A gulp plugin for the esbuild bundler.

There are two exports available: gulpEsbuild and createGulpEsbuild . In most cases you should use the gulpEsbuild export. Use the createGuipEsbuild export if you want to enable the esbuild's incremental build or piping:

the esbuild's incremental build is used with the gulp's watching files API and allows you to rebuild only changed parts of code (example);

piping allows you to receive data from other plugins via stream piping (example).

const {createGulpEsbuild} = require ( 'gulp-esbuild' ) const gulpEsbuild = createGulpEsbuild({ incremental : true , piping : true , })

Notice: ⚠️ piping is disabled by default ⚠️

Installation

npm install gulp-esbuild

or

yarn add gulp-esbuild

Examples

build example

gulpfile.js

const { src, dest, } = require ( 'gulp' ) const gulpEsbuild = require ( 'gulp-esbuild' ) function build ( ) { return src( './index.tsx' ) .pipe(gulpEsbuild({ outfile : 'bundle.js' , bundle : true , loader : { '.tsx' : 'tsx' , }, })) .pipe(dest( './dist' )) } exports.build = build

package.json

... "scripts" : { "build" : "gulp build" } ...

command line

npm run build

watch mode example

gulpfile.js

const { src, dest, watch, } = require ( 'gulp' ) const {createGulpEsbuild} = require ( 'gulp-esbuild' ) const gulpEsbuild = createGulpEsbuild({ incremental : true }) function build ( ) { return src( './src/index.js' ) .pipe(gulpEsbuild({ outfile : 'outfile.js' , bundle : true , })) .pipe(dest( './dist' )) } function watchTask ( ) { watch( './src/index.js' , build) } exports.watch = watchTask

package.json

... "scripts" : { "watch" : "gulp watch" } ...

command line

npm run watch

Plugin arguments