Add or modify variables in your process.env .

Purpose

Often, two processes running at the same time need different environmental variables (for example: running tests and a server from the same gulp process). gulp-env helps simplify that problem, by letting you establish your env vars whenever you'd like, in a simpler interface. You can set values from an external .json , .ini , or other file, or programmatically set them directly by using env({vars:{}}) or env.set(vars) .

Install

npm i --save-dev gulp-env

The TypeScript definition file is available in gulp-env.d.ts within the base directory.

Usage

Example

Nodemon server:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var nodemon = require ( 'gulp-nodemon' ); var env = require ( 'gulp-env' ); gulp.task( 'nodemon' , function ( ) { env({ file : '.env.json' , vars : { } }); nodemon({ script : 'server.js' , ext : 'js html' }); }); gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'nodemon' ]);

ES6 web development:

import gulp from 'gulp' ; import browserify from 'browserify' ; import transform from 'vinyl-transform' ; import babel from 'gulp-babel' ; import concat from 'gulp-concat' ; import jshint from 'gulp-jshint' ; import uglify from 'gulp-uglify' ; import sourcemaps from 'gulp-sourcemaps' ; gulp.task( 'debug' , () => { const envs = env.set({ NODE_ENV : 'debug' }); return gulp.src( 'src/main.js' ) .pipe(envs) .pipe(babel({ optional : [ 'utility.inlineEnvironmentVariables' ]})) .pipe(uglify()) .pipe(transform( file => browserify(file).bundle())) .pipe(envs.reset) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Simple CoffeeScript library's gulpfile:

gulp = require 'gulp' coffee = require 'gulp-coffee' mocha = require 'gulp-mocha' env = require 'gulp-env' CSON = require 'cson-safe' gulp.task 'compile' , -> gulp.src( 'src' ) .pipe coffee() .pipe gulp.dest( 'dest' ) gulp.task 'test' , [ 'compile' ], -> gulp.src( 'test' ) .pipe envs = env file: 'config.cson' handler: CSON.parse .pipe mocha() .pipe envs.reset

Details

gulp-env has full test coverage for JSON files, JS modules, INI files, and custom handlers. The entire API below is covered as well. It can also be used in the middle of a Gulp pipeline, where this returns a no-op stream. Note that the process.env changes happen synchronously, at the time when the function is called.

Read a file and set process.env accordingly. Both of these forms are equivalent.

env(file: string) => EnvStream env({ file : string}) => EnvStream

Set one or more hardcoded values in process.env directly.

env({ vars : Object }) => EnvStream env.set(vars: Object ) => EnvStream

Parse a file, overriding some of its variables.

env({ file : string, vars : Object , }) => EnvStream

Parse a file with a custom parser.

env({ file : string, handler : ( contents: string ) => Object , vars?: Object , }) => EnvStream

Parse a file as a different type.

env({ file : string, type : string, vars?: Object , }) => EnvStream

file , options.file

The file option loads the file's contents automatically, calling require if it isn't a .ini file or if there is no handler . You can omit the extension as far as require allows if it's already registered, since this uses require under the hood as a fallback.

{ MONGO_URI : "mongodb://localhost:27017/testdb" } module .exports = { MONGO_URI : "mongodb://localhost:27017/testdb" , }; var env = require ( 'gulp-env' ); process.env.MONGO_URI === "mongodb://localhost:27017/testdb" ; env( ".env" ); env( ".env.json" ); env({ file : ".env" }); env({ file : ".env.json" }); process.env.MONGO_URI === "mongodb://localhost:27017/testdb" ;

Properties on this object overwrite all existing external properties given by file loading, handlers, etc. All of these will also be added to process.env .

var env = require ( 'gulp-env' ); env({ file : 'env.ini' , vars : { MONGO_URI : "mongodb://localhost:27017/testdb-for-british-eyes-only" , PORT : 9001 } });

For the case of just setting environment variables programmatically, you can use env.set .

env({ vars : vars}); env.set(vars);

This customizes the parsing of the file. If this is given, the extension name is ignored, and the handler itself is directly called. This is very useful in cases where this module doesn't already support the format. Internally, the module uses this hook for its INI and JSON readers.

The function, if given, is called with two arguments:

contents - the file's contents

- the file's contents filename - the file's name

Notes:

You don't need this if the file type itself is already registered in require.extensions .

. If the file doesn't exist, then contents is undefined. filename is still passed, though.

is undefined. is still passed, though. If the extension is omitted, then filename reflects that, i.e. the extension is omitted.

env = require 'gulp-env' CSON = require 'cson-safe' env file: '.env.cson' handler: (contents) -> CSON.parse contents

var env = require ( 'gulp-env' ); var jsyaml = require ( 'js-yaml' ); env({ file : '.env.yaml' , handler : function ( contents, filename ) { return jsyaml.safeLoad(contents, { filename : filename}); }, });

Treats the file input as if its extension was type . It doesn't work for require d files, since Node.js doesn't have hooks to do that, but it currently works for json and ini types. Others may potentially be added over time. If you think another one should be added, please, by all means, submit a PR.

var env = require ( 'gulp-env' ); env({ file : '.env' , type : 'ini' , }); env({ file : '.env' , type : '.ini' , });

EnvStream

Instances of this interface are returned for env() and env.set() . These are standard through2 object streams with the following extra methods:

Reset the environment to its former state synchronously. This is designed to be most useful outside of gulpfiles. It returns a boolean, true if any properties were reset, false otherwise. Pass a truthy value as an argument to forcefully restore, i.e. ignore conflicts. envs.restore(force?: boolean) => boolean

Reset the environment to its former state. Similar to .restore() , but is called after the incoming stream is flushed, i.e. after all previous Gulp plugins have had their effect on the stream. This is otherwise a no-op through2 object stream. The second version is analogous to envs.restore(true) envs.reset => stream.Readable, stream.Writable envs.reset.force => stream.Readable, stream.Writable

Note that such environments can be nested. For example, the following will work:

process.env.NODE_ENV var env1 = env.set({ NODE_ENV : "whatever" }); process.env.NODE_ENV var env2 = env.set({ NODE_ENV : "something else" }); process.env.NODE_ENV env2.restore(); process.env.NODE_ENV env1.restore(); process.env.NODE_ENV

Now, if two settings are restored out of order, conflicting keys (where the currently set value is not the same as the originally set for that version) are simply left as-is. This is the same with externally changed environment variables.

process.env.NODE_ENV var env1 = env.set({ NODE_ENV : "whatever" }); process.env.NODE_ENV var env2 = env.set({ NODE_ENV : "something else" }); process.env.NODE_ENV env1.restore(); process.env.NODE_ENV env2.restore(); process.env.NODE_ENV process.env.NODE_ENV var env1 = env.set({ NODE_ENV : "whatever" }); process.env.NODE_ENV process.env.NODE_ENV = "something else" ; env1.restore(); process.env.NODE_ENV

Issues

Submit a new issue here in the issue tracker

Contributing

This aims for full test coverage. If you see something missing, please, by all means, send a PR.