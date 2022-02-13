A gulp plugin for the esbuild bundler.
There are two exports available:
gulpEsbuild and
createGulpEsbuild. In most cases you should use the
gulpEsbuild export. Use the
createGuipEsbuild export if you want to enable the esbuild's incremental build or piping:
const {createGulpEsbuild} = require('gulp-esbuild')
const gulpEsbuild = createGulpEsbuild({
incremental: true, // enables the esbuild's incremental build
piping: true, // enables piping
})
Notice:
⚠️ piping is disabled by default ⚠️
npm install gulp-esbuild
or
yarn add gulp-esbuild
gulpfile.js
const {
src,
dest,
} = require('gulp')
const gulpEsbuild = require('gulp-esbuild')
function build() {
return src('./index.tsx')
.pipe(gulpEsbuild({
outfile: 'bundle.js',
bundle: true,
loader: {
'.tsx': 'tsx',
},
}))
.pipe(dest('./dist'))
}
exports.build = build
package.json
...
"scripts": {
"build": "gulp build"
}
...
command line
npm run build
gulpfile.js
const {
src,
dest,
watch,
} = require('gulp')
const {createGulpEsbuild} = require('gulp-esbuild')
const gulpEsbuild = createGulpEsbuild({ incremental: true })
function build() {
return src('./src/index.js')
.pipe(gulpEsbuild({
outfile: 'outfile.js',
bundle: true,
}))
.pipe(dest('./dist'))
}
function watchTask() {
watch('./src/index.js', build)
}
exports.watch = watchTask
package.json
...
"scripts": {
"watch": "gulp watch"
}
...
command line
npm run watch
More examples here
|Name
|Type
|Default
|sourcemap
boolean\|'inline'\|'external'\|'both'
|sourceRoot
string
|sourcesContent
boolean
|legalComments
'none'\|'inline'\|'eof'\|'linked'\|'external'
|format
'iife'\|'cjs'\|'esm'
|globalName
string
|target
string
|minify
boolean
|minifyWhitespace
boolean
|minifyIdentifiers
boolean
|minifySyntax
boolean
|charset
'ascii'\|'utf8'
|treeShaking
boolean
|ignoreAnnotations
boolean
|jsx
'transform'\|'preserve'
|jsxFactory
string
|jsxFragment
string
|define
object
|pure
string
|keepNames
boolean
|banner
object
|footer
object
|color
boolean
|logLevel
'verbose'\|'debug'\|'info'\|'warning'\|'error'\|'silent'
'silent'
|logLimit
number
|bundle
boolean
|splitting
boolean
|preserveSymlinks
boolean
|outfile
string
|metafile
boolean
|metafileName
string
'metafile.json'
|outdir
string
|outbase
string
|platform
'browser'\|'node'\|'neutral'
|external
array
|loader
object
|resolveExtensions
array
|mainFields
array
|conditions
array
|tsconfig
string
|outExtension
object
|publicPath
string
|entryNames
string
|chunkNames
string
|assetNames
string
|inject
array
|plugins
array