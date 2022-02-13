openbase logo
gulp-esbuild

by ym-project
0.9.2 (see all)

gulp plugin for esbuild bundler

Overview

Downloads/wk

6.4K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

gulp-esbuild

A gulp plugin for the esbuild bundler.

There are two exports available: gulpEsbuild and createGulpEsbuild. In most cases you should use the gulpEsbuild export. Use the createGuipEsbuild export if you want to enable the esbuild's incremental build or piping:

const {createGulpEsbuild} = require('gulp-esbuild')
const gulpEsbuild = createGulpEsbuild({
    incremental: true, // enables the esbuild's incremental build
    piping: true,      // enables piping
})

Notice: ⚠️ piping is disabled by default ⚠️

Installation

npm install gulp-esbuild

or

yarn add gulp-esbuild

Examples

build example

gulpfile.js

const {
    src,
    dest,
} = require('gulp')
const gulpEsbuild = require('gulp-esbuild')

function build() {
    return src('./index.tsx')
        .pipe(gulpEsbuild({
            outfile: 'bundle.js',
            bundle: true,
            loader: {
                '.tsx': 'tsx',
            },
        }))
        .pipe(dest('./dist'))
}

exports.build = build

package.json

...
"scripts": {
    "build": "gulp build"
}
...

command line

npm run build

watch mode example

gulpfile.js

const {
    src,
    dest,
    watch,
} = require('gulp')
const {createGulpEsbuild} = require('gulp-esbuild')
const gulpEsbuild = createGulpEsbuild({ incremental: true })

function build() {
    return src('./src/index.js')
        .pipe(gulpEsbuild({
            outfile: 'outfile.js',
            bundle: true,
        }))
        .pipe(dest('./dist'))
}

function watchTask() {
    watch('./src/index.js', build)
}

exports.watch = watchTask

package.json

...
"scripts": {
    "watch": "gulp watch"
}
...

command line

npm run watch

More examples here

Plugin arguments

NameTypeDefault
sourcemapboolean\|'inline'\|'external'\|'both'
sourceRootstring
sourcesContentboolean
legalComments'none'\|'inline'\|'eof'\|'linked'\|'external'
format'iife'\|'cjs'\|'esm'
globalNamestring
targetstring
minifyboolean
minifyWhitespaceboolean
minifyIdentifiersboolean
minifySyntaxboolean
charset'ascii'\|'utf8'
treeShakingboolean
ignoreAnnotationsboolean
jsx'transform'\|'preserve'
jsxFactorystring
jsxFragmentstring
defineobject
purestring
keepNamesboolean
bannerobject
footerobject
colorboolean
logLevel'verbose'\|'debug'\|'info'\|'warning'\|'error'\|'silent''silent'
logLimitnumber
bundleboolean
splittingboolean
preserveSymlinksboolean
outfilestring
metafileboolean
metafileNamestring'metafile.json'
outdirstring
outbasestring
platform'browser'\|'node'\|'neutral'
externalarray
loaderobject
resolveExtensionsarray
mainFieldsarray
conditionsarray
tsconfigstring
outExtensionobject
publicPathstring
entryNamesstring
chunkNamesstring
assetNamesstring
injectarray
pluginsarray

