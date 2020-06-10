exec plugin for gulp

Usage

var exec = require ( 'gulp-exec' ); gulp.task( 'reset' , function ( ) { var options = { continueOnError : false , pipeStdout : false , }; var reportOptions = { err : true , stderr : true , stdout : true }; return gulp.src( './**/**' ) .pipe(exec( file => `git checkout ${file.path} test` , options)) .pipe(exec.reporter(reportOptions)); });

Note: If you just want to run a command, just run the command, don't use this plugin:

var exec = require ( 'child_process' ).exec; gulp.task( 'task' , function ( cb ) { exec( 'ping localhost' , function ( err, stdout, stderr ) { console .log(stdout); console .log(stderr); cb(err); }); })

gulp.src('.') does bad things. Don't do it.

Note: running and reporting are now separate, a breaking change from previous versions.

Upgrading

Version 5 and later no longer use lodash templates. Upgrade from:

.pipe(exec('git checkout <%= file.path %> <%= options.customTemplatingThing %>', options))

to:

.pipe(exec(file => `git checkout ${file.path} customTemplatingThing`, options))

Note how you can now resolve the command with an ES6 string template in the function.

