verbose,
stdout,
stderr,
all and
stdio options cannot be used
with this method.
By default no shell interpreter (like Bash or
cmd.exe) is used. This means
command must be just the program and its arguments. No escaping/quoting is
needed, except for significant spaces (with a backslash).
Shell features such as globbing, variables and operators (like
&&
>
;)
should not be used. All of this can be done directly in Node.js instead.
Shell interpreters are slower, less secure and less cross-platform. However, you
can still opt-in to using them with the
shell option.
import { writeFileStream } from 'fs'
import gulp from 'gulp'
import { task } from 'gulp-execa'
// Wrong
// export const check = task('npm audit && npm outdated')
// Correct
export const check = gulp.series(task('npm audit'), task('npm outdated'))
// Wrong
// export const install = task('npm install > log.txt')
// Correct
export const install = task('npm install', {
stdout: writeFileStream('log.txt'),
})
options is an optional object.
All Execa options can be used. Please refer to its documentation for a list of possible options.
The following options are available as well.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true for
task() and
exec(),
false for
stream().
Whether the
command should be printed on the console.
$ gulp audit
[13:09:39] Using gulpfile ~/code/gulpfile.js
[13:09:39] Starting 'audit'...
[13:09:39] [gulp-execa] npm audit
[13:09:44] Finished 'audit' after 4.96 s
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true for
task() and
exec(),
false for
stream().
Whether both the
command and its output (
stdout/
stderr) should be printed
on the console instead of being returned in JavaScript.
$ gulp audit
[13:09:39] Using gulpfile ~/code/gulpfile.js
[13:09:39] Starting 'audit'...
[13:09:39] [gulp-execa] npm audit
== npm audit security report ===
found 0 vulnerabilities
in 27282 scanned packages
[13:09:44] Finished 'audit' after 4.96 s
Type:
string\
Value:
'replace' or
'save'\
Default:
'replace'
With
stream(), whether the command result should:
replace the file's contents
save: be pushed
to the
file.execa array property
import gulp from 'gulp'
import { stream } from 'gulp-execa'
import through from 'through2'
export const task = () =>
gulp
.src('*.js')
// Prints the number of lines of each file
.pipe(stream(({ path }) => `wc -l ${path}`, { result: 'save' }))
.pipe(
through.obj((file, encoding, func) => {
console.log(file.execa[0].stdout)
func(null, file)
}),
)
Type:
string\
Value:
'stdout',
'stderr' or
'all'\
Default:
'stdout'
Which output stream to use with
result: 'replace'.
import gulp from 'gulp'
import { stream } from 'gulp-execa'
import through from 'through2'
export const task = () =>
gulp
.src('*.js')
// Prints the number of lines of each file, including `stderr`
.pipe(
stream(({ path }) => `wc -l ${path}`, { result: 'replace', from: 'all' }),
)
.pipe(
through.obj((file, encoding, func) => {
console.log(file.contents.toString())
func(null, file)
}),
)
Type:
integer\
Default:
100
With
stream(), how many commands to run in parallel
at once.
For any question, don't hesitate to submit an issue on GitHub.
Everyone is welcome regardless of personal background. We enforce a Code of conduct in order to promote a positive and inclusive environment.
This project was made with ❤️. The simplest way to give back is by starring and sharing it online.
If the documentation is unclear or has a typo, please click on the page's
Edit
button (pencil icon) and suggest a correction.
If you would like to help us fix a bug or add a new feature, please check our guidelines. Pull requests are welcome!
Thanks go to our wonderful contributors:
ehmicky
💻 🎨 🤔 📖
Jonathan Haines
🐛