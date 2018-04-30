Ever find yourself in a situation where you want to run a gulp plugin against every JavaScript file in your project? You do so, but then it start throwing at all your
node_modules?
The usual fix is to add negative glob patterns to your
gulp.src() call. Doesn't this feel verbose and tedious? There is a better way! You already have this list inside your
.gitignore file, let's just use it.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-exclude-gitignore
var excludeGitignore = require('gulp-exclude-gitignore');
gulp.src('**/*.js')
.pipe(excludeGitignore())
.pipe(jshint());
gitignorePath String
If this option is present, it gives the path to the git ignore file. By default this option is set to
.gitignore.
ISC © Simon Boudrias