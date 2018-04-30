Ever find yourself in a situation where you want to run a gulp plugin against every JavaScript file in your project? You do so, but then it start throwing at all your node_modules ?

The usual fix is to add negative glob patterns to your gulp.src() call. Doesn't this feel verbose and tedious? There is a better way! You already have this list inside your .gitignore file, let's just use it.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-exclude-gitignore

Usage

var excludeGitignore = require ( 'gulp-exclude-gitignore' ); gulp.src( '**/*.js' ) .pipe(excludeGitignore()) .pipe(jshint());

API

gitignorePath String

If this option is present, it gives the path to the git ignore file. By default this option is set to .gitignore .

License

ISC © Simon Boudrias