A gulp plugin for ESLint

Installation

Use npm.

npm install gulp-eslint

Usage

const {src, task} = require ( 'gulp' ); const eslint = require ( 'gulp-eslint' ); task( 'default' , () => { return src([ 'scripts/*.js' ]) .pipe(eslint()) .pipe(eslint.format()) .pipe(eslint.failAfterError()); });

Or use the plugin API to do things like:

gulp.src([ '**/*.js' , '!node_modules/**' ]) .pipe(eslint({ rules : { 'my-custom-rule' : 1 , 'strict' : 2 }, globals : [ 'jQuery' , '$' ], envs : [ 'browser' ] })) .pipe(eslint.formatEach( 'compact' , process.stderr));

For additional examples, look through the example directory.

API

No explicit configuration. A .eslintrc file may be resolved relative to each linted file.

See ESlint CLIEngine options.

Type: Object

Set configuration of rules.

{ "rules" :{ "camelcase" : 1 , "comma-dangle" : 2 , "quotes" : 0 } }

Type: Array

Specify global variables to declare.

{ "globals" :[ "jQuery" , "$" ] }

Type: Boolean

This option instructs ESLint to try to fix as many issues as possible. The fixes are applied to the gulp stream. The fixed content can be saved to file using gulp.dest (See example/fix.js). Rules that are fixable can be found in ESLint's rules list.

When fixes are applied, a "fixed" property is set to true on the fixed file's ESLint result.

Type: Boolean

When true , this option will filter warning messages from ESLint results. This mimics the ESLint CLI quiet option.

Type: function (message, index, list) { return Boolean(); }

When provided a function, it will be used to filter ESLint result messages, removing any messages that do not return a true (or truthy) value.

Type: Array

Specify a list of environments to be applied.

Type: Array

This option allows you to specify additional directories from which to load rules files. This is useful when you have custom rules that aren't suitable for being bundled with ESLint. This option works much like the ESLint CLI's rulesdir option.

Type: String

Path to the ESLint rules configuration file. For more information, see the ESLint CLI config option and Using Configuration Files.

Type: Boolean

When true , add a result warning when ESLint ignores a file. This can be used to file files that are needlessly being loaded by gulp.src . For example, since ESLint automatically ignores "node_modules" file paths and gulp.src does not, a gulp task may take seconds longer just reading files from the "node_modules" directory.

Type: Boolean

When false , ESLint will not load .eslintrc files.

Type: String

Shorthand for defining options.configFile .

Type: function (result) {}

Call a function for each ESLint file result. No returned value is expected. If an error is thrown, it will be wrapped in a Gulp PluginError and emitted from the stream.

gulp.src([ '**/*.js' , '!node_modules/**' ]) .pipe(eslint()) .pipe(eslint.result( result => { console .log( `ESLint result: ${result.filePath} ` ); console .log( `# Messages: ${result.messages.length} ` ); console .log( `# Warnings: ${result.warningCount} ` ); console .log( `# Errors: ${result.errorCount} ` ); }));

Type: function (result, callback) { callback(error); }

Call an asynchronous function for each ESLint file result. The callback must be called for the stream to finish. If a value is passed to the callback, it will be wrapped in a Gulp PluginError and emitted from the stream.

Type: function (results) {}

Call a function once for all ESLint file results before a stream finishes. No returned value is expected. If an error is thrown, it will be wrapped in a Gulp PluginError and emitted from the stream.

The results list has a "warningCount" property that is the sum of warnings in all results; likewise, an "errorCount" property is set to the sum of errors in all results.

gulp.src([ '**/*.js' , '!node_modules/**' ]) .pipe(eslint()) .pipe(eslint.results( results => { console .log( `Total Results: ${results.length} ` ); console .log( `Total Warnings: ${results.warningCount} ` ); console .log( `Total Errors: ${results.errorCount} ` ); }));

Type: function (results, callback) { callback(error); }

Call an asynchronous function once for all ESLint file results before a stream finishes. The callback must be called for the stream to finish. If a value is passed to the callback, it will be wrapped in a Gulp PluginError and emitted from the stream.

Stop a task/stream if an ESLint error has been reported for any file.

gulp.src([ '**/*.js' , '!node_modules/**' ]) .pipe(eslint()) .pipe(eslint.failOnError());

Stop a task/stream if an ESLint error has been reported for any file, but wait for all of them to be processed first.

gulp.src([ '**/*.js' , '!node_modules/**' ]) .pipe(eslint()) .pipe(eslint.failAfterError());

Format all linted files once. This should be used in the stream after piping through eslint ; otherwise, this will find no ESLint results to format.

The formatter argument may be a String , Function , or undefined . As a String , a formatter module by that name or path will be resolved as a module, relative to process.cwd() , or as one of the ESLint-provided formatters. If undefined , the ESLint “stylish” formatter will be resolved. A Function will be called with an Array of file linting results to format.

eslint.format() eslint.format( 'checkstyle' ) eslint.format( 'node_modules/eslint-path-formatter' )

The output argument may be a WritableStream , Function , or undefined . As a WritableStream , the formatter results will be written to the stream. If undefined , the formatter results will be written to gulp’s log. A Function will be called with the formatter results as the only parameter.

eslint.format(); eslint.format( 'junit' , process.stdout)

Format each linted file individually. This should be used in the stream after piping through eslint ; otherwise, this will find no ESLint results to format.

The arguments for formatEach are the same as the arguments for format .

Configuration

ESLint may be configured explicity by using any of the following plugin options: config , rules , globals , or env . If the useEslintrc option is not set to false , ESLint will attempt to resolve a file by the name of .eslintrc within the same directory as the file to be linted. If not found there, parent directories will be searched until .eslintrc is found or the directory root is reached.

Ignore Files

ESLint will ignore files that do not have a .js file extension at the point of linting (some plugins may change file extensions mid-stream). This avoids unintentional linting of non-JavaScript files.

ESLint will also detect an .eslintignore file at the cwd or a parent directory. See the ESLint docs to learn how to construct this file.

Extensions